IRONHEART Leaked Trailer Sees Riri Williams Break Bad And Join Forces With The Hood

At D23 yesterday, fans welcomed Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to the convention's stage alongside Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, and Alden Ehrenreich.

Coogler is producing the show which is now officially set to premiere on Disney+ in 2025 and was there to share the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series.

Unfortunately, this is yet another sneak peek Marvel Studios decided against releasing online but we do have a leaked version which has been shared on social media by fans who attended the event in Anaheim.

In the teaser, we see Riri Williams return home and realise that building her own Iron Man armour isn't quite so easy without Wakanda's resources. Trouble in MIT results in her finding an unexpected ally in The Hood; with that, the teenager breaks bad and joins his criminal gang, all in a quest to create the suit she's always dreamed of.

There are some demonic hints about the source of Parker Robbins' powers and a glimpse at Ehrenreich's mysterious character (widely believed to be Ezekiel Stane, the son of Iron Man villain Obidiah Stane).

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos). The series also stars Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

"He is amazing. He is incredible. He is the coolest villain in Marvel history," Ramos said of The Hood in a recent interview. "Iʼm excited for the Hood and Riri Williams face-off. Itʼs a really cool build-up to that in the story and itʼs a really intense rivalry that we have."

"I'm really excited for people to see all the layers, especially in Parker. Parker is a really complex guy and we really worked hard to make him a dynamic character," the actor concluded.

As with any leak, there's a good chance Disney will act to take these videos down. If or when that happens, we'll do our best to keep you updated with alternatives. You can find the Daredevil: Born Again trailer here and a new Captain America: Brave New World sneak peek here.