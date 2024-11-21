IRONHEART: A New Look At Riri Williams And Her Formidable Suit Of Iron Man Armor Has Been Revealed

Ironheart is believed to have wrapped filming in late 2022. Despite that, we won't see Riri Williams return to the MCU until next summer in a series which promises to combine the worlds of science and magic (if you believe social media scoopers, it's here we'll meet Mephisto for the first time).

When it comes to why Ironheart has been delayed, we're hoping it's to perfect the show's VFX and avoid the sort of backlash faced by She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's hit-and-miss portrayal of Jennifer Walters' green-skinned alter-ego.

Regardless, a new still has found its way online today that highlights Riri and a practical suit. That design gives off major villain vibes, a likely appropriate decision considering the fact the teenager is expected to break bad in this series after growing frustrated with her lot in life.

"There’s a full practical suit," Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum recently revealed. "It doesn’t obviously do all the crazy things that the suit does but we used a lot of techniques that go all the way back to the first Iron Man film, where we actually had a practical suit on set."

"First of all, just even as a visual reference for the CG artists having the actual suit there, even if it had to do like CG things and open and close and stuff," he added, "it had all the perfect lighting reference, so the emulation is just spot on. It’s awesome. I mean I’m sure it’s going to be in the Marvel lobby in a few months."

As for what fans can expect, Winderbaum said Riri has "Tony Stark-sized ego" and is in "a bit of a quarter-life crisis." He explained, "She fought in Wakanda, she fought Namor, she had this great adventure. But the day-to-day struggle is still real. She’s Riri Williams. She’s gonna do what she needs to do to get by for her and her family and everyone else. And it does lead her down some roads."

Check out this new look at Ironheart in the X post below.

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Ironheart premieres on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.