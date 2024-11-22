New ANDOR: A STAR WARS STORY Season 2 Stills Tease The Next Five Years Of Cassian Andor's Story

Andor season 2 is only five months away and a new batch of stills offer a glimpse at what's to come as Cassian Andor's story continues (which were first published in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, via SFFGazette.com).

Those highlight almost the entire cast, including Cassian's new look now that he's become a full-fledged Rebel. Stellan Skarsgård returns as Luthen Rael and there's a great shot of him meeting with Mon Mothma as a platoon of Imperial Stormtroopers loom large in the background.

There's also a tender moment between Cassian and Bix Caleen; should romance blossom for these two, we can't help but think it will end in tragedy (assuming Bix was still alive, that's guaranteed by the events of Rogue One).

"They definitely do reunite," Adria Arjona tells the publication. "When you imagine what these two characters can go through, just remember that Tony wrote it. So, it’s way more complex than my personal imagination knowing this character and knowing the story could have ever comprehended."

"She’s incredibly f***ed up by Doctor Gorst. The fact that she survived that is a huge triumph," the actor continued. "She’s definitely not perfect, but she’s definitely not as [frick]ed up as we saw her at the end of Season 1."

As you'll have noticed in the headline above, the series has been given the "A Star Wars Story" subtitle, bringing it more in line with 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (and 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story). Could that moniker again be used for spin-off projects outside of the main Saga? We'll see.

You can see some of the new stills below, though a full gallery has been published by our friends at Star Wars News Net.

New look at ANDOR Season 2



(Source: Empire Magazine) pic.twitter.com/EoOEPH6JUI — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) November 21, 2024

Andor season 2 picks up with Cassian Andor and the emerging rebel alliance over the climactic four years that lead to the discovery of The Death Star and the events of Rogue One.

Season 1 followed Cassian’s reluctant journey from cynical nobody to revolutionary volunteer. Season 2 will see him transform from soldier to leader to hero on the way to his epic destiny. From the very first scene, Cassian’s story has activated an ever-widening ensemble of allies and enemies.

Andor's 12 episodes will see these relationships intensify as the horizon of galactic war draws near. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Who will live to see their dream realized? Who will realize what that dream cost?

The cast includes Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

Andor season 2 premieres on April 22, 2025.