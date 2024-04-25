STAR WARS: TALES OF THE EMPIRE Clip Pits Dathomir's Nightsisters Against The Evil General Grievous

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi told two separate stories, filling out many of the gaps in Ahsoka Tano's backstory and revealing the circumstances behind Count Dooku turning his back on the Jedi Order (including the shocking death of Yaddle).

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is up next, a series which will once again focus on two characters: Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee. In the former's case, we'll learn her backstory, how she met Grand Admiral Thrawn, and revisit the moments leading up to that fateful clash with Ahsoka in The Mandalorian season 2.

As for Barriss Offee, we'll see The Clone Wars character fall to the Dark Side as she joins the ranks of the Sith Inquisitors.

The first clip from Tales of the Empire has been released today (via SFFGazette.com), we see General Grievous lay waste to Dathomir's Nightsisters alongside his droid army. We're pretty sure that's a younger Morgan in the clip and this is likely what led to the planet becoming even more of a desolate wasteland.

The animation is stunning, anyway, and Grievous looks even more badass in action here than he did in The Clone Wars.

While we don't anticipate the show addressing too many of Ahsoka's unanswered questions, we're expecting to finally get a better idea of why Elsbeth pledged loyalty to Grand Admiral Thrawn and perhaps even a hint or two about what he and the Great Mothers have planned for Dathomir post-Return of the Jedi.

You can check out this new Star Wars: Tales of the Empire clip in the players below.

General Grievous goes on the attack in this exclusive clip from Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, debuting on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, May 4: pic.twitter.com/x1TJxhb8t0 — IGN (@IGN) April 24, 2024

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras," reads the synopsis.

"After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies."

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire's voice cast includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor), and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).

Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.

All six episodes of the series will premiere on Disney+ on May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day!