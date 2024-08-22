As Fan Petition For THE ACOLYTE Season 2 Gains Traction, Concerns Grow The Series Could Be Pulled From Disney+

A few days ago, we learned that the latest Star Wars TV series, The Acolyte, has been cancelled after just one season. It's rare for Disney+ to officially "cancel" any show, raising questions about why the plug was pulled on this one in such a definitive, public way.

No matter which side of the fandom you fall on, there's no denying that The Acolyte received mostly positive reviews from critics and introduced a lot of interesting new concepts to the Star Wars franchise. Unfortunately, it also left us with a lot of unanswered questions which are unlikely to ever be addressed.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, fans have now noticed that the official Disney Store website seems to have removed all merchandise for The Acolyte. This might be much ado about nothing, but it's led to concerns that this show will go the way of Willow.

That poorly received revival was removed from Disney+ and hasn't ever received another home, giving fans no way to (legally) watch it.

While some ] have taken great delight In The Acolyte's cancellation, others are rallying around the Star Wars series. A Change.org petition has been set up by a fan called "Blue Smith" and, as we write this, has nearly hit its next 7,500 goal (it will need to do a lot more than that to gain Disney's attention, of course).

Here's what they said about their petition which is titled simply, "Renew the Acolyte."

The Acolyte opened the doors for so many Star Wars fans, new and old, to feel seen. To feel welcomed and accepted by an IP and fandom that hadn’t previously been so for anyone who didn’t check off certain boxes. Not only that, but The Acolyte became a beacon for representation that many fans have felt was lacking in the Star Wars universe for decades. With both creators and actors that truly understood the world of Star Wars, The Acolyte quickly became a fan favorite because of the clear passion and love shown in the work, and the drive to give us something new and fresh to fall in love with. New characters with new stories that still existed within the same galaxies we cherished. Regardless of the orchestrated review bombing by a small faction of loud trolls, and all of the other obstacles this show had to face straight out the gate, it trended repeatedly throughout and after the show aired. It has a very dedicated fanbase, willing to fight for its continuation. It’s a story that deserves to be told.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The entire first season of The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+...for now, at least.