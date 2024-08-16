ANDOR Star Diego Luna Says Season 2 Will Make ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY "A Different Film"

ANDOR Star Diego Luna Says Season 2 Will Make ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY &quot;A Different Film&quot;

Andor season 2 star Diego Luna has teased the importance of K-2SO to Cassian Andor's story and suggests the show will completely change how we perceive Rogue One while teasing a possible re-release...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 16, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Cassian Andor
Source: EW (via SFFGazette.com)

Despite some issues behind the scenes which saw the third act reportedly undergo some huge changes during reshoots, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story remains one of the most well-received movies of the Disney-owned era of Lucasfilm. 

While it ended with the deaths of, well, every lead character, Disney+'s Andor has explored Cassian Andor's origin story by picking up with him five years before the events of Rogue One. When the series returns with season 2, we'll race through the next four years of the Rebel's life, meaning a reunion with K-2SO is imminent. 

That will come when we finally discover how Cassian and Alan Tudyk's reprogrammed Imperial droid met and, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly (via SFFGazette.com), Diego Luna addressed the character's importance to this story. 

"What a problem, that droid. He has no filter. He just talks and says everything he's thinking," the actor joked. "It was delicious to get to work with Alan again and be on the same set with him. It just helps fulfill the full circle.”

"You're going to see why K-2 is so important in Rogue One, and how does he get to be such an important character for the Rebellion."

However, it seems that won't be the only way Andor season 2 changes our perception of what we saw in theaters back in 2016. "I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film," Luna teased.

"Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there. It's going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think," he continued. "And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it'll be really cool."

"I'm sure someone from Lucasfilm and Disney will give us the opportunity to watch season 2 and then go straight to watch the film on a big screen with tons of popcorn and friends around," he concluded, suggesting a Rogue One re-release is also in the cards. 

Andor's next batch of episodes will chronicle the next steps in Cassian's journey as he fights to assemble a fledgling resistance. Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Luke Hull are executive producing the upcoming season, which stars Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Andy Serkis, Muhannad Bahair and Joplin Sibtain.

Before last year's strikes, the plan had been for Andor season 2 to premiere on Disney+ this month. Now, it's coming to the streamer in 2025.

ANDOR Star Stellan Skarsgård Hints At Season 2's Premiere Window And Praises STAR WARS For Grown-Ups
Related:

ANDOR Star Stellan Skarsgård Hints At Season 2's Premiere Window And Praises STAR WARS For "Grown-Ups"
ROGUE ONE Star Ben Mendelsohn Says He WON'T Return As Director Orson Krennic In ANDOR Season 2
Recommended For You:

ROGUE ONE Star Ben Mendelsohn Says He WON'T Return As Director Orson Krennic In ANDOR Season 2
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Spoken
Spoken - 8/16/2024, 10:11 AM
Hmmm. Never watched the show but I’m interested if he’s putting it like that. Rogue One is my favorite out of all the Disney Star Wars movies.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/16/2024, 10:32 AM
@Spoken - if you like Rogue One, I definitely recommend Andor. Think watching S1, S2 and RO is a great experience. Think I'll do to that (and add IV)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2024, 10:14 AM
Sweet , can’t wait to see K2SO again since he along with Chirrut were my favorite characters in Rogue One!!.

User Comment Image

Hopefully we get an entire 3 episode arc or so like last season where we see how Cassian got K2SO and their first adventure together which seems like might be the case.

Anyway , idk if we’ll see RO as a different film altogether after the show ends but I’m sure the events will add to it like it did in S1 such as finding out Cassian was unknowingly involved in the making of the Death Star (plus we are more invested in the character now aswell which will help on a rewatch).

Looking forward to S2 since the first one was solid imo!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/16/2024, 10:31 AM
If K-2 gets to be such an important character to the rebellion, I kinda hope we get to see him meet some Rebels characters.

Also, I assume so RO will ne different. Really wonder how they're gonna get S1's Cassian to be that person we meet in Rogue One shooting that guy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2024, 10:49 AM
@bkmeijer1 - given he’s under Luthen’s mentorship now if we go by the end of S1 , I can see him becoming that guy easily given the latter himself isn’t afraid of being morally dubious to get what he wants.

Plus it’s not like Cassian was squeaky clean at the beginning of S1 anyway.

I am more concerned about the structure of the season since each arc (which I’m assuming is 3 episodes each) will be a year each that it makes me worried it will feel rushed but we’ll see.

I really liked how S1 was structured and was one of its strengths imo.
Huskers
Huskers - 8/16/2024, 10:31 AM
They’re going to have RDJ play Darth Vader! 🤣
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/16/2024, 10:34 AM
Disney Star Wars as of 8.16.2024 ...
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/16/2024, 10:40 AM
Andor was peak Star Wars to me, I hope the quality can continue as I am so into the story they are making.

I really want a KotoR adaptation to hit the same level of quality
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 8/16/2024, 10:52 AM
This show is a treasure. The proof that Disney is not to fully blame; with the right team SW still can be worth to tell a story.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/16/2024, 10:57 AM
@CharlesLeeRay - This, Rogue One, much of Mandalorian... And I may be in a minority here, but a decent portion of the Acolyte.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/16/2024, 10:53 AM
I'm intrigued... I just started rewatching all of the movies (and some of the shows) in chronological order.
I just finished A New Hope (which stands up very well) and Rogue One flows pretty well with them.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder