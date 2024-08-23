VISION TV Series Rumored To Include Elizabeth Olsen's MCU Return As Scarlet Witch Alongside Ultron

VISION TV Series Rumored To Include Elizabeth Olsen's MCU Return As Scarlet Witch Alongside Ultron

Earlier today, we learned that Avengers: Age of Ultron star James Spader is returning as Ultron in the Vision TV series. Now, the trades are reporting that there’s a chance we’ll see the Scarlet Witch too!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 23, 2024 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision

WandaVision has spawned more sequels than any other Disney+ TV series; the Scarlet Witch's story continued in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while next month will see the release of Agatha All Along

Looking beyond that, a new Vision TV series - previously rumoured to be titled Vision Quest - is taking shape which promises to pick up with the android after he was resurrected by S.W.O.R.D. (minus his emotions). The Hex Vision did, however, restore his doppelganger's memories. 

There's a story to be told there and it's widely believed we'll see the Avenger create a new android family similar to Tom King's award-winning Vision comic book run. 

However, it's not just Ultron that Vision will cross paths with in the show as he rebuilds his life. Following today's confirmation that James Spader is returning as the villainous android, Deadline reports, "While the focus is on Vision, we also heard there is a possibility for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to appear, which would make sense given how interconnected the two characters' stories are in the MCU."

This comes after The Hollywood Reporter described Vision as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along." If that series reveals what became of Wanda Maximoff after she vanished in the Doctor Strange sequel, then the stage will be set for her and the android to reunite...perhaps to do battle with their old foe, Ultron!

Vision and Wanda's love story is epic, so this show potentially bringing them together in time for the next Avengers movies is an exciting prospect. 

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige commented on why Star Trek: Picard season 3's Terry Matalas has been tapped as the Disney+ series' showrunner. 

"That’s how I got to know him," he started. "It was from his amazing [work on Picard Season 3. I said: This is incredible. I don't know how this exists. Let me find the person who made this."

The show's third season received widespread critical acclaim and several awards. Feige is a well-known Trekkie and previously appeared alongside Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts

As for Olsen, it was last year when she said, "Specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel. I don’t want...it’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance."

"I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that’s something that I need. I just need other characters in my life," the actress added. "There’s no longevity in one character."

Vision doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.

ULTRON Returns! James Spader To Reprise AVENGERS Sequel Role For Disney+ VISION Series
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/23/2024, 4:52 PM
Olsen and Bettany are fantastic together; would be a real shame to pass up on them sharing the screen. Plus, I don't know if a Vision show on it's own is warranted enough (at least until we know more).
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/23/2024, 5:13 PM
@IAmAHoot - I would like a sex scene
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/23/2024, 4:53 PM
Of course she'll be back. For Hex Appeal
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/23/2024, 4:55 PM
The House of Ideas
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 5:02 PM
I guess it’s time for our monthly SW rumor…

I feel like we get the unconfirmed report that Elizabeth Olsen will be back as SW frequently in various projects so they’ll get it right for one eventually lol.

However I could buy her showing up in Vision , especially if Billy in Agatha All Along is trying to get through the Witches Road to save Wanda who is trapped at the end of it..

Her being freed and showing up in Vision would be a nice culmination to that mini arc that started in WV (or really MoM) , even moreso if her other “son” Tommy is there too as rumored.

Anyway , I have liked Elizabeth Olsen in the role aswell as this version of SW so I’m down for more!!.

User Comment Image
Spike101
Spike101 - 8/23/2024, 5:02 PM
Please 🙏 I need more of the Scarlet Witch in my life. Having her appear and Ultron would redeem the usually dismal Disney Plus output.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/23/2024, 5:13 PM
I’m all for them reuniting, they’re in my top 10 favorite characters of the MCU.

BUT

Why in a Disney + series ?

Wouldn’t it be more meaningful to see that on the big screen ?

Idk man Wanda and Vision deserve better.

They’ve been in this for 10 years !

Disney + shows are so low quality since WandaVision and Falcon And The Winter Soldier, that I don’t really think making them reunite here is such a good idea.

Unless they have the budget and very competent directors as well as good writers.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/23/2024, 5:18 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - Loki seasons 1 and 2 were top notch quality and so was Moon Knight.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/23/2024, 5:17 PM
If done right this could be a very interesting Saga that began with Wandavision and continued with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Agatha All Along, and concludes with The Vision. I do like the concept of little micro sagas existing within a wider saga. But Marvel Studios definitely needs to sell that concept better. Maybe with each release put on the front "The _____ saga" for the saga that specific entry continues with and then bundle each saga into the grander saga of the narrative. For example:

Iron Man
Iron Man 2
Thor
Captain America
The Avengers
Captain America The Winter Soldier

Could be labeled "The SHIELD saga".

