The Punisher: One Last Kill Trailer Breakdown: Everything We Learned From The Brutal First Look

Yesterday, Marvel Television released the first trailer for The Punisher: One Last Kill. The upcoming Special Presentation premieres on May 12 on Disney+, and this sneak peek left us with a lot to mull over. Despite stopping short of pulling back the curtain on what's next for Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle in the MCU, the trailer has intrigued fans eager to learn what became of the anti-hero after we last saw him in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1's post-credits scene (and before he makes the leap to the big screen in July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day). In this feature, we're taking a closer look at the biggest reveals in The Punisher: One Last Kill trailer, and exploring what it tells us about Frank's welcome back to the MCU and his future beyond this hour-long special. You can read our breakdown in full by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. What Happened To Curtis? Many fans have questioned why The Punisher hasn't rejoined the fight against Mayor Fisk and the Anti-Vigilante Task Force in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Well, it may be because, after escaping the Kingpin's makeshift prison, he had other things to deal with. At the end of The Punisher on Netflix, Jason R. Moore's Curtis Hoyle—a former Navy SARC who counselled Frank through his work as a therapist to veterans suffering from PTSD—was very much alive. However, based on how he's haunting the vigilante here, it seems Frank has lost the final link to his old life. That's enough to push him over the edge, but may also be what brings The Punisher out of hiding...



4. Frank Might Not Go Looking For Trouble We're used to following Frank's one-man war on crime. However, seemingly keeping a low profile when this trailer star, he observes one of his neighbours being victimised by a gang of crooks. The Punisher lays waste to them, but later appears to become their target when his apartment is set alight (it's hard to say for sure, as Frank is wearing the same clothes in both scenes). Heck, for all we know, this is when Curtis is murdered, with Frank's inability to save him setting up what comes next. Either way, we expect the Special Presentation to explain why The Punisher hasn't continued fighting back against the corrupt cops who stole his symbol and continue to victimise the innocent in the Man Without Fear's series.



3. A Father/Daughter Story The Punisher: One Last Kill trailer makes a point of showing Frank mourning his daughter, Lisa Barbara Castle, and likely protecting a little girl of a similar age. Is she Curtis' daughter or just an innocent victim who reminds him of the child he lost years earlier? We'll have to wait and see, but all signs point to this being a surprisingly emotional father/daughter story and not necessarily the gonzo "Welcome Back, Frank" adaptation some fans might have been hoping for (Bernthal is a big fan of the story arc). We may not even get that much "Punisher" action. For much of this trailer, he's in regular clothes, and the one time he is dressed in his classic garb, black trenchcoat and all, it appears to be yet another hallucination of Frank's part.



2. Ma Gnucci Judith Light is believed to be playing Ma Gnucci in The Punisher: One Last Kill, and while she's only glimpsed in this trailer, the villain's presence gives us plenty to think about. In the comics, when Frank returns to New York, he sets out to dismantle the Gnucci crime family, killing them one by one. Ma leads them and is left by The Punisher in a polar bear enclosure, where she loses both her arms and legs (and most of her scalp). Eventually, he punts her into a burning building. We don't think this Special Presentation will deliver anything quite that goofy. Instead, we're predicting that she comes seeking revenge for a past confrontation, potentially leading to the death of Curtis, and Frank then setting out on his latest revenge mission.

