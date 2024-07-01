UMBRELLA ACADEMY Showrunner Accused Of "Toxic Behaviour" & Making "Sexist, Homophobic & Transphobic" Comments

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman has been accused of fostering a "toxic" work environment on the set of the Netflix series by making “sexist, homophobic and transphobic” comments...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 01, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is set to return for its fourth and final season next month, but Netflix's adaptation of Gerard Way's best-selling comic series won't be concluding its run without controversy.

Rolling Stone has published a piece highlighting allegations made against showrunner Steve Blackman, who has been accused of “toxic, bullying, manipulative, and retaliatory behavior” by twelve writers and support staff in an HR complaint filed last year.

In the article, Blackman is described as a “a manipulative and chaotic showrunner” who nurtured “a toxic workplace by pitting staffers against one another” and took credit for work he didn’t produce. The showrunner has also been accused of making “sexist, homophobic, and transphobic” comments.

NBC-owned Universal Content Productions launched an internal investigation after the complaint was filed, and Blackman was said to be found "more or less in the clear" of most of the allegations. However, the 12 people Rolling Stone spoke to deny this.

Blackman’s representative released the following statement.

“Over six years and four seasons overseeing thousands of crew, actors, and writers, Steve Blackman led ‘The Umbrella Academy’ to become a beloved series with devoted fans, enthralling stories, and a dedicated team making it all possible. These allegations from a handful of disgruntled employees are completely false and outrageous, and in no way reflect the collaborative, respectful, and successful working environment Mr. Blackman has cultivated.”

You can read through the report in full at the link below.

"The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right."

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: The Hargreeves Gear Up For Their Greatest Battle In Action Packed Final Season Trailer
THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Season 4 Adds Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, And David Cross
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/1/2024, 8:00 AM
lol weird. When that news season rolled around, everyone praised him for being amazing.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/1/2024, 8:27 AM
@thedrudo - Well, wouldn't be the first time someone who turned out to have been problematic in various ways turned out well recieved products and some saying they were great to work with and/or a good person.

I could list a few well known names, but fairly sure we all have a list and likely similar names on it (just some lists longer than others).
TheyDont
TheyDont - 7/1/2024, 8:30 AM
@Apophis71 - "Problematic" is someone who changes their fuсking gender between seasons and screws the whole plot.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/1/2024, 8:35 AM
@Apophis71 - Jimny Saville was my infancy , he was great to watch and then it turns out he was a tax evader
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/1/2024, 8:41 AM
@TheyDont - An actor changing genders shouldn't be a problem. Why couldn't Elliot continue to play a woman?
Radders
Radders - 7/1/2024, 8:41 AM
@Malatrova15 - I think Jimmy Saville did worse than that to be fair
TheyDont
TheyDont - 7/1/2024, 8:44 AM
@ObserverIO - Looking like that?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/1/2024, 8:45 AM
@ObserverIO - I would say this is appropriate criticism. It's called acting afterall

User Comment Image
Jarvisjackrabbit
Jarvisjackrabbit - 7/1/2024, 8:03 AM
“I am… inevitable.”

-Accusations like this-
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/1/2024, 8:05 AM
So this guy was allowed to be sexist, homophobic And
transphobic for six years in Hollywood?

And no one said anything until now?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/1/2024, 8:29 AM
@WakandaTech - Six years feels like a short amount of time to be outed for bad behaviour by Hollyweird standards tbh (IF any of it is true, which we have no way of knowing with certainty)
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/1/2024, 8:05 AM
Another week, another controversial producer…

Weirdly he looks like one of the Baldwin brothers.
grouch
grouch - 7/1/2024, 8:08 AM
Good for him.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/1/2024, 8:10 AM
Anyone supportive of this is a POS

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/1/2024, 8:11 AM
Why's that chick manspreading in the thumbnail?
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 7/1/2024, 8:12 AM
@Batmangina - She's larping as a dude
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/1/2024, 8:22 AM
@IronMan616 - 🤣🤣🤣
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/1/2024, 8:51 AM
@Batmangina - Because that's what real men do. If he were to sit cross-legged he'd have to switch back to identifying as a woman, smh kids these days...
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/1/2024, 8:53 AM
@Batmangina - full disclosure: I'm sitting cross-legged right now. I'm very comfortable.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/1/2024, 8:24 AM
If he had been like this for years, why wait til now? Not trying to defend this clown by any means
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/1/2024, 8:35 AM
@bobevanz - Let's start by assuming it is true, which it may not be, when starting out someone has limited power and status even if given the top job on a project thus more likely to be on best behaviour. Over time with succes comes more power, status and ego thus the darker side of a person more likely to start being revealed.

Also victims of any negative behaviours can take time to come forward, oft it requires reaching a point where each one that percieves there are issues of concern find out they are not alone and a tipping point reached where enough lower levels staff come together and collectively complain.
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/1/2024, 8:44 AM
@bobevanz - if you read the rolling stone article, and not just this one, it's only just coming out now. People tried raising flags over the course of 4 seasons and the HR complaint was filed in January of 2023.

It's only just coming out now. My guess is people didn't start coming forward to Rolling Stone until the show was over, hoping to avoid retribution.
Evansly
Evansly - 7/1/2024, 8:51 AM
@SATW42 - HR investigations can also take a good amount of time to complete.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/1/2024, 8:56 AM
@SATW42 - lol, they wanted that paycheck. Lets not be vocal and keep quiet so we can keep our [frick]ing jobs.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/1/2024, 8:24 AM
Apologies for shifting thread.

First pics of Jack Kesy as Hellboy - HELLBOY:THE CROOKED MAN.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/1/2024, 8:29 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - looks like straight to DVD B movie B0110cks
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/1/2024, 8:30 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - Had no idea they were making another. It'll be hard to be better than Ron Perlman
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/1/2024, 8:33 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - The budget is flat for this, they're leaning heavily into the horror elements. I loved the Perlman films - and guess we'll never see THAT 3rd act now.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/1/2024, 8:34 AM
@harryba11zack - it looks unmistakably - Cheap.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/1/2024, 8:35 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - That makes his filmography make a lot more sense. Apparently he was Black Tom in the Deadpool sequel but can't remember him
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/1/2024, 8:36 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - Christ, is that suppose to be Hellboy or Soyboy
User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/1/2024, 8:38 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - me neither.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/1/2024, 8:39 AM
@HashTagSwagg - he looks great - if you squint - one hell-of-a-lot.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/1/2024, 8:39 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - He played the goth vampire from the Strain
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/1/2024, 8:40 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Can't say I've seen that. Did you enjoy it?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/1/2024, 8:43 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - Definitely leans more into the horror which is great a but production valuelooks so cheap it feels fan made
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/1/2024, 8:47 AM
@HashTagSwagg - that was exactly my first thought, looks like a fan made film. (Mignola co-wrote the script so possibly an ownership deal to claim back/retain rights?)
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/1/2024, 8:52 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - It starts out promising and then it devolves into so bad it's good? kinda........ it does drag shit out and goes in circle to the point where it can be painful at time to sit through and some of the characters are straight up unlikable to the point where you think they're that way because they're going to change or be killed off for our enjoyment but no, they stick around to the end. If you liked the Reapers from Blade 2 it's more or less a spin off for those creatures, might be worth a looks as well considering Del Torro was involved. User Comment Image
