IRONHEART: A New Look At Riri Williams And Her Formidable Suit Of Iron Man Armor Has Been Revealed

A new still from Marvel Television's Ironheart has been revealed and it puts the spotlight on Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and her somewhat villainous suit of new Iron Man armour. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Nov 21, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Ironheart is believed to have wrapped filming in late 2022. Despite that, we won't see Riri Williams return to the MCU until next summer in a series which promises to combine the worlds of science and magic (if you believe social media scoopers, it's here we'll meet Mephisto for the first time).

When it comes to why Ironheart has been delayed, we're hoping it's to perfect the show's VFX and avoid the sort of backlash faced by She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's hit-and-miss portrayal of Jennifer Walters' green-skinned alter-ego. 

Regardless, a new still has found its way online today that highlights Riri and a practical suit. That design gives off major villain vibes, a likely appropriate decision considering the fact the teenager is expected to break bad in this series after growing frustrated with her lot in life. 

"There’s a full practical suit," Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum recently revealed. "It doesn’t obviously do all the crazy things that the suit does but we used a lot of techniques that go all the way back to the first Iron Man film, where we actually had a practical suit on set."

"First of all, just even as a visual reference for the CG artists having the actual suit there, even if it had to do like CG things and open and close and stuff," he added, "it had all the perfect lighting reference, so the emulation is just spot on. It’s awesome. I mean I’m sure it’s going to be in the Marvel lobby in a few months."

As for what fans can expect, Winderbaum said Riri has "Tony Stark-sized ego" and is in "a bit of a quarter-life crisis." He explained, "She fought in Wakanda, she fought Namor, she had this great adventure. But the day-to-day struggle is still real. She’s Riri Williams. She’s gonna do what she needs to do to get by for her and her family and everyone else. And it does lead her down some roads."

Check out this new look at Ironheart in the X post below.

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Ironheart premieres on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. 

MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/21/2024, 11:52 AM
Boring 🥱
Pampero
Pampero - 11/21/2024, 11:56 AM
She will literally have plot armor.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/21/2024, 11:57 AM
Uninspiring
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 11/21/2024, 11:57 AM
Where Memphisto at!? Kevin Fiege I will slap the f&ck out you if Satan himself isn’t in this!
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/21/2024, 12:10 PM
@TheJester187 - He is the main reason why I might check this one out.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/21/2024, 12:00 PM
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/21/2024, 12:04 PM
I enjoyed her first comic books (when she debuted in the comics). I know I'm going to enjoy her show. Plus, anytime I see a Black Marvel superhero on the screen, my heart becomes so full. No joking, either. Nor do I care if anyone judges me for it, LOL.
EarlChai
EarlChai - 11/21/2024, 12:58 PM
@JayLemle - Hey, more power to ya’. I loved Rhody and Nebula’s little “we work with what we’ve got” moment in Endgame. Really hoping Armor Wars actually gets released, and that we see Rhody relaxing at home in a TiLite at some point. Because trust me, being held up by leg braces all day—even fancy robotic ones—would be *exhausting.*
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/21/2024, 1:11 PM
@EarlChai - Armor Wars won't be a project. As good as Cheadle is as an actor, and has been as Rhodes during his run, I don't think his project will be something. My opinion is that we've gone too long during this saga without revisiting some of these characters. I'm glad we got Secret Invasion to let us know Fury is still with us. Not much of Rhodes though.

A lot of this current saga is a head-scratcher. I'll continue to say that I have the books, and am still an active collector since 1991. I can understand the Multiverse in the books. I'm having a hard time understanding the cinematic Multiverse. I've also tuned into some of the projects later, and watching them out of order (as they were presented, not special timeline that people have picked apart and created online). It's gonna take some work to revisit these projects for me. Ex: I enjoyed Miss Marvel and Secret Invasion. I didn't care for Moon Knight. I haven't seen Echo, but enjoyed Hawkeye. I haven't seen Agatha either, and she has to have some place in the MCU somewhere. I just don't know where she'd fit...... And....... those poor Eternals! Their sequel is no more, and other than alien hanging out in the ocean, where are they and where would they fit, LOL? This saga has been hard to understand.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 11/21/2024, 1:24 PM
@JayLemle - "Nor do I care if anyone judges me for it, LOL."


Well you're known for defending hot garbage and going full throttle psycho when someone dares to disagree. But hey, you do you.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/21/2024, 12:09 PM

I feel very happy for all 8 people who care about this.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/21/2024, 12:34 PM
@DocSpock - You folks are the same ones who bashed Agatha before it released and when it was rated highly and was getting it's flowers you folks were nowhere to be found. But keep believing the world revolves around your opinions.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 12:10 PM
I dig it and especially like them creating a practical suit (wouldn’t be surprised if that was Coogler).

Anyway , I kinda enjoyed Riri in Wakanda Forever and felt it was a fine starting point for her character so I’m interested to see how her journey continues in her own show.

The premise of her having to ally with The Hood and deal with the morality of the path she goes down sounds interesting so I’ll definitely check this out!!.

Vigor
Vigor - 11/21/2024, 12:19 PM
Im sorry. But that suit looks tough
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/21/2024, 12:20 PM
I could easily see this show being for her what Spider-Verse did for Miles (mainstream starring role NOT written by Bendis that made the character truly popular).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 12:33 PM
@asherman93 - hope so , that would be great

Always down for lesser known or exposed characters being given the spotlight
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/21/2024, 12:20 PM
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/21/2024, 12:24 PM
She was literally the WORST part of BP 2... and yet here we are with her own spin off. go figure. i hope people like the show but this looks like a bad show from the trailer and pics so far:

Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 11/21/2024, 12:29 PM
Another Menstrual Cinematic Universe installment
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/21/2024, 12:30 PM
It'd be nice if Riri had layers. Maybe a sprinkle of insecurities, subtlety displayed as she tries to weave between social comparisons of who SHE is verses what "soulciety" wants/expects her to be.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/21/2024, 12:33 PM
It would be interesting to dive into her fascination with Stark and an Iron Man suit in general. Especially considering she went to MIT and Stark funded multiple projects for young students. She would have been to young at the time but his gesture of goodwill may have influenced her.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 11/21/2024, 12:35 PM
1) Riri Williams (Ironheart) was an absolutely failure as a comic book and only lasted 12 issues before it was cancelled.

2) Nobody wants a race and gender swapped Iron Man.

3) They not only swapped Iron Man, but they once again elevated a female character while minimizing yet another male character by making her smarter than Tony Stark.

4) Create either a new character with unique abilities. Don't tokenize established heroes.

Marvel just doesn't get it.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 11/21/2024, 12:49 PM
Another soon to be failure because of their DEI practices. Including Star Wars, what is it, 4-5 shows in a row that have failed?
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/21/2024, 12:53 PM
Craptastic.

