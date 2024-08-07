IRONHEART Leads Tease BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Fallout And "Complex, Dynamic" Take On The Hood

IRONHEART Leads Tease BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Fallout And &quot;Complex, Dynamic&quot; Take On The Hood

Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos have hyped up the series ahead of this weekend's D23 even, teasing how it deals with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's fallout and The Hood's MCU debut.

Aug 07, 2024
Ironheart wrapped production way back in November 2022 and we've seen nothing from the Disney+ series since a handful of set photos did the rounds earlier that year.

It's unclear whether the delay is a result of creative issues, a lengthy post-production period due to demanding VFX work, a result of plans to scale back on the MCU's yearly output or all of the above.

However, D23 takes place on Friday and we're now expecting a first look at Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, and more from Agatha All Along. The Official Marvel Podcast recently caught up with the stars of all three shows, so we'd say some big new reveals in Anaheim are likely. 

"We actually went straight from Wakanda Forever to filming the series, so I was very, very grateful for that," Riri Williams actress Dominique Thorne said. "It was a smooth transition. This is definitely my first time doing the deep dive into the character after showing her to the world. That was new to me but it was fun."

"I think it’s safe to say the things that happened in Wakanda required a lot of self-reflection," she continued. "If you start an interspecies war, we might all encourage each other to take a breath, I think we can say that sheʼs taking that to heart and considering what it means to show up in this world and space in the way that she does."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Twisters star Anthony Ramos was also on hand to discuss Ironheart and is clearly massively excited to bring The Hood to life on screen. 

"He is amazing. He is incredible. He is the coolest villain in Marvel history," the actor enthused. "Iʼm excited for the Hood and Riri Williams face-off. Itʼs a really cool build-up to that in the story and itʼs a really intense rivalry that we have."

"I'm really excited for people to see all the layers, especially in Parker. Parker is a really complex guy and we really worked hard to make him a dynamic character," Ramos concluded.

Remember, in the comics, The Hood makes a deal with Mephisto and it's previously been rumoured that Sacha Baron Cohen will play the villain in the series. From there, we'd imagine the devilish bad guy will go on to play a much larger role in the MCU.

Ironheart was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and first appeared in the pages of Invincible Iron Man Vol. 3 #7  in May 2016. She's since become a firm fan-favourite. 

In Ironheart, charming teenage super genius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) returns from MIT to her hometown of Chicago in her iron suit and begins to unravel threads that bring danger and adventure right to her doorstep.

Alongside Dominique Thorne as the title character, the show stars Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Paul Calderón, Anji White, and Cree Summer.

As noted, Ironheart doesn't have a confirmed Disney+ premiere date.

YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/7/2024, 8:19 AM
CANNOT wait to see her again ❤️🔥
JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/7/2024, 8:22 AM
Ironheart was not interesting at all.

Didn’t she blow up and kill a few police officers in Wakanda forever? That was pretty [frick]ed up.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/7/2024, 8:38 AM
@JobinJ - kinda like Tony funding genocide throughout the world being a misogynist before he had a “change of heart?”

😂😂😂😂
Kanon
Kanon - 8/7/2024, 8:52 AM
@YouFlopped - so someone else using a gun that your company made is the same you pulling the trigger? 🤭🤣 Go play kid, the adults are talking
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/7/2024, 9:04 AM
@Kanon - pretty sure he was complicit in his actions which is why he stopped 😂

White boy was a mass murderer who thought his money meant something and it didn’t

Just like that reporter told him. Full of shit. Narcissistic. A complete bitch. got punked the whole MCU. Got embarrassed in CW.

Just an embarrassment of a character 😂😂😂😂
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/7/2024, 8:35 AM
This show was filmed so long ago, I feel like they'd have to make changes to make it fit with the latest shows and movies
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/7/2024, 8:46 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Would depend on how standalone in nature the story is realy, I can see why changes could be needed but only if there are outdated references. It would also depends on if set as being current to where the main timeline is or set as directly after Wakanda Forever thus a prequel to some stuff we've had since.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/7/2024, 8:50 AM
@Apophis71 - That is very true, I can say it being shelved for so long does make me worry about the overall quality.

This is a show that was greenlit while Chapek was over the company. The shows, and many movies, that were released or approved by him fell flat for me
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/7/2024, 9:23 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Fair, COVID certainly factored in a lot too with restrictions impacting production to varying degrees but at minimum means there is no excuse for subpar post production due to over stretched CGI depts :D.

Tech V Magic however can be interesting so we'll see, not a show I have a lot of interest in till I see trailers at least.

That has nothing to do with the stars or anthing just doesn't realy fit into my niche but then for similar reasons neither did Iron Man till the MCU came along, lol.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/7/2024, 8:37 AM
she's gonna whip Downey's ass
User Comment Image
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 8/7/2024, 8:37 AM
Are they on about Power Ranger Ironheart?
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/7/2024, 8:40 AM
Hope they play into all the examples of what makes her better than Tony and smarter.

Shuri is crowned in the smartest in the MCU. Fingers crossed she passed it to RiRi 🤞🏾❤️
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/7/2024, 8:42 AM
@YouFlopped - That should be Reed soon
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/7/2024, 9:15 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - User Comment Image
cubichy
cubichy - 8/7/2024, 8:40 AM
There is only one ironman and that's tony stark, this show is/was garbage and that why they haven't released it. It will tank worse than the marvels, again it's a tertiary character no one knows or cares about, the marvels tanked cause of photon and kamala, tertiary characters no one knows or cares about. There are so many more interesting primary characters to build, and they choose this pile of dogshit. Same goes for Agatha, will tank along the same lines.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/7/2024, 8:45 AM
@cubichy - I'd argue that The Marvel's failed because it was a very blah movie with bad writing and flat acting. Photon and Ms. Marvel being in it are not the cause of it failing. The MCU has incorporated lesser know heroes in the past, but a good script, performance and overall movie are needed for that
braunermegda
braunermegda - 8/7/2024, 8:59 AM
@cubichy - that's why she's not iron man, she's a different character. If they gender swap/race someone you guys cry about they should create a new character then. When they do you cry as well because you're too attached to a fictional character. Come on, man.
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/7/2024, 8:48 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2024, 9:20 AM
Sounds cool!!.

I kinda liked Riri in Wakanda Forever so I’m interested to see her fleshed out more in this aswell as dealing with her personal fallout from that film…

User Comment Image

Not too interested in the series as of yet though that could change once we learn and see more…

As of now , the aspect I’m most intrigued by is the magic bs science concept they have said to be dealing with since The Hoods powers are supernatural.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 8/7/2024, 9:38 AM
Iron heart was trash. This is what it gave off to me. User Comment Image I wasnt feelin it.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/7/2024, 9:44 AM
@BeNice123 - Are you calling Baymax trash?

User Comment Image

