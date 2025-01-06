FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER Stars Sebastian Stan And Anthony Mackie Resumed Their Bromance At The Golden Globes

FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER Stars Sebastian Stan And Anthony Mackie Resumed Their Bromance At The Golden Globes

Following Sebastian Stan's Golden Globes win for A Different Man, the actor has gone viral for a couple of hilarious and emotional reunions with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier co-star Anthony Mackie.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 06, 2025 09:01 AM EST

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie first shared the screen as Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They were later forced to be unwilling allies in Captain America: Civil War and then took centre stage as teammates in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+. 

During last night's Golden Globes, Stan took home an award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his stellar performance in A Different Man.

However, it didn't long for Mackie, the MCU's new Captain America, to crash the party. "We won," he joked, with Stan adding, "Captain America and the Winter Soldier, we're coming back!"

Mackie showed up during a separate interview, presenting his former co-star with a rose. When the interviewer asked Stan what it meant to get that sort of support from his fellow actor, he got serious for a moment and replied, "Listen, we go back a bunch of years now. He's one of my favourite people. He's a person I get to celebrate this with. It's great."

It's unclear whether Mackie and Stan will share the screen in 2025, though both actors will appear in new MCU movies; the former in Captain America: Brave New World and the latter in Thunderbolts*

"For me, with Falcon and the Winter Soldier, bringing Falcon to that series, there was so much time to fill," Mackie recalled last summer. "Instead of a two-and-a-half-hour movie, you have eight hours to flush out and that's what scared me and that's what bothered me and that's what I feel like can take away from the potency of the film."

"Luckily, it was a transition with great leadership," the actor continued. "They utilized that show to [set Falcon up] as Captain America, so they had something to aim toward. But for the most part, it was a daunting task for me. How do you make that worth those eight hours?"

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

All episodes are now streaming on Disney+. As for Captain America: Brave New World, that arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025 with Thunderbolts* set to follow on May 2.

Anthony Mackie Explains Why Starring In THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDER Was A Daunting Prospect
Related:

Anthony Mackie Explains Why Starring In THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDER Was A "Daunting" Prospect
THE FALCON & THE WINTER SOLDIER Deleted Scene Foreshadows Big SECRET INVASION Twist
Recommended For You:

THE FALCON & THE WINTER SOLDIER Deleted Scene Foreshadows Big SECRET INVASION Twist

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/6/2025, 9:41 AM
Love to see Cap's bfs having fun outside of work 😶‍🌫️
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/6/2025, 9:42 AM
Think it's a missed opportunity to not unite them for Brave New World. It's fun to see stuff like this, since they're great together on- and (especially) off-screen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/6/2025, 9:55 AM
@bkmeijer1 - true but it allows them to establish Sam on ihis own

We’ll see how successful that is , fingers crossed!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/6/2025, 9:46 AM
Their chemistry is as good if not better than Evans and Stan. Bucky should've been in Brave New World in some capacity.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 1/6/2025, 9:51 AM
That first video, Sebastian Stan's face when he realizes Anthony Mackie is approaching and what that entails for them is priceless.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/6/2025, 10:15 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - yeah he's like "oh s**t, here we go again."
tylerzero
tylerzero - 1/6/2025, 10:24 AM
@RegularPoochie -

But it's like,

User Comment Image

Not like,

User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/6/2025, 10:24 AM
@tylerzero - yes, exactly
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/6/2025, 10:23 AM
I love their bromance so much…

Congrats to Sebastian Stan for his Best Actor win!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder