ANDOR Star Diego Luna Says Season 2 Will Make ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY "A Different Film"

Despite some issues behind the scenes which saw the third act reportedly undergo some huge changes during reshoots, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story remains one of the most well-received movies of the Disney-owned era of Lucasfilm.

While it ended with the deaths of, well, every lead character, Disney+'s Andor has explored Cassian Andor's origin story by picking up with him five years before the events of Rogue One. When the series returns with season 2, we'll race through the next four years of the Rebel's life, meaning a reunion with K-2SO is imminent.

That will come when we finally discover how Cassian and Alan Tudyk's reprogrammed Imperial droid met and, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly (via SFFGazette.com), Diego Luna addressed the character's importance to this story.

"What a problem, that droid. He has no filter. He just talks and says everything he's thinking," the actor joked. "It was delicious to get to work with Alan again and be on the same set with him. It just helps fulfill the full circle.”

"You're going to see why K-2 is so important in Rogue One, and how does he get to be such an important character for the Rebellion."

However, it seems that won't be the only way Andor season 2 changes our perception of what we saw in theaters back in 2016. "I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film," Luna teased.

"Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there. It's going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think," he continued. "And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it'll be really cool."

"I'm sure someone from Lucasfilm and Disney will give us the opportunity to watch season 2 and then go straight to watch the film on a big screen with tons of popcorn and friends around," he concluded, suggesting a Rogue One re-release is also in the cards.

Andor's next batch of episodes will chronicle the next steps in Cassian's journey as he fights to assemble a fledgling resistance. Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Luke Hull are executive producing the upcoming season, which stars Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Andy Serkis, Muhannad Bahair and Joplin Sibtain.

Before last year's strikes, the plan had been for Andor season 2 to premiere on Disney+ this month. Now, it's coming to the streamer in 2025.