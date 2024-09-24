RUMOR: Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Reportedly Has "Major" Role In This Upcoming MCU Movie

As speculation continues running rampant about Elizabeth Olsen's future as the Scarlet Witch, a new rumour claims to reveal which movie we'll see Wanda Maximoff play a "major" role in. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 24, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth Olsen has earned herself a legion of fans (she's also earned the title of "mother" among her biggest devotees...don't ask!). 

This version of the Wanda Maximoff debuted in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron thanks to a complicated rights loophole which saw Marvel Studios also allowed to use the mutant and her brother Pietro/Quicksilver due to their history with the team.

Despite losing her mutant status, in the years that have followed, the Scarlet Witch has become a key part of this shared world. That was evident from her role in movies like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Later, she took centre stage in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Controversially, the latter left the hero's fate very much up in the air and Wanda hasn't been seen since; on the plus side, rumours of a solo outing persist, with Jac Schaeffer and Megan McDonnell supposedly penning the screenplay. 

Today, @MyTimeToShineH - meaning we'd advise taking this with a pinch of salt - has claimed that the plan is for Olsen's Scarlet Witch to have a major role in Avengers: Doomsday

While we do expect a cameo in Agatha All Along, it appears Wanda's history with the Multiverse will see her take centre stage in the next Avengers movie. With Doctor Doom coming into play, their dynamic may be explored in some way as the comic books - specifically Avengers: The Children's Crusade - saw Victor set out to marry a Wanda who had forgotten her past.

That's pure speculation for now and whatever happens in Avengers: Doomsday (and Avengers: Secret Wars) will no doubt set the stage for the Scarlet Witch movie mentioned above.

The Standard recently spoke to Olsen and started by asking for her thoughts on Robert Downey Jr.'s shock MCU return as Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars' Doctor Doom.

"Lots of people were texting me saying, 'I can’t believe this about Downey, did you know?' and I was like, 'I have no idea what you’re taking about' and had to go on the internet to find out," the actor admitted. "There’s a Marvel brain that just lets us know [when a new movie or TV series is in train]."

Asked what her own MCU future could look like, the Scarlet Witch actor said, "No one's tying me up. These are choices to keep moving forward with them [Marvel]. Every time it's a conversation: what would we like to do? And it’s like returning to a family: my dialect coach, movement coach, stunt people, crew, camera operators. There’s a lot to love about being part of that."

As always, let us know your thoughts on this rumour in the usual place. 

Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 9/24/2024, 10:54 AM
Can we stop believing MyTimetoShine... they've been proven to be BS tome & time again, the real one was CanWeGetSomeToast
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/24/2024, 10:57 AM
@Shmokey20 - CanWeGetSomeToast is gone. MyTimeToShineHello is what remains.

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/24/2024, 11:20 AM
@Shmokey20 - it's ok though! Josh said to take it with a pinch of salt, meaning don't believe it, so the entire article is justified and makes total sense!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/24/2024, 11:25 AM
@Shmokey20 - This site is actually credible, the articles aren't baseless rumors to drive clicks instead of actually making content

Take this with a grain of salt lmao
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/24/2024, 10:55 AM
SHOCKER! The SW will be in an Avengers movie?!?! NO F*CKING Way???? Ureal....
MrDandy
MrDandy - 9/24/2024, 10:55 AM
I image she has to be back sooner or later. She was kind of one of the best and most pivotal characters of this phase.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/24/2024, 10:55 AM
“saw Victor set out to marry a Wanda who had forgotten her past”

Ha that would be funny. Especially since this Wanda still absolutely hates Stark. Also could be the driving force to snap white vision out of it
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/24/2024, 10:57 AM
Sometimes I put Wanda in JibJab videos so she's alive again.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 9/24/2024, 10:58 AM
Does the author of this article think we wouldn't click if they put the title of the movie in the headline? Cause i would have. Makes the site seem desperate when we phrase headlines like this.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/24/2024, 11:03 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - It's just like PBS. Anyone can use it, but if nobody gives, it goes dark. Rick, the guy who started this thing, he's completely under water. He can't get a grip on this thing. So, it's only right, if you use something, to give, right?
mountainman
mountainman - 9/24/2024, 11:00 AM
Of all of the established heroes in the MCU< she is the best candidate to have a significant part of fixing this multiverse mess. We will likely also get a "science team" consisting of Bruce Banner, Shuri, Reed Richards, Beast, etc that helps to figure things out. But they are likely not going to introduce all the out there elements from the comics. Wanda gives an "easy" solution to fixing the multiverse.
Order66
Order66 - 9/24/2024, 11:04 AM
1. She’s not dead
2. She escaped and is currently in self exile
3. She’s too big of a character to kill off
4. She is ultimately a hero character and needs that redemption arc
5. MCU needs her for House of M and to bring the mutants to the 616 universe
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/24/2024, 11:10 AM
"we'd advise taking this with a pinch of salt"

This one little blurb is used continuously to justify entire articles from this terrible source.

@joshwilding User Comment Image
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 9/24/2024, 11:15 AM
Their gonna use her as the substitute for molecule man
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 9/24/2024, 11:15 AM
they’re ***
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2024, 11:20 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - I could see that

Either her or Loki since he’s literally holding the Multiverse together right now.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2024, 11:19 AM
Honestly , I could see it…

When Wanda went missing after House of M , she didn’t show back up until Avengers Children Crusade in Latveria where she had no memory of her past life and was set to marry Doom since both had fallen in love with each other.

Not saying necessarily that’s exactly what we’ll get but I can see the Russo’s & co borrowing inspiration from that for Wanda’s return (maybe she ended up in his reality and he is using her power?).

Anyway , it will be nice to see Elizabeth Olsen in the role again since she has become one of if not the MVP of the Marvel post-EG era!!.

User Comment Image
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 9/24/2024, 11:22 AM
We been knew.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/24/2024, 11:27 AM
I wish I still had those gifs of scrooge mcJosh from years ago. How he's still employed is truly beyond me. A chat bot could do better lmao

