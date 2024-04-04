AHSOKA Behind The Scenes Photo Reveals HD Look At Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Live-Action Jedi Kanan Jarrus

Ahsoka featured some great Easter Eggs for fans, something that didn't come as a huge shock with Dave Filoni calling the shots. However, the Disney+ series failed to deliver the Star Wars Rebels reunion we'd all been hoping for.

The Ghost crew - Kanan Jarrus, Hera Syndulla, Garazeb Orrelios, Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and Chopper - never shared the screen at the same time, and while a present-day meeting is likely being saved for a future project, fans had hoped for a flashback, if nothing else.

Of course, the odds of seeing Kanan again were always slim as the Jedi sacrificed his life during Rebels' final season. Filoni managed to sneak an Easter Egg in via a photograph, though, and a clearer look at that has finally been revealed (via SFFGazette.com).

Thrawn, General Grievous, And Some Huge Ahsoka Ties

It's impossible to say whether Freddie Prinze Jr. suited up as the hero for this or whether visual effects were used; either way, we'd imagine this will leave many a Star Wars Rebels fan crying out for a live-action version of the popular animated series!

Prinze Jr. has said he has no interest in playing Kanan again, so we're not banking on a proper return either in Ahsoka season 2 or Dave Filoni's Heir to the Empire.

Then again, he may have just been attempting to throw us off the scent, so we'll have to wait and see what happens...

Here’s a prop from Ahsoka which is a picture of Kanan Jarrus to make it look like Freddie Prinze Jr. S/O to @WedgeDAntilles from @RefPointPodcast for sending me this and he found it on a Facebook group called Movie Props https://t.co/ORC2rrmEuv pic.twitter.com/4jkF43MnBr — Daniel Sotir (@DanRS87) December 28, 2023

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, the series stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Ahsoka was written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Directors include Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa.

All episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 doesn't have a confirmed premiere window but is currently being developed by Dave Filoni.