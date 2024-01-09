ECHO's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Sound Off On Latest MCU Series

All five episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+, and the review embargo lifted just as the show debuted.

This isn't always a great sign, since it can tend to indicate that the studio doesn't have a lot of confidence in its project, but, so far, the reviews for Marvel's Hawkeye spin-off have been decent - although it's important to keep in mind that critics were only shown the first three episodes in advance.

Echo currently sits at a so-so 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, but with just under 20 reviews added to the aggregator so far, that score is sure to fluctuate.

Having read through a lot of the reviews, it sounds like the majority of critics have the same issues with the show (badly paced/edited, meandering story), but Alaqua Cox has received universal praise for her lead performance, and the TV-MA rating allows for a little more grit and impact during the impressive action sequences.

Note: I have now watched the final two episodes, and despite being lukewarm on the first three (see below), I feel they did a pretty good job of wrapping the season up in a (mostly) satisfying manner.

It's difficult to give a proper verdict because the final two eps could really make or break it. For now, I'd say it's an enjoyable show with some major issues. — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) January 9, 2024 The last two episodes of #Echo wrap things up in a (mostly) satisfying way, hitting some strong emotional beats. But there is one of the most bafflingly awful scenes (or lack of a scene) in the finale. Just a bizarre editing choice. pic.twitter.com/G7KOBorruR — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) January 10, 2024

Echo will be the first project under a new banner known as Marvel Spotlight, which takes its name from an anthology comic book series that debuted back in 1971 and was the origin of beloved Marvel characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman.

“Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," said Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum. "Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

"Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin," reads the most recent synopsis. "In the first episode, we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles."

In addition to Cox, D'Onofrio and Cox (Charlie), the show will also star Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez (Cox), whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.