THE FALCON & THE WINTER SOLDIER Deleted Scene Foreshadows Big SECRET INVASION Twist

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray Steelbook, and IGN has shared a deleted scene from the first episode of the Disney+ series.

Titled "Flight Lesson," the sequence picks up after Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) gives his speech at a ceremony where Captain America's shield is being put on display at a museum. Wilson still has some reservations about taking up the mantle that was passed to him by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Avengers: Endgame, and speaks to Col. James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) about it.

Wilson notes that his former teammate appears to be fully recovered from the accident which left him almost paralysed in Infinity War, and Rhodey says he doesn't "need the hardware" any more thanks to a new procedure. Sam then apologizes for his part in what happened (Falcon avoided Vision's blast, which then struck War Machine), and Rhodey assures his friend that there are no hard feelings.

Of course, we now know that this wasn't actually Rhodey at all!

In Secret Invasion, it's revealed that War Machine was replaced with a Skrull agent who has seemingly been doing the fanatical Gravik's bidding for quite some time. In the season finale, we see the real Col. Rhodes being rescued from Gravik's facility, and it's clear that he still needs help to walk.

We don't know for sure that Marvel planned to unveil Rhodes as a Skrull when this TFATWS scene was filmed, but even if it wasn't intentional foreshadowing, it still serves as a fun Easter Egg.

Check out the scene below, and let us know if you plan on picking up the Blu-ray in the comments section.

"The action-packed Disney+ MCU series follows unlikely partners Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) as they go up against the anti-patriotic terrorist organization known as the Flag Smashers. The pair will also have to deal with John Walker (Wyatt Russell), the new government-appointed Captain America, whose methods and tactics don't align with his distinguished title. Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Daniel Brühl, and Emily VanCamp also star.

6 episodes on 2 discs. 5 hrs. Widescreen; Soundtracks: English Dolby Atmos 7.1.4, DVS Dolby Digital stereo, French Dolby Digital 5.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1; Subtitles: English (SDH), French, Spanish; featurette; gag reel; deleted scenes; documentary."