LOKI Star Jonathan Majors Opens Up On Being Fired By Marvel And Reveals He's Eyeing A New Superhero Movie

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors has reflected on being dropped from his MCU role as Kang the Conqueror and confirms that he's eyeing up a new, non-Marvel/DC superhero project...

By JoshWilding - Mar 14, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

In December 2023, Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors was found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation, prompting Marvel Studios to cut ties with him.

That came after an altercation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, though Majors has long maintained his innocence. He's since completed a 52-week domestic violence intervention program and is now looking to mount a comeback. 

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Kang the Conqueror actor reflected on a member of his legal team breaking the news to him that his time in the MCU had ended...moments after he walked out of the criminal courthouse in lower Manhattan. 

"He goes, 'I’m just gonna tell you now,'" Majors recalled. "'That way you’re not surprised, and you can start processing it. They fired you. Marvel fired you.'"

"There were days when it was like, 'Is this real?'" he said of the weeks that followed. "It’s a heartbreak like I’ve never experienced and it just compounded and compounded."

Since being found guilty in court, Majors has attended therapy and reconnected with his pastor. Now, the actor has decided to break his silence on childhood traumas he's started to unpack as a result of those interactions. 

"I dealt with sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was 9," Majors explained. "From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father. I was f*cked up. There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself."

Magazine Dreams, a movie that once looked set to land the actor an Oscar, will finally be released later this year and Majors confirmed that he's reading scripts and taking meetings, including for a new superhero project. 

"No relation to the big guys, DC or Marvel, but a pretty wicked story," he teased. "I’m glad to be reading." Talking about the resumption of career, Majors added, "Sometimes it feels like it’s not going to happen. And sometimes it feels like we start next week."

The full profile is worth a read and includes endorsements for Majors from several Hollywood heavy hitters. 

"You don’t get to say sorry these days," Whoopi Goldberg told the trade. "He was arrested. He went to court. He did what he was supposed to do. I’m not sure what else there is." Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan added, "I would love to make Creed IV together - among other projects." Matthew McConaughey, meanwhile, said, "I’ve known and know him as someone who is continuously striving to improve as a human, a man and an actor. I believe in him."

As always, you can let us know your thoughts on these remarks in the comments section below. 

LOKI Star Jack Veal Reveals He's Homeless After Allegedly Suffering Physical And Emotional Abuse At Home
