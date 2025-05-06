IRONHEART: Riri Williams Suits-Up In New Still; Dominique Thorne Says RDJ Gave Her "Two Thumbs Up"

Still no sign of a trailer for Marvel's Ironheart series, but we do have a new promo still featuring star Dominique Thorne donning her upgraded armor...

By MarkCassidy - May 06, 2025 08:05 AM EST
Ironheart is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 24, so a full trailer should be right around the corner. For now, we have a new promo still featuring Riri Williams in her upgraded suit of armor courtesy of Empire.

While speaking to the mag, star Dominique Thorne revealed that Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. gave her his blessing to take up the Armored Avenger mantle shortly after the series wrapped.

“Robert Downey Jr and I spoke just after we wrapped, and he shared some very lovely words about my journey,” Thorne recalled. “He told me how excited he was and that he’s rooting for it, too. I literally got two thumbs up. It’s really reassuring to know you’re not embarrassing Iron Man.”

Though Williams has a genius-level intellect at her disposal, she does not have the same resources that Stark did when he started out as Iron Man (after he built his first suit with nothing but "a bunch of scraps in a cave," that is).

“She’s dumpster-diving, whereas Tony Stark [was] this bajillionaire,” Thorne adds. “What she’s able to accomplish is remarkable.”

Riri is expected to don a few different costumes over the course of the series, but based on what we've seen so far, she'll be spending the majority of the show in this early prototype suit.

"There’s a full practical suit," Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum confirmed during a recent interview. "It doesn’t obviously do all the crazy things that the suit does, but we used a lot of techniques that go all the way back to the first Iron Man film, where we actually had a practical suit on set."

"First of all, just even as a visual reference for the CG artists having the actual suit there, even if it had to do like CG things and open and close and stuff," he continued, "it had all the perfect lighting reference, so the emulation is just spot on. It’s awesome. I mean I’m sure it’s going to be in the Marvel lobby in a few months."

Winderbaum added that Riri has "Tony Stark-sized ego" and will be in "a bit of a quarter-life crisis." when we catch up with her.

"She fought in Wakanda, she fought Namor, she had this great adventure. But the day-to-day struggle is still real. She’s Riri Williams. She’s gonna do what she needs to do to get by for her and her family and everyone else. And it does lead her down some roads."

Ironheart follows Riri Williams as she "returns to her hometown of Chicago. There, she discovers secrets that bring technology and magic into conflict, leading her on an exciting and dangerous adventure."

In the comics, Riri is encouraged to suit-up and fight crime by Tony Stark, who becomes a mentor of sorts to the young hero. Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame would obviously make that particular dynamic very difficult to replicate, but Ironheart is expected to carry on Iron Man's legacy (to some extent, at least).

Ironheart also stars Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White. Sacha Baron Cohen is also rumored to make his MCU debut as Mephisto, though this has yet to be confirmed.

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/6/2025, 8:08 AM
I enjoy the MCU. Always try to give everything a shot, even if I’m not as invested on some projects as others.

But every single time this project comes up, I have nearly forgotten it ever existed.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/6/2025, 8:18 AM
@FrankenDad - that’s how I feel give it shot see it in theaters or in home
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/6/2025, 8:09 AM
"She’s dumpster-diving"

No, she had support from Wakanda and was given advanced technologies. She built an extremely high-tech suit. We also know Wakanda will hand out vibranium to anyone who helps them - as Sam Wilson received at least two vibranium suits.

You can't do a 'financially insecure' storyline following what you did in Black Panther 2.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/6/2025, 8:11 AM
“She’s dumpster-diving, whereas Tony Stark [was] this bajillionaire,” Thorne adds. “What she’s able to accomplish is remarkable.”

So, she’s like Iron man but smarter?

Yeah, ok. No thanks! Hope this woke trash nose dives hard.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/6/2025, 8:18 AM
@Odekahn - not sure what the problem is. No one can be smarter than Stark, or just a college kid can’t be?
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/6/2025, 8:30 AM
@FrankenDad - How about, forcing a character that barely anyone cares about, for DEI’s sake, and try to portray them as better than the heroes everyone knows and loves? GTFO with that.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/6/2025, 8:42 AM
@Odekahn - when you say DEI you lose credibility. Just say the show doesn’t look good or the characters show horned into the MCU in a way that doesn’t really make sense. Those would be valid reasons why this show might not work for fans.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/6/2025, 8:59 AM
@Odekahn - oh ok. So it’s a DEI thing. You should’ve just said that’s where you were at.
Supercat6376
Supercat6376 - 5/6/2025, 9:05 AM
@FrankenDad - how many people in the comics are actually smarter than him and reed ?
Vigor
Vigor - 5/6/2025, 9:13 AM
@Odekahn - youre very SIMPLE.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/6/2025, 9:13 AM
@Supercat6376 - 🤷‍♂️ Who gives a shit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2025, 8:12 AM
Sweet!!.

I thought Riri was alright in Wakanda Forever but I am interested to learn more about her & the world she inhabits in this…

Plus the science vs magic idea intrigues me aswell!!.

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/6/2025, 8:18 AM
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/6/2025, 8:19 AM
Y'all know what he says...

User Comment Image
Reginator
Reginator - 5/6/2025, 8:22 AM
incoming bomb
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/6/2025, 8:25 AM
User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/6/2025, 8:39 AM
I’ve forgotten about this enigma. I’ll probably watch it but I have no cares to give about it. Hopefully it’s better than the shet show I’m expecting.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/6/2025, 8:39 AM
Drink every-time you see the word “woke” in the comments
User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/6/2025, 8:44 AM
Possible Spoilers - Anyone see the alleged Mephisto leak from this show?
https://www.reddit.com/r/LeaksAndRumors/comments/1kdpbze/ironheart_mephisto/
mountainman
mountainman - 5/6/2025, 8:48 AM
@TheFinestSmack - I have now. Actually not a bad look if that’s what they are going with. Still won’t be watching this show, but Baren Cohen could pull off a decent Mephisto as long as it’s not too goofy. Mephisto should be a little goofy, but SBC needs to be restrained a bit.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/6/2025, 8:49 AM
There isn't a snowballs chance in hell that RDJ will watch one second of this series or even remember this actresses name.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/6/2025, 8:51 AM
He remember when she blew the police officers to smitherines in Wakanda? Some “hero”
Vigor
Vigor - 5/6/2025, 9:10 AM
@JobinJ - the best comic book characters are the nuanced ones. That's why superman can be so boring but batman, punisher, venom, silver surfer are awesome

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/6/2025, 9:00 AM
female
User Comment Image
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 5/6/2025, 9:01 AM
This suit looks so much better than the one in Wakanda Forever!
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/6/2025, 9:20 AM
User Comment Image

