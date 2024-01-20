IRONHEART Star Dominique Thorne Reveals Production Has Concluded: "Strap In, Get Ready"

Dominique Thorne, who made her debut as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has revealed that production has now wrapped on her character's spin-off series, Ironheart...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 20, 2024 03:01 PM EST
Production on Marvel Studios' Ironheart is believed to have wrapped early last year, but we had heard that reshoots were required. Whether or not this additional photography was as extensive as rumors would have us believe, star Dominique Thorne has now confirmed that filming has officially wrapped.

Thorne, who made her MCU debut as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, revealed that shooting for the Disney+ series has concluded while chatting to Deadline at the Sundance Film Festival.

“Filming has concluded, indeed. I mean, I can say strap in, get ready. It will be a ride, much like they all are. It is an epic journey, and one that I’m very excited to share.”

Producer Nate Moore said that he viewed the Ironheart series as a direct sequel to Wakanda Forever during an interview last year.

"That show is an outgrowth of how much we liked her in this movie and even on the page. So, when we talked with [Dominique Throne] initially, obviously the character had been written to the script and she was the one and only person we talked about for the role. When she said yes and we were down the road with the script, we also started talking with [Ryan Coogler] about what the show could be."

"So, the show is a direct sequel to the movie," he continued. "And [Riri Williams] is carrying the experiences she had in this movie back home to MIT. And there are some interesting repercussions to her adventures that will set her on a fun course."

In the comics, Riri is encouraged to suit-up and fight crime by Tony Stark, who becomes a mentor of sorts to the young hero. Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame would obviously make that particular dynamic very difficult to replicate, but Ironheart is expected to carry on Iron Man's legacy (to some extent, at least).

As for the villains, Anthony Ramos (In The Heights, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) will play The Hood, and even though his casting still hasn't been officially announced, Sacha Baron Cohen (Sweeney Todd, Borat) is expected to make his MCU debut as Mephisto (unless he shows up in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries first).

Ironheart was recently removed from Marvel's release schedule altogether, but a new premiere date should be announced fairly soon.

FireandBlood - 1/20/2024, 3:01 PM
Better be good
Vigor - 1/20/2024, 3:01 PM
God bless the comments to come
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/20/2024, 3:02 PM
#MCUBlack time to raise the standards.
FireandBlood - 1/20/2024, 3:05 PM
@BiggieMac4Sauce -

ObserverIO - 1/20/2024, 3:05 PM
'Ironheart'.

What, you couldn't think up anything more patronising to women everywhere, Bendis? Why not Pink Iron Glitter Pony? Too on the nose?

Iron Woman and Iron Maiden would have both been acceptable answers. But thank you for playing.
Skestra - 1/20/2024, 3:09 PM
@ObserverIO - They're waiting to introduce Pink Iron Glitter Pony in "Power Pack".
marvel72 - 1/20/2024, 3:10 PM
@ObserverIO - He stoll the name from a Japanese porn parody of Iron Man.
ObserverIO - 1/20/2024, 3:27 PM
@marvel72 - I immediately forgive him.


lmfao that's brilliant.
marvel72 - 1/20/2024, 3:38 PM
@ObserverIO - Yup Ironheart JAV came out before the comic book character.

So he didn't just steal the name but the character design as well.
Batmangina - 1/20/2024, 3:51 PM
@marvel72 - That JAV version already has more views that She-Hulk, Asoka and ECHO combined.
Ryguy88 - 1/20/2024, 4:12 PM
@marvel72 - lmao

And then he did the ol' racity swapity
Apophis71 - 1/20/2024, 4:19 PM
@ObserverIO - Dunno what happened to my reply but there was already an Iron Maiden character and Iron Woman sounds like what SOME men would shout at their wives...

