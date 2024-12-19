SKELETON CREW Episode 4 Spoiler Recap: A Shocking Twist Puts The Crew In Danger From One Of Their Own

The fourth episode of Skeleton Crew, “Can’t say I remember no At Attin,” is now streaming on Disney+, and it thrusts our young heroes and their somewhat shady new companion into the middle of a war between two rival factions on a planet that looks a lot like At Attin... after a nuclear apocalypse.

Spoilers follow.

After blasting off to the coordinates Kh'ymm gave them in episode 3, the crew soon realize that they have not found their way home after all. This planet is known as At Achrann, and is one of the other four jewels of the Old Republic that almost seems to have passed into myth over the years.

The kids tell Jod to wait with the ship (SM-33 hilariously engages "babysitter mode"), and leave to explore the planet.

The youngsters eventually encounter General Strix (legendary French actor/director Mathieu Kassovitz) and his daughter Hayna (Hala Finley), who lead the Troika Clan and regularly engage in battle with another group of soldiers. Exactly what started the war seems to have been largely forgotten (which is the whole point), and Neel is quick to suggest a better way forward to his new pal Hayna.

Regardless, Strix - who is disturbingly fond of using child soldiers as canon-fodder - orders his reluctant new recruits to lead a raid on the enemy. Thankfully, only Jod and 33 emerge from the mist as the terrified foursome advance, as the pirate (shouldn't we be referring to him as Crimson Jack?) traded some of Wim's credits to the other clan to get the Troika's Eel Beasts back.

As a thank you, Hayna is allowed to lead the crew to an observatory that could hold the key to finding their back to their home planet. There, they discover that, in addition to At Attin and At Achrann, the hidden system also contains the planets At Aytuu, At Arissia, At Aravin, and At Acoda.

KB notices that the coordinates to At Attin have been blasted from the pillar, which is when we find out that SM-33 actually knew where the planet was all along, but had been ordered to wipe all knowledge of its existence from his memory banks by his former captain.

He was also told to kill anyone who asked about At Attin in the future by "pulling 'em apart, limb from limb."

As the now lethal droid advances on Fern, KB and Wim, Neel saves his friends by flinging a rock at 33, putting himself in grave danger. Fortunately, Jod manages to dive at 33's off switch, as Neel passes out from shock.

What did you make of this episode of Skeleton Crew? Let us know in the comment section down below.

Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) are on board as directors, and showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford recently announced that they have also assembled: Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

"Ford and I sat down like, 'Who are our favourite directors, who would be good at this?'" said Watts. "We went out to all you guys, and you all said yes. No-one turned it down! 'Hey, do you want to do Star Wars? Play around in the Volume? Do pre-vis? Meet some pirates, some puppets, hang out with Jude Law?' 'Yeah, sounds great!'”

In addition to Law, the titular crew consists of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."