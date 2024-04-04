AHSOKA Behind The Scenes Photo Reveals HD Look At Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Live-Action Jedi Kanan Jarrus

Ahsoka features a brief glimpse of the live-action Kanan Jarrus, and a new behind-the-scenes photo offers our best look yet at Freddie Prinze Jr. as his Star Wars Rebels character. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 04, 2024 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Ahsoka featured some great Easter Eggs for fans, something that didn't come as a huge shock with Dave Filoni calling the shots. However, the Disney+ series failed to deliver the Star Wars Rebels reunion we'd all been hoping for.

The Ghost crew - Kanan Jarrus, Hera Syndulla, Garazeb Orrelios, Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and Chopper - never shared the screen at the same time, and while a present-day meeting is likely being saved for a future project, fans had hoped for a flashback, if nothing else. 

Of course, the odds of seeing Kanan again were always slim as the Jedi sacrificed his life during Rebels' final season. Filoni managed to sneak an Easter Egg in via a photograph, though, and a clearer look at that has finally been revealed (via SFFGazette.com).

It's impossible to say whether Freddie Prinze Jr. suited up as the hero for this or whether visual effects were used; either way, we'd imagine this will leave many a Star Wars Rebels fan crying out for a live-action version of the popular animated series!

Prinze Jr. has said he has no interest in playing Kanan again, so we're not banking on a proper return either in Ahsoka season 2 or Dave Filoni's Heir to the Empire

Then again, he may have just been attempting to throw us off the scent, so we'll have to wait and see what happens...

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. 

In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, the series stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger. 

Ahsoka was written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Directors include Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa. 

All episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 doesn't have a confirmed premiere window but is currently being developed by Dave Filoni. 

UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 4/4/2024, 2:12 PM
David Tennant was in this trash???
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 4/4/2024, 2:15 PM
@UncleHarm1 - Trash? Series was pretty good. I guess nobody hates Star Wars more than Star Wars fans.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/4/2024, 2:23 PM
@UncleHarm1 - boo to your ill-informed, ignorant, inflammatory comment.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 4/4/2024, 2:15 PM
Weird seeing “photographs” in Star Wars. 🤷‍♂️
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/4/2024, 2:19 PM
Looks like one of Ramona's Evil Ex's
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2024, 2:54 PM
Haha , that’s cool.

I liked all the main cast of Rebels (aswell as the show overall) but Kanan and his arc were my favorites.

Hope we get to see Freddie reprise the role in live action (possibly as some sort of force ghost or vision to Ezra) but if not then Eric Balfour is my pick…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

View Recorder