WHAT IF...? Season 2 Just Set An Important Rotten Tomatoes Record For Marvel Studios In 2023

2023 has been a mixed bag for MCU content but, with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, What If...? season 2 is officially Marvel Studios' best-reviewed release of 2023.

The entire season was sent out to critics on December 21, the day before the series returned to Disney+. With the holidays looming, that didn't allow the vast majority of outlets to chime in and only 12 reviews have been counted. Perhaps that was the point?

To compare, Marvel Studios' other 2023 TV shows are Secret Invasion at 53% and Loki season 2 at 82%. In terms of theatrical releases, we have Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels at 46%, 82%, and 61%, respectively.

This is a much-needed win for Marvel Studios and one which could help increase What If...?'s audience over the festive period. A third season is already in the works, of course, and is expected to launch in the next couple of years (it's also rumoured to be the final batch of episodes).

We've been recapping each episode of What If...? season 2 and, in case you missed them, you can check out our breakdowns of the first five instalments, including today's, by following the links below.

Season two of What If...? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series features fan-favourite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, with episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (episodes 2-9) and Stephan Franck (episode 1) and written by AC Bradley (episodes 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (episodes 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (episodes 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.

The first five episodes of What If...? are now streaming on Disney+.