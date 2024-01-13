THE WITCHER Adds ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Star Laurence Fishburne As Key Character From Books And Games

In the upcoming fourth season of The Witcher, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill. Despite rumours to the contrary, the show's third batch of episodes didn't offer so much as a single hint about how the witcher's face will change and instead wrapped up on something of an open-ended note.

Many fans are expecting a simple recasting with no explanation, though several creatives involved with the series have suggested it's going to be addressed somehow.

We'll have to wait and see, but a major new addition has just been made to The Witcher in the form of multi-award-winning Hollywood actor Laurence Fishburne (Ant-Man and The Wasp).

As we first revealed on GameFragger.com, Fishburne joins the cast as Regis, a fan-favourite character from The Witcher books and games. Introduced in author Andrzej Sapkowski's novel Baptism of Fire, he's a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who it's said will join Geralt on his journey in season 4.

In a brief statement on his casting, Fishburne says: "I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher."

The actor joins Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey in the highly anticipated fourth season of the show which has been confirmed to return to production this spring.

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire - and finding one another again.

The Witcher executive producer Tomek Bagiński talked last year about Geralt's popularity and shared his belief that the character has reached a point where he can be recast similar to the likes of Batman and James Bond.

"Henry was a fantastic Geralt, but in the history of pop culture we have many actors who played the same character, and the character itself changed. I am most pleased that the series was created and became so popular. The Witcher has already reached the level of Batman, Superman and James Bond. Maybe we hoped to see him in a new version only in a few years, but it happened now. And that's nothing new for iconic pop culture heroes."

The Witcher season 4 is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2024.