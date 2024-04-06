LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston On Potential Season 3 And Facing Off Against Hugh Jackman's Wolverine

The second season of Marvel Studios' Loki appeared to give the former villain a pretty definitive ending by allowing him to fulfil his "Glorious Purpose" and claim a throne... even if it wasn't the one he had originally envisioned.

After deciding to, for all intents and purposes, sacrifice himself by destroying the Temporal Loom and use his magic to gather all the loose timelines together, Loki essentially transformed into a version of Yggdrasil, the World Tree from Norse mythology.

It's implied that "God Loki" must sit here for eternity to ensure that his friends and everyone else can live in peace on the various timelines, but will this be the last we see of the character?

“I truthfully don’t know," star Tom Hiddleston told Variety when quizzed about a potential third season at last night's Disney+/Hulu event. "To go from this lost, broken soul in Asgard, and be given a second chance and learn so much about life that he actually gives himself to protect other people, has been such an honor.”

Hiddleston was also asked which characters he'd most like to see the God of Mischief face-off with if he were to return, and it sounds like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine might be top of the list.

Who does Tom Hiddleston want to see Loki go head-to-head with? https://t.co/GlnKMH2Yi2 pic.twitter.com/gImqOoqxj5 — Variety (@Variety) April 6, 2024

Last year, executive producer Kevin Wright suggested that plans may already be in place for Loki's return.

"I speak for myself and not Marvel, but I am certainly pitching ideas of where I could see certain stories going," he teased." I think there are a lot of stories you can tell at the TVA, and we are just scratching the surface on that. I would love to see more stories with Loki, and I think Tom would continue to play this character until he is Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki [laughs]. But I don't think that means you need to have this story every year or every two years. It's about doing it when we have a good story to tell. I would love to keep working with these filmmakers."

"We built a really awesome team, and if Loki is Breaking Bad, maybe there's a way for this team to keep telling stories with our version of Better Call Saul — whether that's with Sylvie, with the TVA, or with a new Loki," he added. "But we only want to do that if we have the right story and it can be just as fulfilling as this one. After all, you can't be the God of Stories if you're not going to tell more stories."

Loki season 2 "promises new excitement as it thrusts the infamous God of Mischief into a new set of adventures with the TVA."

The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson.

Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani directed all six episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

All six episodes of Loki season 2 are now streaming on Disney+.