MOON KNIGHT Director Mohamed Diab Reveals Whether He's Heard From Marvel Studios About The Hero's Future

Filmmaker Mohamed Diab (Cairo 678) directed the first, third, fifth, and sixth episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, surely making him a top contender to take charge of another story featuring the character.

The Disney+ series ended on a huge cliffhanger; while Marc Spector and Steven Grant seemingly rid themselves of Khonshu, we'd later learn that a third personality - Jake Lockley - was secretly working as the Moon God's enforcer.

Updates on plans for Moon Knight have been few and far between over the past two years and Diab shared what he knows about the Fist of Khonshu's future in an interview with Deadline.

"You never know - with Marvel nothing is called finished. There could be a film, or he could go into another universe," the filmmaker shared. "Right now nothing is in talks but I definitely with Moon Knight, I would love to be involved in anything else and it could happen for sure. I have a great relationship with them."

Diab would add, "Working on Moon Knight was amazing, but Hollywood can be harsh. We get offers every day, but you have to do something better. I don’t mind a clean slate. I don’t mind if I onlywork every five years, as long as I’m doing something better at the next step."

The hope among fans is that Moony will either return in a season 2 or big screen outing. Last year, Isaac claimed both options had been discussed.

"There have been some specific conversations. They were pleasant. The spilling of the details is that there are no details. We don't know [if there will be a second season], but we're talking about it," the actor revealed. "Truthfully, it's about the story. 'Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out?'"

"So, it's just about, 'Is there something worth pouring everything you have into?' And with Moon Knight, that was very much about that. It's creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn't wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different."

"Whether [Isaac's Moon Knight returns] in a group thing or maybe a great idea comes around for a season two or if it's a standalone film or whatever it could be," Isaac continued. "I think it's just approaching it in that kind of way. It's the story first."

When Moon Knight was released, the show's lead repeatedly told reporters that he had only signed up for this one six-episode season. Clearly, Isaac is keen to reprise the role, and with Marvel Studios scaling back its streaming content, we're keeping everything crossed that he'll show up in Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, or perhaps even Midnight Sons.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.