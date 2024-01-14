ECHO Premieres At #1 On Both Disney+ And Hulu Following Five-Episode Debut

Marvel Studios has kicked off 2024 with some good news as Echo is said to have debuted at #1 on both Disney+ and Hulu following its five-episode premiere earlier this week. Read on for further details...

By JoshWilding - Jan 14, 2024 08:01 AM EST
Source: Deadline

Disney+ appears to be experimenting with how best to release its Marvel Studios TV shows moving forward; last month saw What If...? released daily over nine nights, while this past week featured all five episodes of Echo dropping at the same time on Tuesday night. 

Did the latter move pay off for the streamer? 

The Hawkeye follow-up, which was rated TV-MA and also premiered on Hulu in the U.S., is said to have premiered at #1 on both platforms. This news comes our way from Deadline and while not quite as revealing as specific viewing figures, it suggests Echo generated a great deal of interest among fans. 

While the holidays appeared to limit how much the cast could do, the SAG-AFTRA strike no longer being in place allowed them to discuss the series and social media has been flooded with featurettes, teasers, and Daredevil/Kingpin-heavy sneak peeks. 

It's unclear what the future holds in store for Maya Lopez as changes being made to Daredevil: Born Again are believed to have resulted in her no longer being part of the series. Echo season 2 is possible but if Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight can't get more episodes, then we're not sure this character will fare any better. 

We awarded Echo 3.5* in our review and concluded by saying, "Alaqua Cox is a triumph in Echo, a series which may have taken a beating in the editing room, but still manages to deliver a ferocious, culturally significant story which puts Maya Lopez on the map and ushers in a new era of MCU storytelling on TV."

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild IndianThe English), Graham Greene (1883Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower MoonStumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation DogsAmerican Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (HawkeyeGodfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

From DAREDEVIL To ECHO - Every Canon Marvel Series (Including Netflix's) Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
From DAREDEVIL To ECHO - Every Canon Marvel Series (Including Netflix's) Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
ECHO Writer Explains Kingpin's Ending, Daredevil's (Brief) Cameo, And Marvel Spotlight Advantages - SPOILERS
ECHO Writer Explains Kingpin's Ending, Daredevil's (Brief) Cameo, And Marvel Spotlight Advantages - SPOILERS
cubrn - 1/14/2024, 8:12 AM
Great series
marvel72 - 1/14/2024, 9:38 AM
@cubrn -
Origame - 1/14/2024, 8:16 AM
...this literally tells us nothing.

What, the latest content on the platform had the most views on that platform? Color me shocked!
vectorsigma - 1/14/2024, 8:22 AM
@Origame - yeah, pathetic article. Ofc it will top the platform, it is new. Dumb josh
braunermegda - 1/14/2024, 9:17 AM
@Origame - I mean, percy Jackson wasn't the most viewed when it released. A ton of series are not the most viewed when it's released. This may be good for marvel to explore more mature content. Don't be such a pussy and hater, trying to invalidate any success of something you don't like (even if not even watched) or trying to find anything bad about the situation. Don't be that toxic.
Origame - 1/14/2024, 9:39 AM
@braunermegda - ok, New content and also content that was released all at once, meaning most are binge watching it.

You really don't see how this is skewing the numbers?

If anything all you're proving is Percy Jackson is doing particularly bad. Either that or there was a more popular show released that same time. In fact, what if was also released around the time of Percy Jackson.
DrReedRichards - 1/14/2024, 8:17 AM
Disappointing. As much as I believe that the usual manosphere exaggerated with the fight between her and Matt in the first episode, there's just no defending that finale.
dagenspear - 1/14/2024, 8:30 AM
@DrReedRichards - It was very random to me.
lazlodaytona - 1/14/2024, 8:38 AM
@DrReedRichards - I'm sure the finale was bad (am not going to watch the series) but nothing touches the level of bad She-Hulk sunk to with that finale.
AllsGood - 1/14/2024, 8:19 AM
ECHO Premieres At #1 On Both Disney+ And Hulu Following Five-Episode Debut. Disney, Marvel Studios was NEVER DEAD!

Batmangina - 1/14/2024, 9:10 AM
@AllsGood - I was bitten by a radioactive Internet Troll but I think you are the alien symbiote that doesn't set off my Trolly Sense...

