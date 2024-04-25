STAR WARS: TALES OF THE EMPIRE Clip Pits Dathomir's Nightsisters Against The Evil General Grievous

The first clip from Star Wars: Tales of the Empire has been released, and it sees General Grievous and his army lay waste to the Nightsisters on Dathomir as Morgan Elsbeth watches on. Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Apr 25, 2024 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi told two separate stories, filling out many of the gaps in Ahsoka Tano's backstory and revealing the circumstances behind Count Dooku turning his back on the Jedi Order (including the shocking death of Yaddle). 

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is up next, a series which will once again focus on two characters: Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee. In the former's case, we'll learn her backstory, how she met Grand Admiral Thrawn, and revisit the moments leading up to that fateful clash with Ahsoka in The Mandalorian season 2.

As for Barriss Offee, we'll see The Clone Wars character fall to the Dark Side as she joins the ranks of the Sith Inquisitors.

The first clip from Tales of the Empire has been released today (via SFFGazette.com), we see General Grievous lay waste to Dathomir's Nightsisters alongside his droid army. We're pretty sure that's a younger Morgan in the clip and this is likely what led to the planet becoming even more of a desolate wasteland. 

The animation is stunning, anyway, and Grievous looks even more badass in action here than he did in The Clone Wars

While we don't anticipate the show addressing too many of Ahsoka's unanswered questions, we're expecting to finally get a better idea of why Elsbeth pledged loyalty to Grand Admiral Thrawn and perhaps even a hint or two about what he and the Great Mothers have planned for Dathomir post-Return of the Jedi

You can check out this new Star Wars: Tales of the Empire clip in the players below.

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras," reads the synopsis.

"After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies."

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire's voice cast includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor), and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).

Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.

All six episodes of the series will premiere on Disney+ on May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day!

Gambito
Gambito - 4/25/2024, 4:51 AM
Yeah grievous looks awesome. He already got his upgrades
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2024, 4:53 AM
Cool clip , looking forward to this as i liked Tales of The Jedi!!

I will say that I am interested in both Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee’s stories equally in this as opposed to ToTJ in which i was primarily intrigued by Dooku’s (I like Ahsoka but it’s not like we have a shortage of stuff that focuses on her).

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/25/2024, 4:57 AM
I cant help but get exhausted with all these retcons in Star Wars.

As someone who loves all work from Filoni before Ahsoka, things are getting stale imo.

A new story from Rian Johnson couldve been a good move.
Timerider
Timerider - 4/25/2024, 5:19 AM
Please tell me we see Nightsister Merrin from Jedi Fallen Order and Survivor. I doubt they would go that far, but I would love to hear Tina Ivlev voice Merrin in animation.

