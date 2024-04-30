THE FALCON & THE WINTER SOLDIER Deleted Scene Foreshadows Big SECRET INVASION Twist

A deleted scene from the Blu-ray release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been shared online, and the sequence appears to foreshadow the big twist from Secret Invasion...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 30, 2024 01:04 PM EST

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray Steelbook, and IGN has shared a deleted scene from the first episode of the Disney+ series.

Titled "Flight Lesson," the sequence picks up after Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) gives his speech at a ceremony where Captain America's shield is being put on display at a museum. Wilson still has some reservations about taking up the mantle that was passed to him by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Avengers: Endgame, and speaks to Col. James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) about it.

Wilson notes that his former teammate appears to be fully recovered from the accident which left him almost paralysed in Infinity War, and Rhodey says he doesn't "need the hardware" any more thanks to a new procedure. Sam then apologizes for his part in what happened (Falcon avoided Vision's blast, which then struck War Machine), and Rhodey assures his friend that there are no hard feelings.

Of course, we now know that this wasn't actually Rhodey at all!

In Secret Invasion, it's revealed that War Machine was replaced with a Skrull agent who has seemingly been doing the fanatical Gravik's bidding for quite some time. In the season finale, we see the real Col. Rhodes being rescued from Gravik's facility, and it's clear that he still needs help to walk.

We don't know for sure that Marvel planned to unveil Rhodes as a Skrull when this TFATWS scene was filmed, but even if it wasn't intentional foreshadowing, it still serves as a fun Easter Egg.

Check out the scene below, and let us know if you plan on picking up the Blu-ray in the comments section.

"The action-packed Disney+ MCU series follows unlikely partners Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) as they go up against the anti-patriotic terrorist organization known as the Flag Smashers. The pair will also have to deal with John Walker (Wyatt Russell), the new government-appointed Captain America, whose methods and tactics don't align with his distinguished title. Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Daniel Brühl, and Emily VanCamp also star.

6 episodes on 2 discs. 5 hrs. Widescreen; Soundtracks: English Dolby Atmos 7.1.4, DVS Dolby Digital stereo, French Dolby Digital 5.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1; Subtitles: English (SDH), French, Spanish; featurette; gag reel; deleted scenes; documentary."

tylerzero
tylerzero - 4/30/2024, 1:04 PM
Kurban
Kurban - 4/30/2024, 1:04 PM
So not only does the twist suck ass anyway but they couldn’t even foreshadow it right because they cut the one scene referencing it lmao
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 4/30/2024, 1:24 PM
@Kurban - But . . . this scene doesn't reference, hint at, or foreshadow Rhodey's status as a Skrull. As far as I can see, it's two dudes talking as though they are old friends. What am I missing?
Order66
Order66 - 4/30/2024, 1:04 PM
Completely forgot about Rhodes being held captive since Civil War. Crazy to think he’s missed out on so much and has no idea what happened to Tony.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/30/2024, 1:10 PM
@Order66 - since Civil War? How do you figure? Rhodey was Rhodey all the way through Endgame.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 1:13 PM
@SummersEssex
Wait for real? Dunno why i had the same impression, Secret Invasion was pretty ass so maybe i'm misremembering, lol.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/30/2024, 1:19 PM
@SummersEssex - I was also under the impression he got swapped out a lot earlier than that. I hope it was after Endgame, because it makes everything with Rhodey in it feel so wrong if it wasn't him being a part of saving the universe.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 1:21 PM
@SummersEssex
@RedFury

Ok, i quick google-search confirms that not even the directors know when he was out, lol.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2023/07/28/secret-invasion-director-reveals-how-long-rhodey-has-been-a-skrull/

THE ABSOLUTE STATE.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/30/2024, 1:25 PM
@Doomsday8888 - lol well shit... I guess they're leaving it up to the writers of armor wars to drop that on us? I'd much rather him have been swapped out after Endgame. Don't rob us of the real Rhodey being a part of such a monumental event!
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 1:29 PM
@RedFury
Yeah i feel the same way tbh, i think they have Armor Wars on lock for ages, dunno why they are dicking around, maybe a certain movie needs to come out first? Heh.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/30/2024, 1:34 PM
@Doomsday8888 - hopefully that's all it comes down to and we get some answers. This definitely isn't one of those plot threads you gloss over.

I can deal with Caps story having an ambiguous end, even though I want him back. But something like this absolutely has to be addressed with more than a passover explanation.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 4/30/2024, 1:09 PM
While the idea of a Skrull taking him over was cool, the execution was pretty ass imo. They were telegraphing they weren’t him to an insane degree with every interaction, I refuse to believe no one would notice
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2024, 1:19 PM
@Ha1frican - I know I’m stupid but I just took it as him initially having to be the company man more since he was in a higher position of power in the government now

Plus , it’s not we haven’t seen Rhodey take the governments side before
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/30/2024, 1:23 PM
@Ha1frican - pretty much everybody who was a skrull, was made out to be one. There was no suspense at all about who could be one, since the show answered it for us
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 1:10 PM
Can you believe it...during Tony's last moments we had a f*cking Skrull beside him that...i mean...on one hand i guess he helped fight Thanos? So...nice?

But on the other hand...damn, shit was kinda lame, man...
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 4/30/2024, 1:33 PM
@Doomsday8888 - but he was unable to move on his own under all the rubble in endgame
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 1:34 PM
@Mrtoke
Maybe because the Skrull was Skrulling?
mountainman
mountainman - 4/30/2024, 1:11 PM
This scene wouldn’t have helped Secret Invasion being set up, but it was a nice interpersonal smaller moment between characters. Should have kept it in.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/30/2024, 1:15 PM
Mannnnnn....[frick] MCU for not confirming when Rhodey was replaced. That shit is wack...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2024, 1:17 PM
Nice scene , I did like seeing the dynamic we got of Sam & Rhodey in FaTWS and wish we got more since they are both black military men…

Would have been interesting see Rhodey’s reaction to someone like Isaiah for example.

Granted that depends if this was the real Rhodey or not…

I’m more ok with him having been replaced post EG -FaTWS then before but I still would prefer it being after this aswell since him being a Skrull here would undercut the genuine conversation he has with Sam.

I know he’s in a hospital gown and needs some help to walk at the end of SI but he could have just gone for a procedure in a hospital when he was taken and could have been not able to walk due to muscle atrophy aince He could have been in the Pods for months.

I hope that’s the case fingers crossed though I don’t think we’ll get an answer till Armor Wars.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/30/2024, 1:26 PM
So Rhodey telling Sam about being a black superhero was actually a Skrull? That's pretty funny, but it also really takes away from that conversation.

Figured he was a Skrull by then though, given he didn't have the walking gear anymore and was all of the sudden way more serious in his government business.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/30/2024, 1:30 PM
Article typo - he was paralyzed in *Civil* War, not Infinity War.

