WEDNESDAY Star Hunter Doohan Is Reportedly Still Play Muse In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN After Creative Overhaul

WEDNESDAY Star Hunter Doohan Is Reportedly Still Play Muse In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN After Creative Overhaul WEDNESDAY Star Hunter Doohan Is Reportedly Still Play Muse In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN After Creative Overhaul

Following reports that Marvel Studios might recast the role, one insider is claiming Wednesday's Hunter Doohan is still set to bring Muse to life in Daredevil: Born Again when it hits Disney+ next year.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 28, 2024 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

When production resumed on Daredevil: Born Again in New York, set photos and videos soon followed; to call them spoiler-filled would be an understatement!

We've seen a possible major character death, The Punisher's return, a clash between Daredevil and Bullseye, White Tiger in action, and someone who looked an awful lot like Muse. Now, we have a casting update shedding new light on who is beneath the villain's sinister mask.

Rumours have swirled for months that Wednesday and Your Honor star Hunter Doohan might have nabbed the role; however, when we first learned of Marvel Studios' plans to creatively overhaul the Disney+ series, there was some chatter about Muse possibly being recast. 

Not so, according to scooper @CanWeGetToast. It seems the plan is still for Doohan to play the villain and we'd say Marvel Studios chose wisely here. 

Muse is a relatively new creation in the Daredevil mythos who, on the page, is a deranged artist who taunted law enforcement and the Man Without Fear by staging elaborate crime scenes featuring the remains of his victims. 

Judging by what we've seen in set photos, the MCU's version also has an issue with The Kingpin, potentially leaving the Man Without Fear caught between the two villains. 

There are heaps of classic baddies Marvel Studios could have brought to life in this series; on that front, we're getting Wilson Fisk and Bullseye, but joining them will be one of Daredevil's most twisted, darkest foes. Take from that what you will, but it likely offers a strong hint about the show's tone. 

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of the recent creative overhaul, Daredevil star Wilson Bethel will also make his return as the villainous Bullseye. 

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026. 

Female-Led WHITE TIGER Series Rumored To Be In The Works At Marvel Studios
Related:

Female-Led WHITE TIGER Series Rumored To Be In The Works At Marvel Studios
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Video Reveals The Punisher's Return And A Major SPOILER
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Video Reveals The Punisher's Return And A Major SPOILER
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

GhostDog - 2/28/2024, 9:09 AM
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2024, 9:23 AM
@GhostDog - I wonder if he’ll have his abilities in this….
AmySabadini - 2/28/2024, 9:11 AM
PROOFREAD
noahthegrand - 2/28/2024, 9:17 AM
I got in touch with an insider who tells me Muse has got a really cool, really creepy mask he recently wore during a scene that was shot
Matchesz - 2/28/2024, 9:29 AM
@noahthegrand - I remember when they said Zemo would wear his mask in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Lmao
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2024, 9:20 AM
Cool!!.

Hunter was good in Wednesday (which is the only thing i have seen him in so far) , especially when his true self is revealed…

He did creepy & sadistic well imo.

?si=kdyo9UzGFC1W4454

So excited to see their version of Muse, can’t wait!!.
ATrueHero1987 - 2/28/2024, 9:24 AM
You know, Daredevil in the comics had some great writers take on the character: Miller, Bendis, Brubaker, Waid, Soule, and etc.

Based on the reports on this show, it will mostly be inspired by Soule and Zdarsky run(with some Bendis run)?
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2024, 9:24 AM
Off topic:

HBO Max Harry Potter series close to landing showrunner , finalists revealed.

https://deadline.com/2024/02/harry-potter-series-writer-finalists-francesca-gardiner-tom-moran-and-kathleen-jordan-1235839792/
bobevanz - 2/28/2024, 9:28 AM
🎟️ **Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire** (3/22) – On sale Thursday, 2/29 at 8:40 am pst
🎟️ **Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire** (3/29) – On sale Tuesday, 3/5
🎟️ **Monkey Man** (4/5) – On sale Thursday, 3/11
MotherGooseUPus - 2/28/2024, 9:29 AM
I liked this kid in Wednesday and hope this is true. My only fear is there are ALOT of supporting characters in this show and hope they don't get watered down and have a place in the story... hell, i hope DD doesnt get overshadowed in his own show... but, this is the show and only show im looking forward too
Origame - 2/28/2024, 9:29 AM
Ah Muse.

Really makes me think he'll make everyone give him...compliance.

He may start an...uprising.

Might even have a speech about his...madness.

Ok, I'll see myself out.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder