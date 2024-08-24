Elizabeth Olsen Rumored To Be "Locked In" For Scarlet Witch Return; Ultron To Have Major Role In VISION

On Friday, the news broke that Avengers: Age of Ultron star James Spader is set to return as the titular villain for the planned Disney+ Vision series, which is now being described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

Ultron was destroyed by Vision (Paul Bettany) towards the end of the Avengers sequel, and while we're not sure exactly how he'll be reintroduced, it sounds like the character won't just be returning for a cameo.

According to Daniel Richtman, the all-powerful AI will "have a major role in the show." The scooper has also heard that the Vision series "will have elements of West Cost Avengers."

This chapter of Earth's Mightiest Heroes was formed by Hawkeye in the '80s, and the original line-up also included Vision, Mockingbird, Wonder Man, Tigra, and Iron Man (with Rhodey in the armor). Whether the team will actually be formed in the WandaVision spin-off remains to be seen, but it sounds like the groundwork might be laid, at the very least.

As for the Scarlet Witch, following Deadline's report that Elizabeth Olsen might be set to return for Vision, Richtman is claiming that the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star is "locked in" to reprise the role for "a Marvel project that is filming in 2025."

He doesn't specify whether it's definitely Vision, but it's worth noting that Avengers: Doomsday is also scheduled to begin shooting next year.

We found out earlier this year that the show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner. The series is currently on track for a 2026 premiere.

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

Bettany will reprise his role as the MCU's tragic synthezoid, and the story is expected to focus on "ghost Vision exploring his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."

As for Wanda, last we saw of the powerful sorceress, she was laying waste to the Illuminati and bringing a mountain down on top of herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Previous Vision Quest rumors claimed that Vision's children, Vin and Viv, would make their MCU debuts in the show, but we have no idea which - if any - ideas from Jac Schaefer's incarnation of the series will carry over. Euphoria alum Javon Walton is rumored to be up for the role of "Teen" (most likely Speed).

"Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

In addition to Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as the leads, WandaVision stars Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Debra Jo Rupp, Randall Park, and Kat Dennings. Following the success of the series, an "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" spin-off featuring the return of Hahn as Agatha Harkness was announced. We recently learned that this show would actually be titled Agatha All Along.