THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY's Final Season Gets Mixed Reviews & Series Low Rotten Tomatoes Score

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix, and the review embargo only lifted today, which might tell you everything you need to know...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 08, 2024 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: The Umbrella Academy

Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix, and the review embargo only lifted this morning.

Not always the best assurance of quality, and sure enough, the reviews have been decidedly mixed so far, with the final season of the Gerard Way-penned comic book adaptation earning the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of the series.

With 19 verdicts counted (so there is plenty of room for fluctuation), The Umbrella Academy Season 4 currently sits at 58% with an even lower Audience Score of 30%.

Check out some reactions below, and let us know if you've watched any (or all) of the episodes yet in the comments section.

In the season 3 finale, the surviving members of the Hargreeves family and The Sparrow Academy joined forces and managed to prevent the "kugelblitz." There were a few casualties, but none of that really mattered in the end because everything reset, with our now seemingly powerless heroes going their separate ways in an effort to live "normal" lives in what's being referred to as the Final Timeline.

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," creator Steve Blackman said in a statement when the final season was announced. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

Check out the recent final trailer below.

Based on the comic series of the same name by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy premiered in 2019 and follows a group of estranged siblings with superpowers who are reunited after the death of their father. Last season ended with a major twist: There’s a new timeline dictated by the family patriarch, Reginald (Colm Feore), and the siblings no longer have their powers. That’s not the only oddity in this timeline, where the stakes are higher than ever before — there are new enemies who want to see them wiped from existence, but how do they face their enemies without their powers? And will the siblings ever get them back?

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/8/2024, 3:16 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2024, 3:19 PM
@HashTagSwagg - she was 17 years 11 months 24 hours 60 minutes old YOU MONSTER
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 8/8/2024, 3:28 PM
@HashTagSwagg - lmfao
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2024, 3:18 PM
Ok ..Page should let this role pass to a bioogical cisgender woman thats a fact ...
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/8/2024, 3:38 PM
@Malatrova15 - What are those?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 8/8/2024, 3:56 PM
@Malatrova15 - careful you’ll get canceled for saying that
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/8/2024, 3:18 PM
That's a huge bummer. I loved the first two seasons and Season 3 was passable.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/8/2024, 3:18 PM
the summer of flops
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/8/2024, 3:27 PM
Season 3 was an incomprehensible mess... And this is even worse, apparently. Pass.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/8/2024, 3:33 PM
@MarkCassidy - pandemic definitely affected season 3. The budget also looked like it was cut in half. Same for this one. Currently on ep 2. No wonder they shortened it to 6 episodes.

Such a shame though. Season 1 and 2 were great. I feel netflix let them down with the added limitation and constraints.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/8/2024, 3:44 PM
I really enjoyed the first 2 seasons a lot !
The cliffhanger of season 2 was one of the best I had seen back then.

But then season 3 came , and granted I was going through a rough time then, and I just totally lost interest.
From the first episode you could see the loss in quality in EVERYTHING! The production values, special effects and messiness of the writing.

I really thought they were going in a good direction but I guess not.
nightwing2090
nightwing2090 - 8/8/2024, 3:50 PM
Show ran out of steam awhile ago. This season will be background noise for me.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 8/8/2024, 3:55 PM
First season was fun, second season was blah, couldn’t even finish the third season, ain’t no way I’m wasting time on the fourth season. 🤷‍♂️
Moriakum
Moriakum - 8/8/2024, 4:20 PM
User Comment Image

