STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Leaked Footage Reveals That [SPOILER] Is The Show's Mysterious Sith Master

We were first introduced to The Master in the closing moments of The Acolyte's premiere, but leaked photos and footage from the latest Star Wars TV series finally reveals who is beneath the Sith's helmet.

By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2024 11:06 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

The first episode of The Acolyte, "Lost / Found," ended with the introduction of The Master, a mysterious new villain who is almost certainly a Sith Lord. He wields a red lightsaber and intends to destroy the Jedi, so short of us meeting a new group of dark side Force users, this character must come before Darth Plagueis and Emperor Palpatine. 

Fans have been speculating ever since about who might be beneath the mask and, given the secrecy surrounding who he is both in the show and promotional materials, The Master must be either a character we've met in the series or someone from the wider Star Wars franchise. 

However, it seems the Loth-cat is now out of the bag.

Footage and photos from the set of The Acolyte appear to have been shared online by a crew member, and while we'd imagine they were swiftly deleted, they're currently all over X, Instagram, Reddit, and TikTok.

We won't be sharing them here but can tell you that they feature a tense confrontation between Jedi Master Sol (who is joined by Osha) and a lightsaber-wielding character who may be The Master or Mae. 

Osha or Mae hold a lightsaber at the throat of Manny Jacinto's Qimir who, yes, looks to be decked out in The Master's gear. Many fans have theorised that there must be more to the smuggler than meets the eye, and we believe that's confirmed with this leak. 

While this is a sizeable spoiler, we still don't know how we get to this point or where in the Disney+ series this sequence takes place. We also can't discount this possibly being a misdirect or case of mistaken identity. That doesn't seem likely, though. 

If you'd like to check out the leaked footage and images for yourself, you can do so by clicking here

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

Thing94
Thing94 - 6/10/2024, 11:38 AM
This is a bad show.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/10/2024, 11:40 AM
@Thing94 - can you show us on the doll where the show hurt you?
Blergh
Blergh - 6/10/2024, 11:50 AM
@SATW42 - User Comment Image
The1st
The1st - 6/10/2024, 11:50 AM
@Thing94 - I enjoy parts of it, which seems to be my sentiment on most major IP's these days unfortunately. It has its moments, Jung-Jae is doing great and I've enjoyed most of the characters so far. I hope the Yorde horde doesn't become a thing. The story telling I'm still on the fence about though. We didn't need the soapbox/15 min of fame moment from the cat though...the mysterious stranger never came off as all that mysterious. He just reminds me of what Jar-Jar could have been, and what most Sith largely are...masters of deception.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 6/10/2024, 11:51 AM
@SATW42 - If Thing94 had said Morbius or Madame Web were bad , would you also be saying "show us on the doll..."? Or do your hurt feelings only apply to Disney related content?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/10/2024, 11:52 AM
@IronMan616 - They’re critically panned movies. The Acolyte is a critically acclaimed show. There’s no comparison.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 6/10/2024, 11:56 AM
@FireandBlood - Bullshit, critically acclaimed by who? the shill media? And who cares what the media thinks, the Thing94 poster thinks it's a bad show, now you Disney shills want to change his mind or insult him because he thinks differently?
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/10/2024, 11:57 AM
@IronMan616 - Thank you. Very logical response but the Disney woke agenda mob does not use this concept of logic.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/10/2024, 11:59 AM
@IronMan616 - By professional critics.

“Shill this, shill that”.

You sound stupid. And miserable.
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 11:59 AM
@IronMan616 - this is the state of this site. Can't just disagree. Gotta insult them relentlessly. And if you fight back you're the problem apparently 🙄
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 6/10/2024, 12:09 PM
@FireandBlood - Coming from the loser that has to comment on everyone's post that says anything negative about this show? You're the miserable little loser troll.
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/10/2024, 12:12 PM
@Origame - Trying to run their game again. They don't like what I like. There is already 3 posts with insults or name calling. They are lost and can't argue on the merit of plot.

@IronMan616 They don't actually watch anything else. They aren't true supporters of anything. Thats why comics, TV, movies views are in the toilet. You won't find any of them with the same support for Fallout, Furiosa, or Blue Eye Samurai. Those are led by diverse characters too but there isn't a light on them to virtue signal, the shows aren't woke enough or they were successful defeating their argument.

@Thing94 - looks like SAW69 took personal offense because you didn't like something. Sounds like a him problem.

This board is full of white dudes with white guilt. You must be a weak ass person to hate yourself because someone said you should.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 6/10/2024, 12:13 PM
@Origame - LOL, they talk so much about free speech, being heard, love, blah blah blah, as soon as you disagree with them, it's incel this neckbeard that, and you a racists! All OP said was this is a bad show and it's he's been molested by someone.
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 11:43 AM
You might as well say the master is Palpatine, who tells us his plans for everything from phantom menace to rise of skywalker and beyond (yes, somehow Palpatine will return again).
Blergh
Blergh - 6/10/2024, 11:50 AM
@Origame - I actually would have liked a Palpatine origin story in disguise of something else. The character deserves more focus.
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 11:54 AM
@Blergh - I get that but after rise of skywalker the idea of more Palpatine, even in a prequel, is just hilarious
Blergh
Blergh - 6/10/2024, 11:57 AM
@Origame - a bad movie shouldn’t undo an entire character, if that was the case we shouldn’t get excited for Deadpool vs. Wolverine because Wolvie has been in some real stinkers and XO.

