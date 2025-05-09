THE OLD GUARD 2: Charlize Theron Crosses Swords With Uma Thurman In Action-Packed First Trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Old Guard 2, which finds returning lead Charlize Theron doing battle with Kill Bill star Uma Thurman, who plays an evil immortal...

After a lengthy delay, The Old Guard 2 is finally set to premiere on Netflix on July 2, and a poster and action-packed first trailer have now been released.

Gina Prince-Bythewood's (Cloak and Dagger, The Secret Life of Bees) original adaptation of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez's sci-fi action comic series proved to be a huge hit for the streamer, and also received positive reviews from critics.

Victoria Mahoney directs the sequel from a script from Leandro Fernandez, Greg Rucka and Sarah L. Walker. Prince-Bythewood is on board as a producer along with Theron, A.J. Dix, David Ellison, Marc Evans, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Beth Kono.

After surviving the events of the first film and finally finding a sense of peace, Charlize Theron's Andromache of Scythia ("Andy") and her team of ancient warriors return to battle Uma Thurman's mysterious foe, who is known as "The First Immortal."

The prospect of seeing Thurman pick up a sword again for the first time since the Kill Bill movies will likely guarantee strong viewership alone.

The teaser also reveals that Quynh (Veronica Ngô), the immortal sentenced to spend eternity in an Iron Maiden at the bottom of the ocean for practicing witchcraft, will return to seek revenge.

"There’s something for everyone in this movie,” Theron said in a statement. “Fans who loved the first film, fans who love the original graphic novels — and brand-new fans who are looking for insane action, grounded and relatable characters, gorgeous locations, and a global cast of superstars.”

Check out the trailer and poster at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"With Booker (Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years," reads the film's official synopsis. "Andy, Nile (Layne), Joe (Kenzari), Nicky (Marinelli), and James Copley (Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence."

Henry Golding joins Thurman as new recruits alongside returning cast members KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

