HAWKEYE Deleted Scene Sees Clint Barton Prepare A Familiar Weapon Before A Fateful Meeting

Hawkeye is arguably a better series than many give it credit for; the Christmastime tale delivered a fan-pleasing team-up between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, brought the Kingpin of Crime into the MCU, and even dealt with the fallout from Avengers: Endgame in a meaningful way.

On December 3, the Disney+ series targets a SteelBook release and a new deleted scene from the 4K Blu-ray release shows Clint preparing for his meeting with Maya Lopez.

Sharpening Ronin's sword, the Avenger clearly doesn't have a good feeling about the way things will pan out, no great surprise considering the fact he murdered her father. Lightening the mood somewhat is Grills as he puts in a request for cottage cheese. However, there's really nothing here that would have added to Hawkeye, so it's easy to see why it was left on the cutting room floor.

The SteelBook will include over a dozen deleted scenes with "You Never Miss," which promises to revisit Clint's childhood, perhaps the most intriguing.

Hawkeye season 2 is believed to be in the works at Marvel Studios and is currently expected to begin shooting next Fall. You can read the rumoured plot and villain details here.

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye is an original series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) - a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan - to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Bonus Features

A Tale of Two Hawkeyes — Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop.

Deleted Scenes

Follow the Trail — Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt.

You Never Miss — Clint's relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster.

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye — Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.