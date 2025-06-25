IRONHEART Full Season Trailer Sees Riri Williams Face-Off Against [SPOILER] In Her Final Armor

Marvel Television has released a new trailer for Ironheart, and it features some action-packed footage from the final three episodes. Beware of some spoilers ahead...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 25, 2025 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

The first three episodes of Marvel's Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+, and we have a brand-new trailer for the latest MCU series featuring plenty of footage from the back half of the season.

Spoilers follow.

At the end of the third episode, Riri Williams was forced to leave John, the criminal cousin of Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, behind to die (to be fair, he did try his very best to kill her) in order to maintain her cover. During their battle, Riri drops a piece of Joe McGillicuddy's tech, which is sure to lead the cops right to her new ally's door.

As we now know, Joe is actually the son of Iron Man baddie Obadiah Stane. In the comics, Ezekiel "Zeke" Stane augments his own body with hyper-advanced bionics that allow him to innately wield many of the same abilities as Iron Man.

In the new trailer below, we see Williams facing-off against a mysterious foe who can seemingly fire repulsor blasts straight from his hands. Will Ezekiel ultimately turn against Riri and join forces with The Hood, or is there some other explanation for what we see here? 

The teaser also sees Riri come to the realization that, in order to stand a chance against The Hood, she's going to have to "fight magic with magic," and we get another look at the hero's final suit of armor.

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.

Luigi
Luigi - 6/25/2025, 8:31 AM
So... I'm guessing Mephisto wasn't actually in this?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/25/2025, 8:36 AM
@Luigi - not in the first three eps, anyway.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/25/2025, 8:45 AM
@Luigi - The 1-3 mins needed for the purpose of this show (I mentioned in the other article) was spoken on by Film Threat. He confirmed that "the Meph" IS in the show. Watch at your own discretion (Spoilers).

?si=RBo1_bqkSTAQIudy
twistedcastles
twistedcastles - 6/25/2025, 8:46 AM
@Luigi - All signs point to him showing up in the finale
Latverian
Latverian - 6/25/2025, 9:14 AM
OT.:
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 9:17 AM
He's at the end for them to desperately create buzz
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 9:19 AM
I haven’t watched the first 3 episodes yet but the show seems fun from the trailer so can’t wait to check it out!!.

Also Alden being Zeke Stane isn’t too big of a spoiler since he was heavily rumored to be the character for awhile but still good to get confirmation regardless.

Also the electricity/blast from the bare hands definitely reminds me of this…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/25/2025, 10:17 AM
Heard the last episode delivers but this show has to really get over those pretty dog sh*t first half....I'm not sure it can do that even if the second half somehow delivers in a major way.

