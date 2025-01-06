FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER Stars Sebastian Stan And Anthony Mackie Resumed Their Bromance At The Golden Globes

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie first shared the screen as Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They were later forced to be unwilling allies in Captain America: Civil War and then took centre stage as teammates in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+.

During last night's Golden Globes, Stan took home an award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his stellar performance in A Different Man.

However, it didn't long for Mackie, the MCU's new Captain America, to crash the party. "We won," he joked, with Stan adding, "Captain America and the Winter Soldier, we're coming back!"

Mackie showed up during a separate interview, presenting his former co-star with a rose. When the interviewer asked Stan what it meant to get that sort of support from his fellow actor, he got serious for a moment and replied, "Listen, we go back a bunch of years now. He's one of my favourite people. He's a person I get to celebrate this with. It's great."

It's unclear whether Mackie and Stan will share the screen in 2025, though both actors will appear in new MCU movies; the former in Captain America: Brave New World and the latter in Thunderbolts*.

"For me, with Falcon and the Winter Soldier, bringing Falcon to that series, there was so much time to fill," Mackie recalled last summer. "Instead of a two-and-a-half-hour movie, you have eight hours to flush out and that's what scared me and that's what bothered me and that's what I feel like can take away from the potency of the film."

"Luckily, it was a transition with great leadership," the actor continued. "They utilized that show to [set Falcon up] as Captain America, so they had something to aim toward. But for the most part, it was a daunting task for me. How do you make that worth those eight hours?"

As for Captain America: Brave New World, that arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025 with Thunderbolts* set to follow on May 2.