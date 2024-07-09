THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Season 4 Trailer Finds The Hargreeves Family Stranded In The Final Timeline

Ahead of the show's August 8 return, Netflix has released a new trailer for the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 09, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy returns for its fourth and final season next month, and Netflix has now released an extended trailer spotlighting plenty of new footage.

In the season 3 finale, the surviving members of the Hargreeves family and The Sparrow Academy joined forces and managed to prevent the "kugelblitz." There were a few casualties, but none of that really mattered in the end because everything reset, with our now seemingly powerless heroes going their separate ways in an effort to live "normal" lives in what's being referred to as the Final Timeline.

Based on this teaser, at least some of the characters will manage to regain their abilities, as a mysterious new threat emerges and the team must try to prevent yet another apocalypse and either battle against or join forces with (it's not clear) some new faces.

Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally - who are married IRL and appeared together in Parks and Recreation - and David Cross (Arrested Development) are set to join the fray.

Offerman and Mullally will play Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau, "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen." Cross, meanwhile, will play Sy Grossman, "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man who will stop at nothing to reconnect with his estranged daughter and get her back."

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," creator Steve Blackman said in a statement when the final season was announced. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

Check out the new trailer below.

Based on the comic series of the same name by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy premiered in 2019 and follows a group of estranged siblings with superpowers who are reunited after the death of their father. Last season ended with a major twist: There’s a new timeline dictated by the family patriarch, Reginald (Colm Feore), and the siblings no longer have their powers. That’s not the only oddity in this timeline, where the stakes are higher than ever before — there are new enemies who want to see them wiped from existence, but how do they face their enemies without their powers? And will the siblings ever get them back?

