What Time Is DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Out On Disney+? (And How Many Episodes Drop)

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on Disney+ tonight, but what time do you need to tune in for the Man Without Fear's streaming return?

When the platform launched, new episodes would be released at 12am PT/3am ET. That was good news for fans overseas (most could start their day with the latest episode of The Mandalorian, for example), but that's changed in recent years.

So, exactly what time is Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 out on Disney+? The series launches at 6pm PT/9pm ET. If you're in the UK, that's 1am, but when the clocks go forward this weekend, it shifts to 2am from next Tuesday night/Wednesday morning onwards.

Disney+ has been a little vague in its marketing, leading to confusion among fans about whether they're getting one episode, another two-episode premiere, or the entire season on the same day.

Well, the official @DisneyPlusHelp X account has responded to multiple queries, confirming that only the first episode of the 8-episode second season will be available tonight. Marvel Television hasn't shared a full release schedule, but we're not currently expecting a two-episode finale, meaning the final episode will land on May 12.

Work on Season 3 is also underway, meaning we could soon get set photos revealing what comes next for the MCU's Man Without Fear.

As a reminder, the review embargo for Daredevil: Born Again Season lifts at 6pm PT/9pm ET tonight, so be sure to check back here then for our verdict and spoiler coverage.

Are you excited for Daredevil: Born Again to return to Disney+?

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.