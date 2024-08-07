IRONHEART Leads Tease BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Fallout And "Complex, Dynamic" Take On The Hood

Ironheart wrapped production way back in November 2022 and we've seen nothing from the Disney+ series since a handful of set photos did the rounds earlier that year.

It's unclear whether the delay is a result of creative issues, a lengthy post-production period due to demanding VFX work, a result of plans to scale back on the MCU's yearly output or all of the above.

However, D23 takes place on Friday and we're now expecting a first look at Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, and more from Agatha All Along. The Official Marvel Podcast recently caught up with the stars of all three shows, so we'd say some big new reveals in Anaheim are likely.

"We actually went straight from Wakanda Forever to filming the series, so I was very, very grateful for that," Riri Williams actress Dominique Thorne said. "It was a smooth transition. This is definitely my first time doing the deep dive into the character after showing her to the world. That was new to me but it was fun."

"I think it’s safe to say the things that happened in Wakanda required a lot of self-reflection," she continued. "If you start an interspecies war, we might all encourage each other to take a breath, I think we can say that sheʼs taking that to heart and considering what it means to show up in this world and space in the way that she does."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Twisters star Anthony Ramos was also on hand to discuss Ironheart and is clearly massively excited to bring The Hood to life on screen.

"He is amazing. He is incredible. He is the coolest villain in Marvel history," the actor enthused. "Iʼm excited for the Hood and Riri Williams face-off. Itʼs a really cool build-up to that in the story and itʼs a really intense rivalry that we have."

"I'm really excited for people to see all the layers, especially in Parker. Parker is a really complex guy and we really worked hard to make him a dynamic character," Ramos concluded.

Remember, in the comics, The Hood makes a deal with Mephisto and it's previously been rumoured that Sacha Baron Cohen will play the villain in the series. From there, we'd imagine the devilish bad guy will go on to play a much larger role in the MCU.

Ironheart was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and first appeared in the pages of Invincible Iron Man Vol. 3 #7 in May 2016. She's since become a firm fan-favourite.

In Ironheart, charming teenage super genius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) returns from MIT to her hometown of Chicago in her iron suit and begins to unravel threads that bring danger and adventure right to her doorstep.

Alongside Dominique Thorne as the title character, the show stars Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Paul Calderón, Anji White, and Cree Summer.

As noted, Ironheart doesn't have a confirmed Disney+ premiere date.