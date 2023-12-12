WHAT IF...? Season 2 Hailed As "Awe-Inspiring" And An "Absolute Blast" In First Critic Reactions

The first social media reactions for What If...? season 2 have surfaced, and it sounds like the animated series will have been worth the wait by the time it starts streaming on Disney+ later this month.

By JoshWilding - Dec 12, 2023 05:12 AM EST
Yesterday evening, filmmakers, press and special guests gathered on The Walt Disney Studios lot for a screening of two all-new episodes of What If...? season 2.

The special screening, introduced by executive producer Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television and animation for Marvel Studios, was followed by a Q&A with filmmakers including director/EP Bryan Andrews, writer/EP AC Bradley and writer/producer Matthew Chauncey.

Those in attendance have also been allowed to share their reactions to "What If... Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?" and "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?", and the buzz right now is extremely positive. While we always take social media posts like these with a pinch of salt, it sounds like critics had fun with the show and that it's as good as, if not better than, the first batch of episodes. 

That Christmas episode sounds like a riot, while it appears the delay may have been to make What If...? a little more unique in terms of what, in season one, was a pretty conventional animation style. 

Check out a selection of reactions in the X posts below. 

Season two of What If...? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series features fan-favourite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, with episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (episodes 2-9) and Stephan Franck (episode 1) and written by AC Bradley (episodes 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (episodes 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (episodes 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.

What If...? season 2 returns with a new episode debuting nightly beginning December 22.

DrReedRichards - 12/12/2023, 5:48 AM
"...screened the first 2 eps..."
"...watched 2 episodes..."
AlexCorvis - 12/12/2023, 5:48 AM
Outside of 3 episodes or so, I thought season 1 was awful.

So, the bar is very low for me with season 2.
TheManWithoutFear - 12/12/2023, 6:00 AM
I love Happy Hogun, so i'll watch that one. Underrated moment in Endgame when Happy takes care of Morgan at the end.
ObserverIO - 12/12/2023, 6:24 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - The line "I'll get you all the cheeseburgers you want" always makes one solitary bubble of water magically appear in my actual eyeball and I don't quite understand why.

Weird science phenomenon.
tb86 - 12/12/2023, 6:05 AM
I wonder what episode features the bearded Hulk.
HegoD - 12/12/2023, 6:18 AM
@tb86 - I think the one that takes place in 1600s. The same red filter is used when one of the characters has a sword.
ObserverIO - 12/12/2023, 6:22 AM
I'm mildly buzzed for 1602. If that helps, lol.
mountainman - 12/12/2023, 6:31 AM
Awe inspiring? An amazing sunrise or view from the top of a mountain is awe inspiring. Not sure if I’ve ever seen a cartoon fill that label. And I doubt this one will fit that bill either.
Apophis71 - 12/12/2023, 6:46 AM
@mountainman - awe: a feeling of great respect sometimes mixed with fear or surprise:

I get your point but I kinda want to have respect of the craft for decents animations and for a comic and/or action related one have moments of fear and surprise so it does fit if a product is good by dictionary description even if not in your own personal useage of the term.
Origame - 12/12/2023, 6:46 AM
Weren't the early reactions for season 1 great too?

