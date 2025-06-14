RUMOR: VISION TV Series Is Using Human Versions Of The MCU's AIs For A Very Surprising Reason - SPOILERS

Marvel Studios' Vision TV series looks set to bring back several AIs in human form, and a new report claims to shed some light on a big part of the reason why that's happening in the WandaVision sequel.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 14, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Vision

Very little is known about what Marvel Studios has planned for its upcoming Vision TV series. However, we have good reason to believe it will revolve around the former Avenger encountering "human" versions of the MCU's AIs.

We have no clue how that happens; the show may take place in the android's mind, or we could see him build them all human-like bodies. Either way, it's an intriguing premise.

Further complicating matters, of course, is that we don't exactly know what this White Vision is after he lost the Mind Stone and had his memories restored by the Hex Vision. Fans have long theorised that Vision didn't really kill Ultron at the end of 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, so he may also be orchestrating this whole thing.

Scooper Daniel Richtman has proven himself a reliable source for Vision intel, and he's just shared a big update on plans for the WandaVision follow-up.

He claims that these AI characters will appear in human form for most of Vision to save on VFX costs and to help get the series on Disney+ as soon as early 2026. It's a smart decision on Marvel Studios' part if true, though we do hope to see the likes of Ultron and Jocasta get some memorable moments in their robot forms, too. 

Vision is shaping up to be another unique MCU series, and we're hoping more will be revealed soon. For now, we'd recommend reading Tom King's Vision run for a few clues about what's planned.

Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision's title character, while James Spader is returning as Avengers: Age of Ultron's titular villain. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who is back as Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear (Stashwick is rumoured to be playing Paladin).

Recent weeks have seen T'Nia Miller cast as Jocasta, and Kerry Condon and Emily Hampshire enlisted for F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H., respectively. Ruaridh Mollica is expected to play a mystery character widely believed to be Tommy Maximoff. There are also rumblings that Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and (Joe Locke) Billy Maximoff will appear. 

"We’re cooking up something that I’m really excited about," Bettany said in an interview which took place later last year. He declined to reveal any more, noting that when it comes to the MCU, "snitches end up in ditches."

"I love [Agatha All Along]," the Vision actor added. "I love it and I’m so proud of [showrunner] Jac Schaeffer and I am going to watch again because there’s so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution."

Vision - or Vision Quest - is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/14/2025, 3:44 PM
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/14/2025, 3:49 PM
I feel like this series might fare better if it was an animated series. Making the Ai’s human to save money makes sense but also you’re taking away what a lot of people want to see, which is the “Special Effects” part of the show.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/14/2025, 4:04 PM
@WruceBayne - True but then mostly appearing in human form doesn't realy answer much either as suspect they will be doing a Matrix type affair such that they are all in Visions mind but won't officialy reveal that at first kinda along the lines of the WandaVision sitcom or Agatha's Witches road.
Polaris
Polaris - 6/14/2025, 4:28 PM
@Apophis71 - That would explain why he sees Jarvis as the human butler and not just AI Jarvis in human form, his essence would be in there too as part of himself.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/14/2025, 4:02 PM
Make Ultron human AI and not a robot and watch me quit the MCU as quick as I got into it in 2008.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/14/2025, 4:49 PM
abd00bie
abd00bie - 6/14/2025, 4:07 PM
Looking forward to this, the cast is good. Hope this caps off the Wandavision trilogy with a bang
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/14/2025, 4:08 PM
It saves money.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/14/2025, 4:15 PM
"He claims that these AI characters will appear in human form for most of Vision to save on VFX costs and to help get the series on Disney+ as soon as early 2026."

Really put himself out there with such a controversial take. Of course its to save money.

Its also why no one will watch it.
Maskmaster
Maskmaster - 6/14/2025, 4:20 PM
Sounds like they should just make an audio book.
kaijunexus
kaijunexus - 6/14/2025, 4:28 PM
Wonder if we see their robot forms initially, but then it switches to Vision's perspective and he sees them as people...giving a double meaning to the word "vision"...
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/14/2025, 4:53 PM
Polaris
Polaris - 6/14/2025, 4:33 PM
If it all happens inside Vision's mind then Ultron may be trying to trick him to escape and get himself a body again, which I imagine will happen by the last couple eps of the show, so we'll get the big vfx spectacle then
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/14/2025, 4:58 PM
So let me get this straight, Marvel won’t give us a stripped down John Wick style version of Blade that could easily be made for under $100M but instead wants to save money by giving us a show about Vision and Ultron that features the characters in human form. Feige’s gotta go man…that or he needs some serious help coming back to reality.


ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/14/2025, 5:02 PM
I'm fine with that, so far they've gotten some good talent for this.
knighted
knighted - 6/14/2025, 5:07 PM
Cgi is too expensive?

