IRONHEART Star Dominique Thorne Reveals Production Has Concluded: "Strap In, Get Ready"

Production on Marvel Studios' Ironheart is believed to have wrapped early last year, but we had heard that reshoots were required. Whether or not this additional photography was as extensive as rumors would have us believe, star Dominique Thorne has now confirmed that filming has officially wrapped.

Thorne, who made her MCU debut as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, revealed that shooting for the Disney+ series has concluded while chatting to Deadline at the Sundance Film Festival.

“Filming has concluded, indeed. I mean, I can say strap in, get ready. It will be a ride, much like they all are. It is an epic journey, and one that I’m very excited to share.”

Producer Nate Moore said that he viewed the Ironheart series as a direct sequel to Wakanda Forever during an interview last year.

"That show is an outgrowth of how much we liked her in this movie and even on the page. So, when we talked with [Dominique Throne] initially, obviously the character had been written to the script and she was the one and only person we talked about for the role. When she said yes and we were down the road with the script, we also started talking with [Ryan Coogler] about what the show could be."

"So, the show is a direct sequel to the movie," he continued. "And [Riri Williams] is carrying the experiences she had in this movie back home to MIT. And there are some interesting repercussions to her adventures that will set her on a fun course."

In the comics, Riri is encouraged to suit-up and fight crime by Tony Stark, who becomes a mentor of sorts to the young hero. Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame would obviously make that particular dynamic very difficult to replicate, but Ironheart is expected to carry on Iron Man's legacy (to some extent, at least).

As for the villains, Anthony Ramos (In The Heights, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) will play The Hood, and even though his casting still hasn't been officially announced, Sacha Baron Cohen (Sweeney Todd, Borat) is expected to make his MCU debut as Mephisto (unless he shows up in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries first).

Ironheart was recently removed from Marvel's release schedule altogether, but a new premiere date should be announced fairly soon.