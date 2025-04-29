AHSOKA Star Rosario Dawson Announces That Filming Is Officially Underway On Season 2 With First BTS Photo

AHSOKA Star Rosario Dawson Announces That Filming Is Officially Underway On Season 2 With First BTS Photo

Rosario Dawson has announced that cameras are now rolling on the second season of Lucasfilm's Ahsoka by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the set...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 29, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We got word that filming was set to get underway on the second season of Ahsoka last week during Star Wars Celebration Japan, and star Rosario Dawson has now announced that cameras are officially rolling with our first behind-the-scenes production photo.

The shot isn't especially revealing, but it's clear from the shadow that Dawson is in full Ahsoka mode here.

In many ways, Ahsoka served as a live-action fifth season of Star Wars Rebels, and season 2 looks set to introduce even more elements from the fan-favorite animated series, with Zeb Orrelios (presumably voiced by Steve Blum) set to join Ezra (Eman Esfandi), Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Chopper the droid as the OG crew of The Ghost.

Some production stills and concept art were showcased during the Star Wars Celebration panel, giving us our first look at Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll. We got word earlier this year that the Game of Thrones alum would be stepping in to take over from the late Ray Stevenson, who was a close friend of his.

“Baylan is important. He’s the parallel to Ahsoka, and that’s a parallel that’s got to continue,” said Dave Filoni. "[Rory's] whole focus is to not let Ray down and to not let you down. The Force is with him.” 

Filoni also revealed that Admiral Ackbar will return in season 2 and "go head-to-head" with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series stars Rosario Dawson in the title role, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, with Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Kevin Kiner was announced as the series' composer.

Ahoska is written by executive producer Dave Filoni, alongside executive producers Favreau, Kennedy, Wilson, and Beck. Gilchrist is co-executive producer. The series’ directors include Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

All episodes are now streaming on Disney+.

From THE MANDALORIAN To ANDOR: Every Live-Action STAR WARS TV Show Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
Related:

From THE MANDALORIAN To ANDOR: Every Live-Action STAR WARS TV Show Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
Dave Filoni Says All Out War Is Coming In AHSOKA Season Two
Recommended For You:

Dave Filoni Says "All Out" War Is Coming In AHSOKA Season Two

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 4/29/2025, 9:38 AM
Ready for this! Season one was a blast!
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/29/2025, 9:38 AM
LETS GO!!!!
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/29/2025, 9:39 AM
User Comment Image

Wasn't a big fan of season 1. Ray Stevenson was the best part and it will be a bummer we won't have him. Rory McCann I'm sure will do well but won't have the same gravitas
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/29/2025, 9:50 AM
@Wahhvacado - McCann is definitely a different type of actor, but I think it's a really good recasting. Think he'll bring something new, while still keeping that Baylon essence
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 4/29/2025, 10:19 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Yeah I agree, and who knows, maybe he'll surprise us with a deep performance.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/29/2025, 10:34 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I'm definitely hopeful that it'll be better than season 1
narrow290
narrow290 - 4/29/2025, 9:40 AM
She's still fine af
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 4/29/2025, 9:50 AM
@narrow290 - She is but that fake blond hair and nose ring are not working for her.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2025, 9:46 AM
User Comment Image

Kidding aside , it’s good to know filming has started…

I enjoyed S1 so looking forward to this!!.
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 4/29/2025, 10:20 AM
Why did they wait soooo long to start? I haven't been paying attention to whats been going on, but I would have thought the season would be close to being released by now. Did they wait forever to greenlight a second season??

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder