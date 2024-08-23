VISION TV Series Rumored To Include Elizabeth Olsen's MCU Return As Scarlet Witch Alongside Ultron

WandaVision has spawned more sequels than any other Disney+ TV series; the Scarlet Witch's story continued in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while next month will see the release of Agatha All Along.

Looking beyond that, a new Vision TV series - previously rumoured to be titled Vision Quest - is taking shape which promises to pick up with the android after he was resurrected by S.W.O.R.D. (minus his emotions). The Hex Vision did, however, restore his doppelganger's memories.

There's a story to be told there and it's widely believed we'll see the Avenger create a new android family similar to Tom King's award-winning Vision comic book run.

However, it's not just Ultron that Vision will cross paths with in the show as he rebuilds his life. Following today's confirmation that James Spader is returning as the villainous android, Deadline reports, "While the focus is on Vision, we also heard there is a possibility for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to appear, which would make sense given how interconnected the two characters' stories are in the MCU."

This comes after The Hollywood Reporter described Vision as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along." If that series reveals what became of Wanda Maximoff after she vanished in the Doctor Strange sequel, then the stage will be set for her and the android to reunite...perhaps to do battle with their old foe, Ultron!

Vision and Wanda's love story is epic, so this show potentially bringing them together in time for the next Avengers movies is an exciting prospect.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige commented on why Star Trek: Picard season 3's Terry Matalas has been tapped as the Disney+ series' showrunner.

"That’s how I got to know him," he started. "It was from his amazing [work on Picard Season 3. I said: This is incredible. I don't know how this exists. Let me find the person who made this."

The show's third season received widespread critical acclaim and several awards. Feige is a well-known Trekkie and previously appeared alongside Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.

As for Olsen, it was last year when she said, "Specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel. I don’t want...it’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance."

"I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that’s something that I need. I just need other characters in my life," the actress added. "There’s no longevity in one character."

Vision doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.