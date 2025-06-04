VISION Series Reportedly Casts The MCU's Tommy Maximoff, AKA Speed - SPOILERS

Back in February, the trades reported that Marvel Studios' planned Vision series added another new cast member, leading to speculation that the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have found its Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed.

You may recall which actor we're referring to, but it sounds like this is something Marvel will attempt to keep under wraps, so beware of spoilers from this point on.

According to Daniel Richtman, The Franchise and Too Rough actor Ruaridh Mollica's character, Tucker, will indeed turn out to be Tommy Maximoff.

Agatha All Along introduced Billy Maximoff's (Joe Locke), who set off to locate his brother alongside "Ghost Agatha" (Kathryn Hahn) in the season finale.

Richtman writes: "In Agatha All Along, Billy’s soul is shown to inhabit the body of William Kaplan, a teenager who tragically dies in a car accident shortly after his bar mitzvah. Similarly, Tommy’s soul will inhabit the body of Tucker, with his true origins as a Maximoff being revealed as the series unfolds.

We assume both Wiccan and Speed will ultimately go on to be a part of the Young Avengers project (believed to be titled The Champions) that's currently in the works at Marvel.

At 25, Mollica is a little older than Locke (21), but he could convincingly play a teenager.

Earlier today, we learned that Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys, The Rig) has also joined the cast as a human version of E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero).

This tech was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) before being passed on to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following Iron Man's demise in Avengers: Endgame.

James Spader will also return as Ultron, and while their roles have yet to be confirmed, rumor has it that Kerry Condon will appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form, and James D'Arcy will be back as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity.

T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) is set to play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge." Faran Tahir will also return as Raza, the ruthless leader of the 10 Rings terrorist group who targeted Stark in 2008's Iron Man.

The Vision project - which may or may not end up being titled Vision Quest - has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along." We found out last year that the show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner.

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

There's been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but we do know that the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."