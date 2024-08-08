THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY's Final Season Gets Mixed Reviews & Series Low Rotten Tomatoes Score

Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix, and the review embargo only lifted this morning.

Not always the best assurance of quality, and sure enough, the reviews have been decidedly mixed so far, with the final season of the Gerard Way-penned comic book adaptation earning the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of the series.

With 19 verdicts counted (so there is plenty of room for fluctuation), The Umbrella Academy Season 4 currently sits at 58% with an even lower Audience Score of 30%.

Check out some reactions below, and let us know if you've watched any (or all) of the episodes yet in the comments section.

In the season 3 finale, the surviving members of the Hargreeves family and The Sparrow Academy joined forces and managed to prevent the "kugelblitz." There were a few casualties, but none of that really mattered in the end because everything reset, with our now seemingly powerless heroes going their separate ways in an effort to live "normal" lives in what's being referred to as the Final Timeline.

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," creator Steve Blackman said in a statement when the final season was announced. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

Check out the recent final trailer below.

Based on the comic series of the same name by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy premiered in 2019 and follows a group of estranged siblings with superpowers who are reunited after the death of their father. Last season ended with a major twist: There’s a new timeline dictated by the family patriarch, Reginald (Colm Feore), and the siblings no longer have their powers. That’s not the only oddity in this timeline, where the stakes are higher than ever before — there are new enemies who want to see them wiped from existence, but how do they face their enemies without their powers? And will the siblings ever get them back?