STAR WARS: TALES OF THE EMPIRE Trailer Reveals Morgan Elsbeth's Backstory And A Jedi's Descent Into Darkness

STAR WARS: TALES OF THE EMPIRE Trailer Reveals Morgan Elsbeth's Backstory And A Jedi's Descent Into Darkness STAR WARS: TALES OF THE EMPIRE Trailer Reveals Morgan Elsbeth's Backstory And A Jedi's Descent Into Darkness

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is getting a second season, but this time, it will be Tales of the Empire! Make no mistake about it, though, this will be a must-watch for Ahsoka and The Clone Wars fans...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 05, 2024 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

With Star Wars Day right around the corner, Disney+ has shared the first trailer and poster (via SFFGazette.com) for Lucasfilm's next animated series, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

The second chapter in the studio's Tales series, the show serves as a follow-up to 2022's critically acclaimed Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

This effort, which launches with all six episodes on May 4, looks set to be even more impactful than its predecessor as it will serve as a prequel to The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

The focus is going to be on Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee, and the trailer confirms we'll learn how the former allied herself with Grand Admiral Thrawn (who now looks far more like Lars Mikkelsen than he did in Star Wars Rebels). The trailer even shows her as a Magistrate on Corvus, the planet where she first battled Din Djarin and Ahsoka Tano.

While Offee's fall to the Dark Side has closer ties to The Clone Wars than it does Ahsoka, look closely and we're sure you'll notice Marrok is one of the Sith Inquisitors bowing before Darth Vader; will we learn more about the man beneath the mask and how he became Elsbeth's undead servant? 

Ahsoka left fans wanting more and it's apparent that Star Wars: Tales of the Empire will fill in some of those gaps for fans of the franchise.

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras," reads the synopsis.

"After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies."

The voice cast includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor), and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).

Unsurprisingly, Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director.

He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.      

Watch the trailer and check out the poster for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire below.

THE ACOLYTE: Light And Dark Sides Of The Force Clash On New Empire Covers
Related:

THE ACOLYTE: Light And Dark Sides Of The Force Clash On New Empire Covers
AHSOKA Behind The Scenes Photo Reveals HD Look At Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Live-Action Jedi Kanan Jarrus
Recommended For You:

AHSOKA Behind The Scenes Photo Reveals HD Look At Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Live-Action Jedi Kanan Jarrus
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/5/2024, 6:16 AM
Can’t complain about these shorts fleshing out some of these characters. The Dooku one was great.
TheLight
TheLight - 4/5/2024, 6:25 AM
Does anyone else feel a certain apathy and desensitization watching SW trailers?

I can't really explain it but after watching The Acolyte and now this, I just feel nothing.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/5/2024, 6:31 AM
@TheLight - i felt this after Ahsoka. In still enjoying Bad Batch but I dont get excited anymore and seem to just go through the notion
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/5/2024, 6:42 AM
@TheLight - it's the opposite for me. Think it looks really compelling, especially with a style that I think fits the characters.

Same with the Acolyte. Just when I think I'm done for now with Star Wars, the trailers keep telling me I'm not. I keep wanting to return to that world.
tb86
tb86 - 4/5/2024, 6:33 AM
So are we not getting anymore Tales of the Jedi?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/5/2024, 6:42 AM
@tb86 - with how the title card had Jedi burn out to become Empire, I'm guessing this will serve as a season 2 of sorts. Maybe in the future though it could return
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2024, 6:46 AM
@tb86 - seems like this is the sequel to that for now

Hopefully that does return in the future and we can get stories about a younger Qui Gon for example.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder