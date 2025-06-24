IRONHEART Finally Reveals Alden Ehrenreich's Mystery Role And He Has Major Ties To The Wider MCU - SPOILERS

During Ironheart's three-episode premiere, we're finally introduced to Alden Ehrenreich's mystery character, but who is he really, and what does it mean for the wider MCU? Find a full breakdown here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2025 10:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

When the news broke that Solo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich would play Joe McGillicuddy in Ironheart, it's fair to say that nobody was buying it. Well, the show's second episode does indeed introduce the actor as "Joe McGillicuddy."

He lives in a suburban neighbourhood and is an unassuming, sad sap who allows his next door neighbour's dog to poop on his lawn with little in the way of consequences.

When Riri Williams shows up on his doorstep looking for help with her suit, we learn that his father inspired him to become a tech ethicist. He's a big fan of bionics (the process of combining technology with human biology), and ultimately agrees to take Riri to his stash, where he's collected all manner of crazy weaponry...without touching any of it. 

Their meeting appears to inspire him, though, and when he steps in more dog poop at the end of the episode, he spitefully cuts off the heads of his neighbour's beloved flowers, a hint perhaps that he has a darker side. 

In the third instalment, it's revealed that Joe has some wild ideas for body enhancements, and he manages to blackmail Riri into helping him. When she returns to his house, he's experimented with placing a chip in his arm, and they begin forming an unlikely friendship. 

As she helps bandage up his arm, Riri finds some ashes labelled "Obidiah S." and proceeds to drop them in surprise. As Joe hoovers those up, he reveals that they're his father's ashes and that he's Obidiah Stane's son, Ezekiel Stane. 

The world believes Obidiah died in a plane crash, but Ezekiel knows he was a supervillain and has spent his life trying to avoid being like "Iron Monger" (yes, that moniker is used here). 

In the comics, Zeke Stane spent his whole life plotting revenge against Tony Stark for what happened to his father, and ultimately upgraded himself with bionics that made him a living weapon. You'll have to wait and see whether his MCU counterpart follows in those footsteps, but this Ezekiel doesn't appear quite as unhinged...and neither seems to hate Iron Man nor idolise his dear, departed dad.

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

The first three episodes of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+.

HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 6/24/2025, 10:51 PM
For what it's worth, Rachel, I also enjoy Xanax.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/25/2025, 1:30 AM
@HermansHIV - boy Xanies are awesome , for a genocide perpetrator you aré pretty chill Bibi
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 6/24/2025, 10:58 PM
Absolute [frick]ing bullshit rubbish. No one, NO ONE, cares.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 6/24/2025, 11:56 PM
@theFUZZ008 - Embarrassing levels of emotion, hyperbolic nothing-statements, yeah this guy is a real CBM user here. Hall of famer.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 1:34 AM
@theFUZZ008 - amen sista
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/25/2025, 3:18 AM
@UncleHarm1 - don't forget that he also did not read the article or watch the show before posting, and used all caps. A real one indeed
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/24/2025, 11:01 PM
No amount of posts will make this look interesting. It’s still a super duper hard pass.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/25/2025, 12:20 AM
@TheNewYorker - did you actually try to watch it?
Huskers
Huskers - 6/24/2025, 11:10 PM
It’s about time we had a black female Iron Man!!!!! Sisters be doin it for themselves! Odabo Jack!
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 1:34 AM
@Huskers - it's spelt sista
ager
ager - 6/24/2025, 11:12 PM
The key to making women heroic leads is not, I repeat, and if She-Hulk writers are listening, is not, to make the men around them sad sacks
imnotahero1
imnotahero1 - 6/24/2025, 11:20 PM
So Tony Stark went ahead and announced he was Iron Man, but after that SHIELD still went with the contradictory cover story for Obidiah? I guess Rhodey, Stark, Pepper, and the whole staff at Stark decided to lie for no reason.

Luckily Stark Industries wasn't under investigation by the Senate Armed Service Committee for this event... Oh wait, they were.

And since the cover story was apparently so solid; how does the son even know the truth?

Embarrassing. You've gotta do better, Senator
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/25/2025, 1:41 AM
@imnotahero1 - the guy Sam called Out to do Better wasnt even a senator...It was "Goverment Oficial" AND since they did not care to give him a name im assumimg His name Is Goverment AND His surname Is Official
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/24/2025, 11:22 PM
Feel like he should’ve been The Hood instead of the dude from Twisters. That dudes gotta stop trying to rock the long hair. It looks horrendous on him.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/24/2025, 11:29 PM
@BruceWayng - I agree. The hair’s horrendous.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/24/2025, 11:39 PM
The lesson ive learned with these marvel disney+ shows is that all have ties to the wider mcu, but always fail to make it worth it.

Pathetic.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/25/2025, 3:46 AM
@vectorsigma -

And this show is certainly more of that.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/25/2025, 3:57 AM
@DocSpock - ill still watch it and see. Agatha is more cringe for me and I went through that 😅
TheWerewolf
TheWerewolf - 6/24/2025, 11:57 PM
Ignoring the atmosphere and looking forward to watching this. Something about the promotional material just resonates with me.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/25/2025, 12:23 AM

Lousy actor for a lousy show.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 1:35 AM
@DocSpock - for real sista....preach....can I get an amen
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/25/2025, 1:49 AM
@AllsNotGood -

Well, I watched the first two episodes and this show is very bad.

I doubt I will finish the thing.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/25/2025, 3:23 AM
@DocSpock - good thing they made 1000 episodes of Bonanza for you to re-watch while you remember the golden days of yesteryear and pine for serialized radio programming
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/25/2025, 4:21 AM
@DocSpock - marvel only did these show for checkboxes
I didn't watch agatha at all
And i can't count how many times i cringe of 3 episodes of this. no wonder why there is almost to none marketing of this show pure cringe
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/25/2025, 12:40 AM
First episode was meh...however the following episode were quite enjoyable. Cant wait to see the rest
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/25/2025, 1:21 AM
@BlackStar25 - I agree. The second episode was mostly enjoyable. The third episode was easily the best of the three. I look forward to finishing it next week.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 1:03 AM
How many "for real's" do we get?
AC1
AC1 - 6/25/2025, 3:19 AM
I could've sworn he was confirmed as Zeke Stane pretty much when he was first cast, or has it just been rumoured this whole time?

Wonder if/how they'll explain why there was literally never even an indication that Obi had any kids in the first Iron Man. Maybe he was a deadbeat dad?
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 6/25/2025, 4:32 AM
@AC1 - it was rumored

