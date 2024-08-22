TWILIGHT OF THE GODS: NSFW Trailer For Zack Snyder's Animated Series Highlights "Blood, Sex & Dragons"

TWILIGHT OF THE GODS: NSFW Trailer For Zack Snyder's Animated Series Highlights &quot;Blood, Sex & Dragons&quot;

Zack Snyder's adult animated series, Twilight of the Gods, is set to premiere next month, and Netflix has now released a gruesome new red-band trailer...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 22, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Netflix

"They want a war... I will give it to them."

Following several brief teasers, Netflix has released an action-packed full trailer for Zack Snyder's adult animated Norse mythology series, Twilight of the Gods, which is set to premiere on the streaming service on September 19.

This "blood, sex and dragons" promo makes it abundantly clear that this will not be a show for the whole family, as a mortal warrior named Sigrid wages war against Loki, Thor and all of their fellow Asgardian gods in extremely violent fashion while also taking care of some other business in the bedroom (well, bearskin).

"In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair, Leif (Stuart Martin), a mortal king, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love," reads the recently-released synopsis. "On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor (Pilou Asbæk), which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on a merciless mission for vengeance, against all odds. This heroic story of love, loss, and revenge, is a journey to hell and beyond … across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against deities and demons."

Check out the new red-band trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comment section.

The impressive voice cast features Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) as SIGRID, Stuart Martin (Jamestown, Babylon) as LEIF, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones, Ghost in the Shell) as THOR, John Noble (Fringe, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) as ODIN, Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, The Leftovers) as LOKI, Rahul Kohli (iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor) as EGILL, Jamie Clayton (Sense8, The L Word: Generation Q) as THE SEID-KONA, Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones, The Witcher) as ANDVARI, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as ULFR, Jamie Chung (The Hangover Part II, Once Upon a Time) as HEL, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as INGE, and Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man) as HRAFNKEL.

Stone Quarry Animation developed the series with Xilam Animation, a Parisian production company behind the likes of Oggy and the Cockroaches.

Twilight of the Gods has been rated TV-MA, with notices for language, nudity, sex and smoking.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/22/2024, 8:51 AM
No....
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/22/2024, 9:04 AM
@bobevanz - Someone needs to have a talk with him
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/22/2024, 8:53 AM
I love the animation style, but it just looks like more edgelord silliness.
Baf
Baf - 8/22/2024, 8:59 AM
Is this the serious Thor everyone wants?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/22/2024, 9:02 AM
This is the serious Thor we all want
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 9:05 AM
Seems like it could be fun so I would give it a shot!!.

I like the animation aswell , feels very storybook or of like a legend being told if that makes sense..

Hell of a cast too!!.

User Comment Image

Also this further proves to me that Snyder might be able to do a God of War film or tv series (atleast based on the the earlier games then the recent ones).
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/22/2024, 9:08 AM
Nah, I’ll pass. But hopefully he won’t feel a need to release a Snyder Cut version months later *smh*
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/22/2024, 9:10 AM
On a scale of 1-10, with 10 being 100% violent gory Norse mythology....

Thor L&T was a 2-3

God of War Thor was an 7-9

Thor Ragnorok was a 3-5

Infinity War was a 4-6

I believe want that 5-7 range of Thor in the MCU.

Tough, unafraid to get bloody, curiously funny, not silly. One who could fight against Ghost Rider in one scene, and help an alien race in another.

Long story short:

User Comment Image

View Recorder