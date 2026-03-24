Vincent D'Onofrio Says Spider-Man vs. Kingpin Will Happen When Sony And Marvel "Get Their Sh*t Together"

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 saw Mayor Wilson Fisk set out to bring an end to New York's vigilantes. His main target remains the Man Without Fear as we head into Season 2, though the Kingpin referencing Spider-Man has left fans more desperate than ever to see them cross paths.

The wall-crawler teaming up with Daredevil to battle Fisk remains a dream scenario for many, but we know now that it won't happen in this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As for Spider-Man 5, it's surely a possibility.

Asked on X about the chances of Fisk crossing paths with Tom Holland's web-spinner, he replied, "If Sony and Marvel ever get their sh*t together, maybe. It's a complicated rights issue. Hope so."

What rights issues is he referring to? Well, the Kingpin debuted in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man #50, likely meaning he's one of only a few characters who are, in a very complex manner, "shared" between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures (similar to how we got X-Men: Days of Future Past's Peter and Avengers: Age of Ultron's Pietro within a year of each other).

However, with those two studios working hand-in-hand on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it surely wouldn't be that difficult to arrange for the MCU's Kingpin of Crime to battle Peter Parker.

It's previously been reported that Marvel Studios is mulling over a Devil's Reign-style movie, featuring the MCU's street-level superheroes teaming up. With Mayor Fisk's time in charge likely winding down, any such project would almost certainly see him return to his criminal ways.

If Sony and Marvel ever get their sh*t together maybe.

It's a complicated rights issue.

Hope so. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 23, 2026 One can dream. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 23, 2026

Talking of hypotheticals, Wilson Bethel has been asked about a potential Bullseye Special Presentation. As you can see in the player below, the actor confirmed that he would be interested in exploring such a project.

After “The Punisher: One Last Kill,” could Bullseye be next for a #Marvel Special Presentation?



Wilson Bethel says: “From your lips to God’s ears, man. I sure hope so.”



Read more about #ThePunisher special: https://t.co/puKKMsYwUI pic.twitter.com/5z8zkhwQqs — Variety (@Variety) March 24, 2026

Marvel Television has also released some new stills from tonight's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiere. There's nothing too spoilery here, though the shot of Heather Glenn questioning Jacques Duquesne, a.k.a. Swordsman, is particularly intriguing.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.