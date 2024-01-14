ECHO Premieres At #1 On Both Disney+ And Hulu Following Five-Episode Debut

Disney+ appears to be experimenting with how best to release its Marvel Studios TV shows moving forward; last month saw What If...? released daily over nine nights, while this past week featured all five episodes of Echo dropping at the same time on Tuesday night.

Did the latter move pay off for the streamer?

The Hawkeye follow-up, which was rated TV-MA and also premiered on Hulu in the U.S., is said to have premiered at #1 on both platforms. This news comes our way from Deadline and while not quite as revealing as specific viewing figures, it suggests Echo generated a great deal of interest among fans.

While the holidays appeared to limit how much the cast could do, the SAG-AFTRA strike no longer being in place allowed them to discuss the series and social media has been flooded with featurettes, teasers, and Daredevil/Kingpin-heavy sneak peeks.

It's unclear what the future holds in store for Maya Lopez as changes being made to Daredevil: Born Again are believed to have resulted in her no longer being part of the series. Echo season 2 is possible but if Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight can't get more episodes, then we're not sure this character will fare any better.

We awarded Echo 3.5* in our review and concluded by saying, "Alaqua Cox is a triumph in Echo, a series which may have taken a beating in the editing room, but still manages to deliver a ferocious, culturally significant story which puts Maya Lopez on the map and ushers in a new era of MCU storytelling on TV."

You're ready.



All episodes of Marvel Studios' #Echo are now streaming on @DisneyPlus & @Hulu.



Set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream.

All episodes will be available on Hulu until April 9. pic.twitter.com/R6y4DNNPER — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 12, 2024

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye, Godfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.