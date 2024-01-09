ECHO's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Sound Off On Latest MCU Series

Following last night's social media reactions, the full review embargo for Marvel Studios' Echo has now lifted. What do the critics make of the latest Disney+ MCU series? Find out here...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 09, 2024 10:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Echo

All five episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+, and the review embargo lifted just as the show debuted.

This isn't always a great sign, since it can tend to indicate that the studio doesn't have a lot of confidence in its project, but, so far, the reviews for Marvel's Hawkeye spin-off have been decent - although it's important to keep in mind that critics were only shown the first three episodes in advance.

Echo currently sits at a so-so 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, but with just under 20 reviews added to the aggregator so far, that score is sure to fluctuate. 

Having read through a lot of the reviews, it sounds like the majority of critics have the same issues with the show (badly paced/edited, meandering story), but Alaqua Cox has received universal praise for her lead performance, and the TV-MA rating allows for a little more grit and impact during the impressive action sequences.

Note: I have now watched the final two episodes, and despite being lukewarm on the first three (see below), I feel they did a pretty good job of wrapping the season up in a (mostly) satisfying manner.

Echo will be the first project under a new banner known as Marvel Spotlight, which takes its name from an anthology comic book series that debuted back in 1971 and was the origin of beloved Marvel characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman.

“Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," said Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum. "Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

"Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin," reads the most recent synopsis. "In the first episode, we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles."

In addition to Cox, D'Onofrio and Cox (Charlie), the show will also star Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez (Cox), whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

TheloniousJay - 1/9/2024, 10:18 PM
I've been anticipating this show. I'll give it a run tomorrow.
WruceBayne - 1/9/2024, 10:36 PM
@TheloniousJay - I’m going to give it shot tonight
vectorsigma - 1/9/2024, 10:19 PM
Starting the year in the usual, mediocre way I guess. Wake up MCU.
Gmoney84 - 1/9/2024, 10:21 PM
Enjoying it so far. Feels like the Netflix shows.
vectorsigma - 1/9/2024, 10:22 PM
I wont accept that this is boundary rotten. The trailers were great so the show must be, right?
Alucard28 - 1/9/2024, 10:23 PM
I hope they deliver an excellent Daredevil series. I haven't watched any of these shows since Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
JDL - 1/9/2024, 10:27 PM
Odd I just read a review on Deadline and the critic raved about it. Perhaps people are looking for crap and not just trying to enjoy the content.
Matchesz - 1/9/2024, 10:31 PM
Would have preferred she wasnt in Hawkeye and they made The Clown the actual bad guy in the Hawkeye show. I feel we already got enough of this character, like it's about to just be 5 episodes of her mean mugging everyone
marvel72 - 1/9/2024, 10:39 PM
The season finale is like 30 minutes.
DocSpock - 1/9/2024, 10:43 PM

Well, I've watched the first episode, and it was excellent.

I'd say forget the magpie reviewers, jump right in, and think for yourself.

There have been some pretty bad D+ shows so far, but episode 1 of this kicks a$$!

I'll report back after I see more.
AvalonX - 1/9/2024, 10:45 PM
What happened to all the true believers on this site telling me it was going to be great? Come on guys, basically the same trailer cut 10 different ways, a laughable fight scene.

We told you this was going to be a piece of crap. Once again you didn't listen.

mountainman - 1/9/2024, 10:51 PM
The few reviews on Rotten Tomatoes right now are so all over the place. Seems like people are either loving or hating it.

Still a wait and see on this. Been burned too many times by bad D+ shows.

Percy Jackson is surprisingly entertaining though.
marvel72 - 1/9/2024, 10:54 PM
Might watch first episode tomorrow, see if it is worthy of my time.

View Recorder