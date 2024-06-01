STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Episode Runtimes Revealed As TV Spot Reveals Scary New Look At Sith Villain

With just a few days to go until Star Wars: The Acolyte premiere on Disney+, the latest TV spot for the show offers a terrifying new glimpse at its mysterious Sith villain. The more we see of that helmet, the closer it looks to what Kylo Ren donned in the sequel trilogy.

Darth Vader's grandson being inspired by a powerful Sith from the past wouldn't be a huge surprise and this mysterious character clearly plays a pivotal role in bringing the Sith back to prominence.

Given The Acolyte's place in the Star Wars timeline, it still seems likely that Darth Plagueis or Darth Tenebrous is beneath the mask. However, Lucasfilm may be planning to make some significant changes to much of the lore established in Expanded Universe stories.

Thanks to Bespin Bulletin, we also have intel on the runtimes for The Acolyte's first four episodes:

Episode 1: 41 minutes

Episode 2: 36 minutes

Episode 3: 42 minutes

Episode 4: 32 minutes

"If I want to tell my own story, what am I the most interested in? And it was the rise of the Sith," showrunner Leslye Headland recently explained. "How did the 'Rule of Two' continue for all of this time until Sidious and Maul reveal themselves in The Phantom Menace? So that just sparked, for me, the most interesting place for it [the show] to take place."

"I think The High Republic is just a place where the Jedi find themselves almost a little too safe," she added. "They're almost in this place where they can't imagine a threat coming at them. So I think what Mae starts with them is something that really ruffles their feathers. They definitely were not expecting someone to come at them straight-on."

You can watch that newly released TV spot for The Acolyte in the players below (via SFFGazette.com).

An Acolyte kills the dream.



Don’t miss the epic two-episode premiere of #TheAcolyte, a Star Wars Original series, streaming June 4 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/RfN8BOffZt — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2024

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The Acolyte will premiere on Disney+ on June 4.