RUMOR: VISION TV Series Is Using Human Versions Of The MCU's AIs For A Very Surprising Reason - SPOILERS

Very little is known about what Marvel Studios has planned for its upcoming Vision TV series. However, we have good reason to believe it will revolve around the former Avenger encountering "human" versions of the MCU's AIs.

We have no clue how that happens; the show may take place in the android's mind, or we could see him build them all human-like bodies. Either way, it's an intriguing premise.

Further complicating matters, of course, is that we don't exactly know what this White Vision is after he lost the Mind Stone and had his memories restored by the Hex Vision. Fans have long theorised that Vision didn't really kill Ultron at the end of 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, so he may also be orchestrating this whole thing.

Scooper Daniel Richtman has proven himself a reliable source for Vision intel, and he's just shared a big update on plans for the WandaVision follow-up.

He claims that these AI characters will appear in human form for most of Vision to save on VFX costs and to help get the series on Disney+ as soon as early 2026. It's a smart decision on Marvel Studios' part if true, though we do hope to see the likes of Ultron and Jocasta get some memorable moments in their robot forms, too.

Vision is shaping up to be another unique MCU series, and we're hoping more will be revealed soon. For now, we'd recommend reading Tom King's Vision run for a few clues about what's planned.

Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision's title character, while James Spader is returning as Avengers: Age of Ultron's titular villain. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who is back as Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear (Stashwick is rumoured to be playing Paladin).

Recent weeks have seen T'Nia Miller cast as Jocasta, and Kerry Condon and Emily Hampshire enlisted for F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H., respectively. Ruaridh Mollica is expected to play a mystery character widely believed to be Tommy Maximoff. There are also rumblings that Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and (Joe Locke) Billy Maximoff will appear.

"We’re cooking up something that I’m really excited about," Bettany said in an interview which took place later last year. He declined to reveal any more, noting that when it comes to the MCU, "snitches end up in ditches."

"I love [Agatha All Along]," the Vision actor added. "I love it and I’m so proud of [showrunner] Jac Schaeffer and I am going to watch again because there’s so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution."

Vision - or Vision Quest - is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.