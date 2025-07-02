IRONHEART Spoilers: 6 Ways The Series Sets Up The MCU's Future After That Huge Introduction

We're still not entirely sure why Marvel Studios decided to release Ironheart over just two weeks. The series is "Certified Fresh" with 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the show had real "water cooler talk" potential, especially when those Dormammu hints started dropping. It is what it is, but even though Ironheart has now been and gone, that doesn't mean it hasn't had major implications for the wider MCU. In this feature, we're taking a deep dive into how the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follow-up sets the stage for future stories. Those range from what's next for Riri Williams to what Mephisto brings to the table, and how Ironheart could feed into other movies and TV shows. You can check out our breakdown by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

6. Ezekiel Stane: Superhero Or Supervillain? Ironheart doesn't appear to explore the full extent of Ezekiel Stane's bionic abilities, but he can shoot electricity from his fingertips and makes short work of the armoured Riri Williams when they clash. The series ends with her helping Ezekiel escape The Hood's influence, but he's still angry and suggests they're far from done. A rematch could be on the cards, unless, of course, the Iron Monger's son decides to use his powers for good. Marvel Studios' original plan was for Ezekiel to be namedropped in Captain America: Brave New World as the person who gave the Serpent Society their cybernetic enhancements. Between that and (the scrapped) Armor Wars, it seems the intention was for him to fully break bad.



5. Science Meets Magic By the time Ironheart ends, Riri has managed to combine science and magic, using power from the Dark Dimension to create a suit of armour even better than the one the Wakandans outfitted her with. Following her clash with The Hood (and a fateful meeting with Mephisto), Riri is shown frantically researching magic, writing it out in a way that's not overly different from a science equation. The comic book version of Mister Fantastic has waxed lyrical about the connections between science and magic, and it stands to reason that the teenager has found a common thread between the two disciplines. That promises to make Ironheart incredibly formidable, and more than just a female Iron Man knock-off. As well as firmly entrenching her in the supernatural corner of the MCU, it could land her on Dormammu's radar, along with Mephisto's, of course.



4. The Hood Finds An Unexpected New Ally In Ironheart's post-credits scene, Parker Robbins—who no longer has The Hood after being defeated by Riri—visits Zelma Stanton's store. He seemingly wants her to connect him with Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, likely in a bid to regain his soul from Mephisto. This is an intriguing pairing, and one we'd bet Marvel Studios originally planned to expand on in the Strange Academy TV series that was in the works. Now, though, this is a dangling plot thread and one which could remain unresolved for the foreseeable future. Zelma is a great character, and should be considered for the Young Avengers (Champions?). There's only so much room and limited storytelling space, though, so depending on how important it is for Marvel Studios to pick up with these two, we could be waiting a while.



3. Meet Mephisto In Ironheart's finale, we meet the MCU's devil, Mephisto. Played by Sacha Baron Cohen, the villain gave Parker his Hood as a means of allowing him to achieve what he wanted. However, its influence has made him increasingly more demonic as time passed, with the Hood becoming almost like an addiction that leaves him in pain when he doesn't have access to it. So, making a deal with the devil isn't smart, and it's strongly hinted that when Mephisto says he wants something that won't be missed in return for his help, he's referring to a soul. The Ghost Rider fans among you will know what it meant for Johnny Blaze, so we're not shocked to see that Parker faces a similar affliction. Having Mephisto in the MCU is huge and opens the door to Cohen appearing in countless projects. He could clash with Thor, make a deal with Spider-Man, lend Doctor Doom a helping hand when he fights The Avengers, and should almost certainly be the main villain in the rumoured Midnight Sons movie. The future is very bright for this big bad, anyway.



2. Death And Resurrection There are hints at how immeasurably powerful Mephisto is when he sits down for a conversation with Riri. However, it's not until he brings Natalie back from the dead (the real Natalie, not N.A.T.A.L.I.E.) that we see what he's truly capable of. In exchange for Riri's soul, he's resurrected a girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting years ago. What's to stop him from restoring Iron Man or Aunt May? Nothing, by the looks of it, and that's sure to be a big part of whatever stories he eventually factors into. Ask any comic book fan, and they'll tell you death means nothing on the page. In the MCU, it has mostly stuck, but by introducing someone who can change that, it opens the door to a new storytelling avenue for a franchise in need of fresh ideas.

