MOON KNIGHT Director Mohamed Diab Reveals Whether He's Heard From Marvel Studios About The Hero's Future

Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab helmed four episodes of the Disney+ series and now reveals whether he's heard from Marvel Studios about Moony's MCU future two and a half years after the series launched.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 29, 2024 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Moon Knight
Source: Deadline

Filmmaker Mohamed Diab (Cairo 678) directed the first, third, fifth, and sixth episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, surely making him a top contender to take charge of another story featuring the character. 

The Disney+ series ended on a huge cliffhanger; while Marc Spector and Steven Grant seemingly rid themselves of Khonshu, we'd later learn that a third personality - Jake Lockley - was secretly working as the Moon God's enforcer. 

Updates on plans for Moon Knight have been few and far between over the past two years and Diab shared what he knows about the Fist of Khonshu's future in an interview with Deadline.

"You never know - with Marvel nothing is called finished. There could be a film, or he could go into another universe," the filmmaker shared. "Right now nothing is in talks but I definitely with Moon Knight, I would love to be involved in anything else and it could happen for sure. I have a great relationship with them."

Diab would add, "Working on Moon Knight was amazing, but Hollywood can be harsh. We get offers every day, but you have to do something better. I don’t mind a clean slate. I don’t mind if I onlywork every five years, as long as I’m doing something better at the next step."

The hope among fans is that Moony will either return in a season 2 or big screen outing. Last year, Isaac claimed both options had been discussed.

"There have been some specific conversations. They were pleasant. The spilling of the details is that there are no details. We don't know [if there will be a second season], but we're talking about it," the actor revealed. "Truthfully, it's about the story. 'Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out?'"

"So, it's just about, 'Is there something worth pouring everything you have into?' And with Moon Knight, that was very much about that. It's creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn't wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different."

"Whether [Isaac's Moon Knight returns] in a group thing or maybe a great idea comes around for a season two or if it's a standalone film or whatever it could be," Isaac continued. "I think it's just approaching it in that kind of way. It's the story first."

When Moon Knight was released, the show's lead repeatedly told reporters that he had only signed up for this one six-episode season. Clearly, Isaac is keen to reprise the role, and with Marvel Studios scaling back its streaming content, we're keeping everything crossed that he'll show up in Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, or perhaps even Midnight Sons.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. 

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.

TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/29/2024, 9:20 AM
Massive REVEAL!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/29/2024, 9:21 AM

Well Moon Knight was crap. Maybe they should have someone else try and fix this GREAT character for the MCU.
Fogs
Fogs - 10/29/2024, 9:43 AM
@DocSpock - I didn't hate it. Emding was weak as [frick] though.
Fogs
Fogs - 10/29/2024, 9:44 AM
**ending
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/29/2024, 9:53 AM
@Fogs - You know what I always pictured when thinking of a Moon Knight adaptation? A kaiju battle in the background while evil Marvel guy #1348 fires pink lasers from a staff until he's defeated off screen.
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/29/2024, 9:25 AM
Remember when Phases 1-3 gave characters their own projects and then like 3 years passed without any update about when they'll appear again?

Yeah me neither.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 10/29/2024, 9:31 AM
@HOTSHOT - remember when CBM.com used to discourage spoilers and reviewers had a week long spoiler embargo when CBM’s came out?? Well that’s no longer a thing too.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/29/2024, 9:44 AM
@HOTSHOT - Phases 1-3 in general were far more organized and planned out than what we've been getting since then. Everything has been so DCEU with no plan and shit getting thrown at a wall in hopes of something sticking.
ptick
ptick - 10/29/2024, 10:02 AM
@TheJok3r - Honestly, the problem was continuing to try to put "what's next" stingers at the end of literally everything WHILE introducing so many new characters. A lot of the new character stuff should have just been designed as self-contained stories that *could* continue rather than positioning everything as "such and such" will return and sometimes even legit introducing EVEN MORE new characters in stingers of projects about new characters.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 10/29/2024, 9:28 AM
I liked the MoonKinght series but I would hope they show more MoonKnight action the next time around.
Spoken
Spoken - 10/29/2024, 9:45 AM
They should of made Moon Knight into a movie instead of a mini-series.
Huskers
Huskers - 10/29/2024, 9:48 AM
Worst directed D+ MCU series, and that’s saying something. Who the hell thought it was a good idea for all the actions scenes in a Moon Knight series to occur off camera?!?!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/29/2024, 10:24 AM
@Huskers - the budget.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/29/2024, 10:23 AM
oof
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 10/29/2024, 10:39 AM
Fun! Miniseries. I would definitely like to see more of the character
Spike101
Spike101 - 10/29/2024, 10:39 AM
The show was ruined by a lack of action, what we saw was great though and the plastic hippo. What were they smoking when that got signed off 🤦‍♂️

