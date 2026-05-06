The Punisher: One Last Kill Promo Teases Frank Castle's Deadliest MCU Mission Yet

The Punisher: One Last Kill Promo Teases Frank Castle's Deadliest MCU Mission Yet

A new promo for The Punisher: One Last Kill has been released, and it follows Frank Castle as he embarks on what could be his deadliest mission yet ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

News
By JoshWilding - May 06, 2026 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 wrapped up on Disney+ last night, and all eyes now turn to The Punisher: One Last Kill ahead of its premiere on Tuesday.

As with most of the streamer's offerings now, the Special Presentation's marketing campaign has been relatively muted. There's still time to build excitement, and Marvel Television has just dropped a new promo to hype up Frank Castle's MCU return.

It's mostly made up of footage from the teaser trailer, but it's cut together in a way that makes it clear we can look forward to The Punisher's deadliest, most intense mission yet. 

As we write this, we still don't know how The Punisher: One Last Kill connects to Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Frank will have a lead role in the latter, but was last seen going on the run after escaping from Mayor Wilson Fisk's makeshift prison.

Why didn't he return to Hell's Kitchen to lend Matt Murdock a hand? We're hoping that question will be answered. Unfortunately, the synopsis doesn't give much away, as it only states, "As Frank Castle searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight." Based on set photos, we're expecting the anti-hero to square off with Ma Gnucci. 

The closing moments of Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 set up a major status quo shift for the Man Without Fear, and if Marvel Television follows the comics, Frank could eventually factor into it. In fact, it's something this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day could even touch on.

Last December, Jon Bernthal shared new insights confirming that he worked closely with Tom Holland and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton to ensure continuity between the next Spider-Man movie and The Punisher: One Last Kill.

"Around that same time, there will also be this Punisher special that's coming out, that I think will be as high-octane Punisher as you've ever seen," the actor teased. "I think what was really important to me and to Destin and to Tom is that we believed that The Punisher could walk off of the Spider-Man set and could walk onto the special set, and I do believe that we achieved that."

The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres on May 12.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
The Punisher: One Last Kill - A Bloodied Frank Castle Enters The Warzone In New Look At Special Presentation
Related:

The Punisher: One Last Kill - A Bloodied Frank Castle Enters The Warzone In New Look At Special Presentation
The Punisher: One Last Kill - Frank Castle's MCU Special Presentation Officially Rated TV-MA
Recommended For You:

The Punisher: One Last Kill - Frank Castle's MCU Special Presentation Officially Rated TV-MA

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/6/2026, 6:06 AM
How big was the paycheck that Disney gave all the early reviewers to blatantly lie about how Born Again Season 2's second half was on Netflix's level? That finale is by far and away the worst episode of Daredevil and one of the worst episodes of the entire MCU. The incompetency is genuinely mind boggling. Am I watching a different show from everyone else? How is it, that I can watch Batman: The Animated Series, a kids show from the 90s, and that has more nuance, maturity, style, and better dialogue than anything this piece of shit?

Reboot the MCU and DCU NOW!
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/6/2026, 6:07 AM
After seeing how awful Born Again Season 2 was, get ready for Disney to destroy the Punisher next. What character assassination will we see here? Will he let another pedophile go this time? How cucked will he be in Spider-Man: Same Old Horseshit? [frick] off Disney.

Reboot the MCU and DCU

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder