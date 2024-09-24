RUMOR: Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Reportedly Has "Major" Role In This Upcoming MCU Movie

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth Olsen has earned herself a legion of fans (she's also earned the title of "mother" among her biggest devotees...don't ask!).

This version of the Wanda Maximoff debuted in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron thanks to a complicated rights loophole which saw Marvel Studios also allowed to use the mutant and her brother Pietro/Quicksilver due to their history with the team.

Despite losing her mutant status, in the years that have followed, the Scarlet Witch has become a key part of this shared world. That was evident from her role in movies like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Later, she took centre stage in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Controversially, the latter left the hero's fate very much up in the air and Wanda hasn't been seen since; on the plus side, rumours of a solo outing persist, with Jac Schaeffer and Megan McDonnell supposedly penning the screenplay.

Today, @MyTimeToShineH - meaning we'd advise taking this with a pinch of salt - has claimed that the plan is for Olsen's Scarlet Witch to have a major role in Avengers: Doomsday.

While we do expect a cameo in Agatha All Along, it appears Wanda's history with the Multiverse will see her take centre stage in the next Avengers movie. With Doctor Doom coming into play, their dynamic may be explored in some way as the comic books - specifically Avengers: The Children's Crusade - saw Victor set out to marry a Wanda who had forgotten her past.

That's pure speculation for now and whatever happens in Avengers: Doomsday (and Avengers: Secret Wars) will no doubt set the stage for the Scarlet Witch movie mentioned above.

The Standard recently spoke to Olsen and started by asking for her thoughts on Robert Downey Jr.'s shock MCU return as Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars' Doctor Doom.

"Lots of people were texting me saying, 'I can’t believe this about Downey, did you know?' and I was like, 'I have no idea what you’re taking about' and had to go on the internet to find out," the actor admitted. "There’s a Marvel brain that just lets us know [when a new movie or TV series is in train]."

Asked what her own MCU future could look like, the Scarlet Witch actor said, "No one's tying me up. These are choices to keep moving forward with them [Marvel]. Every time it's a conversation: what would we like to do? And it’s like returning to a family: my dialect coach, movement coach, stunt people, crew, camera operators. There’s a lot to love about being part of that."

As always, let us know your thoughts on this rumour in the usual place.