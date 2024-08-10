IRONHEART Leaked Trailer Sees Riri Williams Break Bad And Join Forces With The Hood

The first trailer for Ironheart was released during D23, and it's an action-packed delight which points to the Disney+ series being well worth the long wait. You can check out the footage right here...

By JoshWilding - Aug 10, 2024 07:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

At D23 yesterday, fans welcomed Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to the convention's stage alongside Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, and Alden Ehrenreich.

Coogler is producing the show which is now officially set to premiere on Disney+ in 2025 and was there to share the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series.

Unfortunately, this is yet another sneak peek Marvel Studios decided against releasing online but we do have a leaked version which has been shared on social media by fans who attended the event in Anaheim. 

In the teaser, we see Riri Williams return home and realise that building her own Iron Man armour isn't quite so easy without Wakanda's resources. Trouble in MIT results in her finding an unexpected ally in The Hood; with that, the teenager breaks bad and joins his criminal gang, all in a quest to create the suit she's always dreamed of. 

There are some demonic hints about the source of Parker Robbins' powers and a glimpse at Ehrenreich's mysterious character (widely believed to be Ezekiel Stane, the son of Iron Man villain Obidiah Stane).

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos). The series also stars Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

"He is amazing. He is incredible. He is the coolest villain in Marvel history," Ramos said of The Hood in a recent interview. "Iʼm excited for the Hood and Riri Williams face-off. Itʼs a really cool build-up to that in the story and itʼs a really intense rivalry that we have."

"I'm really excited for people to see all the layers, especially in Parker. Parker is a really complex guy and we really worked hard to make him a dynamic character," the actor concluded.

As with any leak, there's a good chance Disney will act to take these videos down. If or when that happens, we'll do our best to keep you updated with alternatives. You can find the Daredevil: Born Again trailer here and a new Captain America: Brave New World sneak peek here.

MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/10/2024, 7:15 AM
The comments on twitter regarding this is disgusting.

I liked Dominique in wakanda forever so I’ll tune into this day one
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 8/10/2024, 7:18 AM
@MyCoolYoung - what are they saying? I don't have Twitter
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/10/2024, 7:33 AM
@YouCray04 - he's probably referring to the very few people saying they are excited for this
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/10/2024, 7:33 AM
@YouCray04 - “no one wants to see a black woman be Ironman” that’s bout the most civil
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/10/2024, 7:34 AM
@WhateverItTakes - no I’m referring to the very few people whining about this. Whatever it takes though
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/10/2024, 7:37 AM
@MyCoolYoung - very few you say? Not from where I was looking but block it out if it makes you feel better
dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/10/2024, 7:40 AM
@MyCoolYoung - She's not Iron Man. LORD willing, it's not an issue either way for her to exist.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/10/2024, 7:19 AM
Her first word is Yo. Imagine my shock
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/10/2024, 7:22 AM
@WhateverItTakes -

You're the first here to whine.

Imagine our shock.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/10/2024, 7:25 AM
@DrReedRichards - and I won't be the last or the only one. You won't be shocked at that
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/10/2024, 7:28 AM
@WhateverItTakes -

Sooooo, your flex is being a bandwagonner?

Imagine my shock...
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/10/2024, 7:29 AM
@DrReedRichards - could hardly call me a banwagonner. Less than enthusiastic about this crap.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/10/2024, 7:30 AM
@WhateverItTakes -

Can and will.

Bandwagonner.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/10/2024, 7:38 AM
@DrReedRichards - What's bandwagoning about being the first to, but not the last or only?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/10/2024, 7:42 AM
@dagenspear -

What's not bandwagonning about rushing to bash what your YouTube subscriptions instruct you to?
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/10/2024, 7:44 AM
@dagenspear - by English definition badwagoning is centered around enthusiasm for some. I'll give him a pass as English is not his first language
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/10/2024, 8:02 AM
@WhateverItTakes -

By English definition, enthusiasm is an "intense and eager enjoyment, interest, or approval for something".

With "or" being the pivotal keyword here, since while vocally (and continuously) disapproving, your persistence certainly proves the aforementioned intense interest. An interest for this project to fail, mind you, but an interest nonetheless.

TLDR: You know you can be enthusiastic about being a hater, right?

That's okay, though. You get a pass, despite English being your first language.

...or is it?
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 8/10/2024, 7:20 AM
Completely unlikable character.
Literally nobody asked for this.

Also, Parker Robins was created as an evil version of Peter Parker without an uncle Ben to teach him responsability.

This will tank and deserves to.

I liked Wakanda forever, but Riri Williams was the only bad thing in that movie and detracted from the overall story.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/10/2024, 7:32 AM
@MarvelZombie616 - I agree with you on this. Riri’s character was easily the most unappealing part of WF. I totally want to see more of the demonic side of the MCU but this is a weird entry point. Not sure I dig the narrative they’re trying to tell here either.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/10/2024, 7:34 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - she was shoehorned in. Suit looked terrible
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/10/2024, 7:21 AM
Cash money money cash money money yeeesr yeaaaar. Nar I sayin
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/10/2024, 7:22 AM
User Comment Image
pass.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/10/2024, 7:23 AM
No big bad red tease?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 7:29 AM
@DrReedRichards - I’m sure we’ll get that later on in the official trailers
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/10/2024, 7:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

My little brother wants to hear that engine vroom, man. Easily his favourite Marvel character.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 7:31 AM
@DrReedRichards - I get yah haha

Tell him to watch AOS S4!!.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/10/2024, 7:33 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Oh, he loves it. We watched it every week together since TWS, midway S1.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 7:33 AM
@DrReedRichards - oh nice!!.

I hope he gets his favorite sooner then later man.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/10/2024, 7:35 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

I'm trying to get him to read some Ketch issues, after he enjoyed Johnny's. Heck, he's even got a Trail Of Tears poster, and that's a deep-cut Rider.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 7:28 AM
This looks good imo…

I was surprised that it seems like Riri & The Hood work together initially before inevitably breaking apart and facing each other.

I like that they are showing that she doesn’t have the resources or money that Tony did so she might have to make some morally questionable decisions in order to achieve what she needs to.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 8/10/2024, 7:36 AM
Gonna bomb hard. Looks rubbish.
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/10/2024, 7:37 AM
Looks terrible unlike the Daredevil:Born Again trailer.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/10/2024, 7:39 AM
@marvel72 - probably because he's not a derivative character for the sake of race
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/10/2024, 7:41 AM
"He is the coolest villain in Marvel history"

User Comment Image
BassMan
BassMan - 8/10/2024, 7:47 AM
Eh I liked the original suit better. I’ll check it out, but it’s at the bottom of MCU stuff for me coming out in the next year. Hope it surprises me. The most appealing thing for me right now is the tech vs magic aspect.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 7:49 AM
@BassMan - I am most intrigued by that aspect aswell.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/10/2024, 7:49 AM
Anyone see trailer for new Snow White movie? There not big peopel not back to drawfs but there cgi cartoony crap instead of real people
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/10/2024, 7:53 AM
That’s who her villian is hood haven’t be paying attention to this series she turns villain to get funding make her suit then hero to stop hood
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 8/10/2024, 7:55 AM
Will get the same number of views as She-Hulk, Echo, The Acolyte and Ms Marvel. They should've released this dumpster fire a long time ago, so everyone would've forgotten it by now.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/10/2024, 7:55 AM
YO! This is going to BIZZOMB DAWG!
