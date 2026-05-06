The Punisher: One Last Kill Promo Teases Frank Castle's Deadliest MCU Mission Yet

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 wrapped up on Disney+ last night, and all eyes now turn to The Punisher: One Last Kill ahead of its premiere on Tuesday.

As with most of the streamer's offerings now, the Special Presentation's marketing campaign has been relatively muted. There's still time to build excitement, and Marvel Television has just dropped a new promo to hype up Frank Castle's MCU return.

It's mostly made up of footage from the teaser trailer, but it's cut together in a way that makes it clear we can look forward to The Punisher's deadliest, most intense mission yet.

As we write this, we still don't know how The Punisher: One Last Kill connects to Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Frank will have a lead role in the latter, but was last seen going on the run after escaping from Mayor Wilson Fisk's makeshift prison.

Why didn't he return to Hell's Kitchen to lend Matt Murdock a hand? We're hoping that question will be answered. Unfortunately, the synopsis doesn't give much away, as it only states, "As Frank Castle searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight." Based on set photos, we're expecting the anti-hero to square off with Ma Gnucci.

The closing moments of Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 set up a major status quo shift for the Man Without Fear, and if Marvel Television follows the comics, Frank could eventually factor into it. In fact, it's something this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day could even touch on.

Last December, Jon Bernthal shared new insights confirming that he worked closely with Tom Holland and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton to ensure continuity between the next Spider-Man movie and The Punisher: One Last Kill.

"Around that same time, there will also be this Punisher special that's coming out, that I think will be as high-octane Punisher as you've ever seen," the actor teased. "I think what was really important to me and to Destin and to Tom is that we believed that The Punisher could walk off of the Spider-Man set and could walk onto the special set, and I do believe that we achieved that."

The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres on May 12.