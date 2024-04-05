STAR WARS: TALES OF THE EMPIRE Trailer Reveals Morgan Elsbeth's Backstory And A Jedi's Descent Into Darkness

With Star Wars Day right around the corner, Disney+ has shared the first trailer and poster (via SFFGazette.com) for Lucasfilm's next animated series, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.

The second chapter in the studio's Tales series, the show serves as a follow-up to 2022's critically acclaimed Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

This effort, which launches with all six episodes on May 4, looks set to be even more impactful than its predecessor as it will serve as a prequel to The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

The focus is going to be on Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee, and the trailer confirms we'll learn how the former allied herself with Grand Admiral Thrawn (who now looks far more like Lars Mikkelsen than he did in Star Wars Rebels). The trailer even shows her as a Magistrate on Corvus, the planet where she first battled Din Djarin and Ahsoka Tano.

While Offee's fall to the Dark Side has closer ties to The Clone Wars than it does Ahsoka, look closely and we're sure you'll notice Marrok is one of the Sith Inquisitors bowing before Darth Vader; will we learn more about the man beneath the mask and how he became Elsbeth's undead servant?

Ahsoka left fans wanting more and it's apparent that Star Wars: Tales of the Empire will fill in some of those gaps for fans of the franchise.

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras," reads the synopsis.

"After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies."

The voice cast includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor), and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).

Unsurprisingly, Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director.

He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.

Watch the trailer and check out the poster for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire below.