WANDAVISION Star Elizabeth Olsen Stuns In Harper's Bazaar Photoshoot - When Will We See Scarlet Witch Again?

WandaVision and Avengers: Endgame star Elizabeth Olsen has two big non-MCU projects on the way and takes centre stage in the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar Taiwan. When will she return as Scarlet Witch?

By JoshWilding - Sep 01, 2024 01:09 PM EST
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth Olsen has become a beloved figure among comic book fans (she's also earned the title of "mother" among her biggest devotees...don't ask!). 

This version of the character debuted in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron thanks to a complicated rights loophole which saw Marvel Studios also allowed to use the mutant Wanda Maximoff and her brother Pietro/Quicksilver due to their history with the team. In the years that have followed, Olsen has become a key part of this shared world. 

That was evident from the Scarlet Witch's role in movies like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War; later, she took centre stage in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Controversially, the latter left the hero's fate very much up in the air and Wanda hasn't been seen since.

2024 marks a big year for Olsen outside the MCU as she's got His Three Daughters and The Assessment on the way. That's likely why the actor has taken centre stage in this month's Harper's Bazaar Taiwan and, courtesy of photographer Yu Tsai, we have a first look at the stunning photos inside the issue. 

Shared on his Instagram @yutsai88 account to more than 500,000 followers, we see Olsen looking as radiant as ever as she no doubt prepares herself for another MCU return. Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and Vision are just three upcoming projects we anticipate seeing Wanda in. Then, there's the rumoured Scarlet Witch movie, of course.

We'd imagine Olsen has been asked about her future as the character on this recent press tour and now await an update from her. The last came in September 2023 when the MCU vet said:

"Specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel. I don’t want...it’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance. I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that’s something that I need. I just need other characters in my life. There’s no longevity in one character."

"I think it’s been almost 10 years of playing her. And I’ve loved it. And I think the reason why I am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do. I think 'WandaVision' was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I’m fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all."

We'd love to share the images here (especially as they've been posted on social media) but, unfortunately, copyright trolls are a major issue and we don't want to do anything to risk this site's future. 

However, don't worry, as you can view them by heading to Tsai's Instagram account with a single click HERE...they're worth it!

JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 9/1/2024, 12:20 PM
Sorry we can't post the photos - shady companies buy up photos like these (even after they're posted on social media) and then attempt to sue you for using them without "paying." It's unethical as hell and we need to play it safe - they're all here, though:

https://www.instagram.com/Yutsai88/
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/1/2024, 1:17 PM
@JoshWilding - got it , thanks Josh

She looks good!!.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/1/2024, 1:22 PM
"Copyright trolls"

That's a new one (at least for me).

And "rumoured Scarlet Witch movie"

Is that actually a thing?
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/1/2024, 1:35 PM
@DravenCorvis - same here how I understood it anything net is free for people to use don’t want people using them don’t post it to social media unless your subject of photo and professional photographer took your photo at open event you ask photographer if you can use photo
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/1/2024, 1:32 PM
Ey, let's never forget she [frick]ed Thanos and then he ripped out her new boyfriends stone, she came back and hit him with a few punches but then we found out it was really her father... shit tougher than a episode of Jerry Springer..
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/1/2024, 1:37 PM
@Conquistador -

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Sorry it's a boring Sunday
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/1/2024, 1:36 PM
While I had my issues with her regression in MoM to an extent , I still do think her version of Wanda has had one of the strongest arcs in the MCU thus far across the 7 appearances she has had…

They have done a good job with oscillating between her being a hero or villain which is part of her complexity ( a nice echo of her comic counterpart imo) so I hope she comes back sooner then later to continue that which i think will happen.

I think she will show up in Agatha having been trapped at the end of the Witches Road and having been the reason that Billy came along to free his mom and then will show up in Vision aswell as a way to round off this mini-arc that started in WV.

Meanwhile , she’s gotten some seemingly interesting projects outside of the MCU coming up that I’m intrigued by so I’ll keep an eye out for them!!.

User Comment Image
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 9/1/2024, 1:36 PM
She actually has one of the biggest fan bases of any MCU character, online. But I hope she's done. Recast the role with someone that wants to play the character out of enthusiasm, not obligation.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/1/2024, 1:47 PM
I wonder if she'll possibly do Mo Cap for Virginia in the Vision project ala the Tom King comic series.

