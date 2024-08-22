TWILIGHT OF THE GODS: NSFW Trailer For Zack Snyder's Animated Series Highlights "Blood, Sex & Dragons"

"They want a war... I will give it to them."

Following several brief teasers, Netflix has released an action-packed full trailer for Zack Snyder's adult animated Norse mythology series, Twilight of the Gods, which is set to premiere on the streaming service on September 19.

This "blood, sex and dragons" promo makes it abundantly clear that this will not be a show for the whole family, as a mortal warrior named Sigrid wages war against Loki, Thor and all of their fellow Asgardian gods in extremely violent fashion while also taking care of some other business in the bedroom (well, bearskin).

"In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair, Leif (Stuart Martin), a mortal king, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love," reads the recently-released synopsis. "On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor (Pilou Asbæk), which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on a merciless mission for vengeance, against all odds. This heroic story of love, loss, and revenge, is a journey to hell and beyond … across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against deities and demons."

Watch a brand-new preview of Zack Snyder's upcoming animated series Twilight of the Gods in all its bloody glory. Just... maybe not at your desk... pic.twitter.com/0rOIMprQ5P — Netflix (@netflix) August 21, 2024

The impressive voice cast features Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) as SIGRID, Stuart Martin (Jamestown, Babylon) as LEIF, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones, Ghost in the Shell) as THOR, John Noble (Fringe, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) as ODIN, Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, The Leftovers) as LOKI, Rahul Kohli (iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor) as EGILL, Jamie Clayton (Sense8, The L Word: Generation Q) as THE SEID-KONA, Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones, The Witcher) as ANDVARI, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as ULFR, Jamie Chung (The Hangover Part II, Once Upon a Time) as HEL, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as INGE, and Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man) as HRAFNKEL.

Stone Quarry Animation developed the series with Xilam Animation, a Parisian production company behind the likes of Oggy and the Cockroaches.

Twilight of the Gods has been rated TV-MA, with notices for language, nudity, sex and smoking.