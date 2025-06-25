IRONHEART Full Season Trailer Sees Riri Williams Face-Off Against [SPOILER] In Her Final Armor

The first three episodes of Marvel's Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+, and we have a brand-new trailer for the latest MCU series featuring plenty of footage from the back half of the season.

Spoilers follow.

At the end of the third episode, Riri Williams was forced to leave John, the criminal cousin of Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, behind to die (to be fair, he did try his very best to kill her) in order to maintain her cover. During their battle, Riri drops a piece of Joe McGillicuddy's tech, which is sure to lead the cops right to her new ally's door.

As we now know, Joe is actually the son of Iron Man baddie Obadiah Stane. In the comics, Ezekiel "Zeke" Stane augments his own body with hyper-advanced bionics that allow him to innately wield many of the same abilities as Iron Man.

In the new trailer below, we see Williams facing-off against a mysterious foe who can seemingly fire repulsor blasts straight from his hands. Will Ezekiel ultimately turn against Riri and join forces with The Hood, or is there some other explanation for what we see here?

The teaser also sees Riri come to the realization that, in order to stand a chance against The Hood, she's going to have to "fight magic with magic," and we get another look at the hero's final suit of armor.

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.