PS: Each pop in that GIF represents a dollar lost by Disney 🙌🙌🙌
JustAWaffle - 1/14/2024, 8:19 AM
In before DoubleD comes to cite this as the Not So Dead MCU
JustAWaffle - 1/14/2024, 8:20 AM
@JustAWaffle - I was seconds off 😂
Sabre81 - 1/14/2024, 8:40 AM
@JustAWaffle - Damn! That indeed must've seconds lol time stamp is the same minute.
vectorsigma - 1/14/2024, 8:19 AM
More worthwhile to talk about Monarch Legacy of Monsters. I am more interested on that cinematic universe now. The finale was great and looking forward to the next movie.
JustAWaffle - 1/14/2024, 8:22 AM
@vectorsigma - Haven’t seen it yet. Do you think it’s essential watching before the next film?
mountainman - 1/14/2024, 8:30 AM
@vectorsigma - Yeah that finale was great. So interested in where the show goes from here.

Maybe flashbacks will focus on Randa in the 70s leading up to Skull Island.

And the present story being in 2017 means that they have about 2 years before the events of Godzilla KotM.
vectorsigma - 1/14/2024, 8:39 AM
@JustAWaffle - i dont think so. But it shows the story of how monarch started. And im looking forward to how the series will connect to the next and future movies.
vectorsigma - 1/14/2024, 8:48 AM
@mountainman - yeah, they might fill in the blanks leading to the kotm movie or even gvk with you know who in the finale
Batmangina - 1/14/2024, 8:21 AM
The two minute supercut at the beginning of this rant is all you need to see:

FULL RETARD
dagenspear - 1/14/2024, 8:29 AM
@Batmangina - Ah yes, an anti woke version of an SJW. Nah, don't need it.
Batmangina - 1/14/2024, 8:45 AM
@dagenspear - I only mentioned the first two minutes NOT the guy in glasses - it's ACTUAL video from Disney.

The clip of their box checking, DEI squad shitting on the comics is undeniable.



marvel72 - 1/14/2024, 9:07 AM
@dagenspear - He points out the faults with the show but you turn a blind eye to it.

The show is crap.
marvel72 - 1/14/2024, 9:09 AM
@Batmangina - Is this video when she slips up and says MSHEU.
Batmangina - 1/14/2024, 9:13 AM
@marvel72 - I think so but it's a quick mashup of the DEI task force talking heads that goes by quickly with jump cuts - just the fact they are on film saying shit like 'Representation/Hearing Persons/Deaf Indigenous' over and over and 'Her powers in the comics were lame' = GTFO.

I hope they go out of business.
marvel72 - 1/14/2024, 9:22 AM
@Batmangina - It's towards the end of the video.
lazlodaytona - 1/14/2024, 8:39 AM



once again
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/14/2024, 8:40 AM
means absolutely nothing
marvel72 - 1/14/2024, 9:39 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - Same as the show absolutely nothing.
AC1 - 1/14/2024, 8:42 AM
Decent series but the editing was a bit all over the place and the ending didn't make sense.
AllsGood - 1/14/2024, 8:55 AM
Looks like Marvel Studios found a way to beat the Trolls / Haters by holding back Critic Reviews just hours before release.
Congratulations Echo for all your success.
marvel72 - 1/14/2024, 9:10 AM
@AllsGood - Still don't take away that show is a boring and hard to finish.
AllsGood - 1/14/2024, 9:15 AM
@marvel72 - Your Opinion didn't stop Marvel Studios Echo success.
marvel72 - 1/14/2024, 9:29 AM
@AllsGood - This show will be soon forgotten, just like how viewers forgot Echo was in Hawkeye.
AllsGood - 1/14/2024, 9:39 AM
@marvel72 - Like I said Marvel Studios found a way to take your Opinion and all haters out of equation. Your opinion and others no longer matter. Keep posting it all you want. Echo :)
marvel72 - 1/14/2024, 9:42 AM
@AllsGood -



My opinion is the only opinion that matters and of course anyone who agrees with me.
Gabimaru - 1/14/2024, 8:55 AM
Gotta get that money huh josh
marvel72 - 1/14/2024, 9:18 AM
1# Worse show on Disney Plus and Hulu.
SheepishOne - 1/14/2024, 9:36 AM
I liked Echo more than I thought I would. But I didn't care for her use of supernatural abilities. It led to an underwhelming finale that ultimately felt aimless.

The first 3 or so episodes were pretty decent. And it was cool to see Kingpin. But the whole ancestral backstory was a snooze-fest.

I think if they played it harder and leaned more into the martial arts element, rather than the native American telepathy, it would have made more sense with the Kingpin stuff. Keep Maya as mostly a villain who gets thwarted by Kingpin's return.

