THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL Poster And Premiere Date Revealed For Next Marvel Special Presentation

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on Disney+ tonight, and Jon Bernthal has just taken to Instagram to say, "WELCOME. BACK. FRANK."

While the vigilante won't be teaming up with the Man Without Fear in his second season on Disney+, he will return to our screens on May 12 in The Punisher: One Last Kill, the next Marvel Television Special Presentation. Putting the spotlight on Frank, the poster shows the bearded vigilante looking a little worse for wear.

What's interesting about this May 12 launch is that, as of now, The Punisher: One Last Kill is scheduled to release on Disney+ on the same day as Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 finale.

A brief synopsis for The Punisher: One Last Kill reveals, "As Frank Castle searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight."

The title is bound to generate speculation, especially with The Punisher set to appear in July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We wouldn't take it too literally, but this bridge between his escape in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1's post-credits scene and the wall-crawler's next movie could lead to a major status quo shift for the character.

The Punisher: One Last Kill will be the third Special Presentation after Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

"I care very deeply about Frank, I’m really grateful that I’m getting the opportunity to tell the story that I think the fans deserve," Bernthal has said of the Special. "We’re giving it our all and we’re trying to tell a Frank Castle story that we’re going to turn our back on the audience - it’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be light, and I think it’s the version that this character deserves and I’m just beyond honored and grateful that we get the opportunity."

Asked how the standalone special will compare to the Netflix series, Bernthal teased, "It’s going to be dark; Frank has no interest in breaking out the darkness. It’s not going to be easy. I don’t know if that’s the Netflix tone then that’s what it’s going to be. It will not be Punisher-lite, I promise you that."

Check out the poster and logo for The Punisher: One Last Kill below. Hopefully, we can expect a trailer to follow this sneak peek in the coming weeks.