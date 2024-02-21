First Clip For Millie Bobby Brown's DAMSEL Released By Netflix Ahead Of Next Month's Premiere

First Clip For Millie Bobby Brown's DAMSEL Released By Netflix Ahead Of Next Month's Premiere First Clip For Millie Bobby Brown's DAMSEL Released By Netflix Ahead Of Next Month's Premiere

In the first clip for Millie Bobby Brown, Robin Wright, and Angela Bassett's high fantasy drama Damsel, the royals exchange pleasantries before nefarious intentions are revealed.

News
By MarkJulian - Feb 21, 2024 05:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: SFFGazette.com

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for Damsel, which stars Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, ahead of the movie's March 8, 2024 release.

In the movie, Brown portrays Elodie, a teenage princess who is due to be married off to a rival country that harbors secret intentions to use her as a sacrifice that will appease a dangerous dragon.

However, in this high fantasy fairy tale, the princess is not saved by a prince or knight in shining armor. Instead, she must free herself from the dragon's lair. Rumor has it that fairly early in the film, Brown's heroine succeeds in slaying the dragon, and that the rest of the narrative centers on the rival kingdom dealing with the fact that their treachery may be discovered.

Damsel Millie Bobby Brown Netflix

Joining Brown in the highly-anticipated film are Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Robin Wright (Wonder Woman, House of Cards), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Nick Robinson (Jurassic World), Ray Winstone (The Departed, Black Widow), Brooke Carter (The Peripheral), Mens-Sana Tamakloe (Inception), Sonya Nisa (Red Rose) and Rui M Tomas (Lusitânia).

Bassett plays Lady Bayford, Princess Elodie's stepmother while Wright portrays Queen Isabelle, the mother of the prince Elodie is set to marry. 

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later, Intruders) is directing from a script written by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans, Fast X).

The film was originally scheduled to be released on October 13, 2013, but was postponed due to the this past summer's, SAG-AFTRA  and WGA tandem strikes.

A novelization of the screenplay from Evelyn Skye was published on April 18, 2023 as a Kindle eBook. It currently ranks #162 on the list of Coming of Age fantasy best sellers.

The official synopsis for the film reads, "Damsel is a taut contained thriller about a Princess that thinks she is marrying a prince only to be thrown into a pit where she is being sacrificed to a dragon. Brown plays Elodie, who’s anxiously awaiting her wedding to Prince Henry and feeling pressure from her Father, who needs the money her marriage will bring, be a good, obedient wife.

After marrying Henry, Elodie realizes she’s been tricked into becoming a sacrificial offering for a cruel dragon who intends to eat her. Elodie must fight her way out of the dragon’s lair and eventually saves herself by slaying the Dragon.”

The Conversation Around POOR THINGS' Bella Baxter Is Becoming More Critical; Here's Emma Stone's Response
Related:

The Conversation Around POOR THINGS' Bella Baxter Is Becoming More Critical; Here's Emma Stone's Response
SQUID GAME Season 2 Footage And Stills Reveal Returning Characters And Tease Seong Gi-hun's Revenge Mission
Recommended For You:

SQUID GAME Season 2 Footage And Stills Reveal Returning Characters And Tease Seong Gi-hun's Revenge Mission
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

ClintThaHamster - 2/21/2024, 5:17 PM
Not really my bag, but it looks pretty good! I know my nieces will dig it.
AmySabadini - 2/21/2024, 5:20 PM
Mandatory prep; watch 'Dragonslayer' (1981).

FlopWatchers5 - 2/21/2024, 5:32 PM
Millie gon keep a check on her no cap

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder