First Clip For Millie Bobby Brown's DAMSEL Released By Netflix Ahead Of Next Month's Premiere

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for Damsel, which stars Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, ahead of the movie's March 8, 2024 release.



In the movie, Brown portrays Elodie, a teenage princess who is due to be married off to a rival country that harbors secret intentions to use her as a sacrifice that will appease a dangerous dragon.



However, in this high fantasy fairy tale, the princess is not saved by a prince or knight in shining armor. Instead, she must free herself from the dragon's lair. Rumor has it that fairly early in the film, Brown's heroine succeeds in slaying the dragon, and that the rest of the narrative centers on the rival kingdom dealing with the fact that their treachery may be discovered.

You could cut the tension with a sword.



Joining Brown in the highly-anticipated film are Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Robin Wright (Wonder Woman, House of Cards), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Nick Robinson (Jurassic World), Ray Winstone (The Departed, Black Widow), Brooke Carter (The Peripheral), Mens-Sana Tamakloe (Inception), Sonya Nisa (Red Rose) and Rui M Tomas (Lusitânia).

Bassett plays Lady Bayford, Princess Elodie's stepmother while Wright portrays Queen Isabelle, the mother of the prince Elodie is set to marry.

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later, Intruders) is directing from a script written by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans, Fast X).

The film was originally scheduled to be released on October 13, 2013, but was postponed due to the this past summer's, SAG-AFTRA and WGA tandem strikes.

A novelization of the screenplay from Evelyn Skye was published on April 18, 2023 as a Kindle eBook. It currently ranks #162 on the list of Coming of Age fantasy best sellers.

The official synopsis for the film reads, "Damsel is a taut contained thriller about a Princess that thinks she is marrying a prince only to be thrown into a pit where she is being sacrificed to a dragon. Brown plays Elodie, who’s anxiously awaiting her wedding to Prince Henry and feeling pressure from her Father, who needs the money her marriage will bring, be a good, obedient wife.

After marrying Henry, Elodie realizes she’s been tricked into becoming a sacrificial offering for a cruel dragon who intends to eat her. Elodie must fight her way out of the dragon’s lair and eventually saves herself by slaying the Dragon.”