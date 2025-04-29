AHSOKA Star Rosario Dawson Announces That Filming Is Officially Underway On Season 2 With First BTS Photo

We got word that filming was set to get underway on the second season of Ahsoka last week during Star Wars Celebration Japan, and star Rosario Dawson has now announced that cameras are officially rolling with our first behind-the-scenes production photo.

The shot isn't especially revealing, but it's clear from the shadow that Dawson is in full Ahsoka mode here.

In many ways, Ahsoka served as a live-action fifth season of Star Wars Rebels, and season 2 looks set to introduce even more elements from the fan-favorite animated series, with Zeb Orrelios (presumably voiced by Steve Blum) set to join Ezra (Eman Esfandi), Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Chopper the droid as the OG crew of The Ghost.

Some production stills and concept art were showcased during the Star Wars Celebration panel, giving us our first look at Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll. We got word earlier this year that the Game of Thrones alum would be stepping in to take over from the late Ray Stevenson, who was a close friend of his.

“Baylan is important. He’s the parallel to Ahsoka, and that’s a parallel that’s got to continue,” said Dave Filoni. "[Rory's] whole focus is to not let Ray down and to not let you down. The Force is with him.”

Filoni also revealed that Admiral Ackbar will return in season 2 and "go head-to-head" with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

First look at concept work for ‘AHSOKA’ Season 2. pic.twitter.com/dokriU5M4D — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 19, 2025

Here's the first look at the recast Baylan Skoll, actor Rory McCann, in character for #Ahsoka Season 2: pic.twitter.com/HrU2z7kAgz — Star Wars - The Direct (@StarWars_Direct) April 19, 2025

LOTH KITTENS in Ahsoka season 2 that are so smol they roll instead of walk 😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/BevBKAd1K9 — Mollie Damon@SWCJ (@MollieDamon) April 19, 2025

Rosario Dawson, Dave Filoni, and Jon Favreau enter the #StarWarsCelebration LIVE! stage. pic.twitter.com/C2HWnRwIeF — Star Wars (@starwars) April 19, 2025

Dave Filoni heard all of you; more Chopper is coming. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/Z7ydC1rgwK — Star Wars (@starwars) April 19, 2025

The Chosen One has arrived. Hayden Christensen has surprised fans at the Ahsoka Star Wars Celebration panel. pic.twitter.com/bDLW34dByT — Star Wars (@starwars) April 19, 2025