...likely created in part to secure US copyrights for the hero title after the porn flick to prevent rival publishers using that name for spinoff comics of the Japanese Iron Man parody.
JobinJ - 1/20/2024, 3:06 PM
No one cares about this show. And her acting was terrible.
SonOfAGif - 1/20/2024, 3:20 PM
@JobinJ - I care about this show. Her acting was good in my opinion. Your first sentence is now negated.
TheFinestSmack - 1/20/2024, 3:41 PM
@JobinJ - I'm sure when the show comes out, Josh will say she's a "powerhouse talent!"
JobinJ - 1/20/2024, 3:53 PM
@SonOfAGif - lol
Ryguy88 - 1/20/2024, 4:16 PM
@TheFinestSmack -
marvel72 - 1/20/2024, 3:12 PM
He comes the next pointless character and show.
Repian - 1/20/2024, 3:17 PM
@marvel72 - The Iron Heart Show:

I:
marvel72 - 1/20/2024, 3:30 PM
@Repian - I haven't seen Wakanda Forever but I did see that clip they released and I thought she came across as an annoying c*nt.
Origame - 1/20/2024, 3:17 PM
Yes, I can't wait for this character who's entire motivation is people saying she can't do something 🙄
WhatIfRickJames - 1/20/2024, 3:18 PM
As long as the writing and performances are good, I’m there. Weird that this is the foot in the door for Mephisto but here we are
Apophis71 - 1/20/2024, 4:14 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - I mean I'd rather have magic V tech than another tech v very similar tech thing and logic to having it be a know Demonic being cameo prior to full use and a deal with a devil thing than having a nameless Nisanti demon mugged by the character 'Hood'.

As you say, as long as the end result is good I am there for this cos see no reason we can't have multiple characters in Stark like stuff after Tony invented his suits cos that is always what occurs after a decade or two after tech is created and successful. One way or another others build from upon what went before, try to replicate it, reverse engineer it and stuff like that and after Tony blew up all those armors there would likely have been salvaeable parts that folk potentialy could get their hands on.
garu - 1/20/2024, 3:21 PM
ready for mediocrity
Humperdoo - 1/20/2024, 3:23 PM
Mahvel is Back! She is the future of the MCU!
Inktown03 - 1/20/2024, 3:24 PM
Uh oh time to leave this comment section
marvel72 - 1/20/2024, 3:34 PM
@Inktown03 -
harryba11zack - 1/20/2024, 3:32 PM
I'm definitely gonna watch this one.



KaptainKhaos - 1/20/2024, 3:33 PM
Dudes always mad about shows they don't have to watch 😆
marvel72 - 1/20/2024, 3:36 PM
@KaptainKhaos - That's why we are mad because we want to have something we can watch.

Plenty of better characters that they aren't even touching.
bobevanz - 1/20/2024, 3:39 PM
@KaptainKhaos - we've been in this since 08, I think they're allowed to take criticism lol
Urubrodi - 1/20/2024, 3:50 PM
@KaptainKhaos - By doing a show about this pointless character that wasn't even successful in the comic books, they are wasting resources that could go towards something more interesting like Ghost Rider (since Mephisto is apparently in this). It's not like they have a shortage of interesting characters to adapt, quite the opposite. But still prefer to do shows about her or Agatha. @marvel72 answer was perfect.
Batmangina - 1/20/2024, 3:52 PM
@KaptainKhaos - Dudes always sticking up for shitty content like they're the good guys.
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/20/2024, 3:33 PM
Oh look another Disney+ low ratings flop.
DocSpock - 1/20/2024, 3:37 PM

Another not needed D+ show.

Starring about the 98th most important character that Marvel Comics has.

ZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzz............
Urubrodi - 1/20/2024, 3:52 PM
@DocSpock - Pretty sure she doesn't even make position 98th. I'd rather have a Howard the Duck show/movie before her.
DocSpock - 1/20/2024, 3:54 PM
@Urubrodi -

Howard is #1 man! Master of Quack-Fu.
bobevanz - 1/20/2024, 3:37 PM
Will this change the path they've made? I don't think so. More side characters for meaningless shows, it's not a knock lol that's what it is
JFerguson - 1/20/2024, 3:42 PM
I’m excited for THE HOOD.
TheFinestSmack - 1/20/2024, 3:43 PM
@JFerguson - Just because Riri is black doesn't mean she from the ghetto!
