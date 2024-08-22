As Fan Petition For THE ACOLYTE Season 2 Gains Traction, Concerns Grow The Series Could Be Pulled From Disney+

As Fan Petition For THE ACOLYTE Season 2 Gains Traction, Concerns Grow The Series Could Be Pulled From Disney+

Fans have begun petitioning for Lucasfilm to give The Acolyte a second season, but the fact merchandise has been pulled from the Disney Store has led to concerns the show might be Willow'd. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Aug 22, 2024
Source: SFFGazette.com

A few days ago, we learned that the latest Star Wars TV series, The Acolyte, has been cancelled after just one season. It's rare for Disney+ to officially "cancel" any show, raising questions about why the plug was pulled on this one in such a definitive, public way. 

No matter which side of the fandom you fall on, there's no denying that The Acolyte received mostly positive reviews from critics and introduced a lot of interesting new concepts to the Star Wars franchise. Unfortunately, it also left us with a lot of unanswered questions which are unlikely to ever be addressed.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, fans have now noticed that the official Disney Store website seems to have removed all merchandise for The Acolyte. This might be much ado about nothing, but it's led to concerns that this show will go the way of Willow.

That poorly received revival was removed from Disney+ and hasn't ever received another home, giving fans no way to (legally) watch it. 

While some ] have taken great delight In The Acolyte's cancellation, others are rallying around the Star Wars series. A Change.org petition has been set up by a fan called "Blue Smith" and, as we write this, has nearly hit its next 7,500 goal (it will need to do a lot more than that to gain Disney's attention, of course). 

Here's what they said about their petition which is titled simply, "Renew the Acolyte."

The Acolyte opened the doors for so many Star Wars fans, new and old, to feel seen. To feel welcomed and accepted by an IP and fandom that hadn’t previously been so for anyone who didn’t check off certain boxes. Not only that, but The Acolyte became a beacon for representation that many fans have felt was lacking in the Star Wars universe for decades. 

With both creators and actors that truly understood the world of Star Wars, The Acolyte quickly became a fan favorite because of the clear passion and love shown in the work, and the drive to give us something new and fresh to fall in love with. New characters with new stories that still existed within the same galaxies we cherished. 

Regardless of the orchestrated review bombing by a small faction of loud trolls, and all of the other obstacles this show had to face straight out the gate, it trended repeatedly throughout and after the show aired. It has a very dedicated fanbase, willing to fight for its continuation. It’s a story that deserves to be told. 

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The entire first season of The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+...for now, at least.

THE ACOLYTE Cancellation: Lucasfilm May Have Been Planning Season 2 Up Until Very Recently
THE ACOLYTE Season 2 Canceled: 7 Unanswered Questions That Are Unlikely To Ever Be Resolved
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 8/22/2024, 11:38 AM
It's going to be pulled and never sourced again."raising questions about why the plug was pulled" LOL...
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/22/2024, 11:41 AM
Can we get a second music video
Spoken
Spoken - 8/22/2024, 11:41 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 8/22/2024, 11:41 AM
Wait but if it's just a "small faction of loud trolls" the alleged majority of people who like it wasn't supposed to have watched it?
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/22/2024, 11:43 AM
I always like stuff like this just because it's proof that SOMEONE wants it, when people here say NO ONE wants it.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/22/2024, 11:46 AM
The Acolyte was a terrible show that very few people even watched

But somehow there is a fan petition for a season 2

Make that make sense

lol
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/22/2024, 11:48 AM
They won't pull this from Disney+.

It's Star Wars and one of their cash cows.

Willow wasn't and it was expendable in their eyes.

I know this is purely speculation, but talk about jumping to conclusions.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/22/2024, 11:50 AM
@DravenCorvis - p.s. - "there's no denying that The Acolyte received mostly positive reviews from critics"

The few reviews I saw for this were negative or average, so this is genuinely news to me.
Tufasrox
Tufasrox - 8/22/2024, 11:51 AM
Hopefully it is pulled and they erase it from the canon.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 11:51 AM
While I always admire efforts like this , I doubt anything will come of it but on the off chance it does then I’m for it since I personally liked the show overall!!.

Shitty of Disney to remove the merchandise though.

User Comment Image

Also Josh , idk where you are getting that the Willow revival was poorly received..

For example , If you go by RT then it has 84% critic score and a 65% audience score which is more mixed-positive imo.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 8/22/2024, 11:55 AM
If there was this amount of support when the show was coming out maybe it wouldn't have been cancelled but nah they would prefer to become one of those vocal minorities that they like to complain so much about by defending something they most likely never even watched about and only have issues regarding the political aspects of the show instead of the overblown budget, terrible story, awful acting, low viewership, and other atrocities the show committed.

Good luck...
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/22/2024, 12:00 PM
@EZBeast - This.

Can't remember the show, but something similar happened recently-ish when a show was cancelled, and I had the exact same thought; the ratings or whatever were in the toilet, which means most of these folk didn't watch in the 1st place.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/22/2024, 11:59 AM
this phucker thinks hes the synder cut
User Comment Image
thespiderkat
thespiderkat - 8/22/2024, 12:02 PM
Just like with willow, let’s pretend it was a Mandela effect that never happened…
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/22/2024, 12:03 PM
Well if the show was supposedly review bombed,if the petition has more than 50 names it's petition bombed.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/22/2024, 12:07 PM
@marvel72 - Its a petition how the [frick] does that even work (Unless you use bots)
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 8/22/2024, 12:03 PM
As the great poet GEORGE COSTANZA would say, Yada Yada Yada they can cry and whine all they want but it comes down to simple MATH. If the LGB...whatever the letters are are such a HUGE group as they report then THEY didn't watch this show. Therefore blame yourselves. You can't blame me, I'm a 56 year old straight dude who's been a fan since 1977. I wasn't the target audience so I didn't watch.
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/22/2024, 12:04 PM
The power of many? Lol
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/22/2024, 12:05 PM
Pull it from Disney Plus and pretend it never happened.

F*cking worse thing to happen to Star Wars.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/22/2024, 12:08 PM
@marvel72 - Last jedi, prequels, disney merger. Stop exagerating christ oh mighty.
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/22/2024, 12:12 PM
@marvel72 - "F*cking worse thing to happen to Star Wars. "

This is a joke right?
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/22/2024, 12:14 PM
@TheRogue - I would watch everything that came before The Acolyte over The Acolyte.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/22/2024, 12:16 PM
@marvel72 - Ah right so last jedi spitting on Luke and destroying the whole saga is much better apparently. Haha.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 8/22/2024, 12:11 PM
User Comment Image
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/22/2024, 12:12 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - 2? What happened to last one?
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 8/22/2024, 12:14 PM
NOTE to future writers of SCIENCE FICTION for TV or movies. Write a great story BEFORE you check all the DEI boxes for the cast IN the IP. Take Alien, Aliens and Terminator 2. They had fantastic FEMALE characters in a GREAT story which made you NOT focus on the heroes being female. FORGET IT you only want it DEI or nothing
batman001
batman001 - 8/22/2024, 12:17 PM
"To Feel Seen" yeah no the Star Wars fandom has ALWAYS been very welcoming since day one and this show will NEVER be getting renewed these wack jobs just need to face that fact and move on with there lives.

