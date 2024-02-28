WEDNESDAY Star Hunter Doohan Is Reportedly Still Play Muse In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN After Creative Overhaul

When production resumed on Daredevil: Born Again in New York, set photos and videos soon followed; to call them spoiler-filled would be an understatement!

We've seen a possible major character death, The Punisher's return, a clash between Daredevil and Bullseye, White Tiger in action, and someone who looked an awful lot like Muse. Now, we have a casting update shedding new light on who is beneath the villain's sinister mask.

Rumours have swirled for months that Wednesday and Your Honor star Hunter Doohan might have nabbed the role; however, when we first learned of Marvel Studios' plans to creatively overhaul the Disney+ series, there was some chatter about Muse possibly being recast.

Not so, according to scooper @CanWeGetToast. It seems the plan is still for Doohan to play the villain and we'd say Marvel Studios chose wisely here.

Muse is a relatively new creation in the Daredevil mythos who, on the page, is a deranged artist who taunted law enforcement and the Man Without Fear by staging elaborate crime scenes featuring the remains of his victims.

Judging by what we've seen in set photos, the MCU's version also has an issue with The Kingpin, potentially leaving the Man Without Fear caught between the two villains.

There are heaps of classic baddies Marvel Studios could have brought to life in this series; on that front, we're getting Wilson Fisk and Bullseye, but joining them will be one of Daredevil's most twisted, darkest foes. Take from that what you will, but it likely offers a strong hint about the show's tone.

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of the recent creative overhaul, Daredevil star Wilson Bethel will also make his return as the villainous Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.