And IMO Palpatine was the least offensive thing about ROS. He was obviously included because Johnson killed Snoke and they needed a new big bad asap. For what he was he worked perfectly.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/10/2024, 11:58 AM
@Origame - but to be fair I’m a simp for Sidious and McDiarmid. I’d watch the guy snore for 4 hours straight and have a fan boner
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 12:03 PM
@Blergh - I mean, it wasn't just a bad movie. It's a bad movie that also specifically broke everyone's suspension of disbelief by taking a character who blew up twice and said he survived because "somehow Palpatine returned". Just the fact that was the extent of explaining how he survived is ridiculous, and is forever gonna be associated with future appearances, no matter where in the timeline it takes place.

I do agree he's great. I don't like what they did because it's gonna hurt anytime he shows up again.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/10/2024, 12:11 PM
@Blergh - I always imagined a Sith anthology limited series. Maybe 5 or 8 episodes. All showcasing different eras of the Sith and having some connective thread between the stories. The show would be narrated by an interesting voice.

The end of the very last episode will flash forward to "current" day with the narrator still telling the stories but this time in person. He's walking with another hooded figure in a Sith temple looking at old Sith artifacts from each era. The camera slowly pans in to a glass case possibly showcasing a Holocron.

The reflection in the glass reflects a long face. The face of a Muun. He leaves a few departing words. The camera pans left to the other hooded figure. A very familiar hooded figure. A devious smile comes over his face. Screen fades to black. Credits.

As you've no doubt guessed, the two hooded figures are Darth Plagueis and a young Sheev Palpatine. Possibly the same night Plagueis was poisoned.
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 6/10/2024, 12:14 PM
@Blergh - ROS didn't need a new big bad because Johnson already gave him one: Kylo Ren. Having Ren be the villain as intended before Abrams took over again would have be something new for SW. We got a villain who had his "come back to the light" moment and said nope. Abrams only brought back Palpatine because he wanted to remake ROTJ.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/10/2024, 11:48 AM
@Mrnorth1921 - Well shit, we was both wrong.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/10/2024, 12:08 PM
@FireandBlood - wrong as in?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/10/2024, 12:13 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - We got who we though the [spoiler] is wrong
Blergh
Blergh - 6/10/2024, 11:49 AM
So is that spoiler about the twins being force-births wrong because the same user said the master was their lesbian mother?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/10/2024, 11:52 AM
@Blergh - A rumour started by incels. They’re at the bottom of the barrel and they’ve been scraping
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 11:55 AM
@Blergh - they apparently are lesbian mothers who use the force so they can produce offspring together, and the result is the twins.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/10/2024, 12:01 PM
@Origame - yeah, I heard that but didn’t the same person reveal that the master was one of the mothers? So I’m just casting doubt whether it’s true despite the good reputation of these leakers.

The force birth would be admittedly weird (especially since I’m a subscriber to the legends canon of Palpy impregnating Shmi to Bene Geserit his way into the prophecy).
I do agree that I’d hate that reveal, especially since I dislike immaculate births as a trope.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/10/2024, 12:05 PM
@FireandBlood - I desperately hope so dude! Or at least that it’s represented worse than it will actually be shown in the show.

I’m not blind to progressive ideals in media and acknowledge that certain films/shows have done a bad job at depicting these elements. These rumors sound like one of these badly implemented elements. Hope it’s fake. I knew I couldn’t watch the show live, the internet discourse would have already ruined it for me if I was watching live.


Same with Ashoka, people complained so hard about Sabine. I ended up loving her arc on the show.
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 12:07 PM
@Blergh - I mean, people who reviewed episode 3 are saying the same thing. It flashes back to when the twins are babies, jedi go to the planet where the twins are on a planet filled with force witches, two of them are the mothers of the twins who use the force to conceive them. The jedi decide to take one of the twins by force killing witches along the way, and that's why Mae is killing jedi in the present day.
The1st
The1st - 6/10/2024, 11:54 AM
@FireandBlood - Cognitive dissonance...usually to thunderous likes.

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/10/2024, 11:51 AM
Not all that surprising The Master is just gonna be some seemingly random dude. Never expected some saga-shattering reveals in a tv show anyway. Was hoping for Venamis, but him being a (knight of) Ren is still in the cards though I guess.
The1st
The1st - 6/10/2024, 11:57 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I'm hoping for the larger reveal, that we may or may not get, that he's tied to at least Tenebrus or Plagueis in some way. My only takeaway from series thus far has been Headland's comments regarding KOTOR/SWTOR. I'm not even sure if I should be excited or concerned.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/10/2024, 11:53 AM
And for you snowflake losers that said it’d be a woman and the twins mother, why do you continue to allow your backwards way of thinking consistently make you spew so much stupid shit?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/10/2024, 11:57 AM
@FireandBlood - says a guy who constantly trying to debate to a ghost. What a entitled snowflake loser you are. Your argument is as stupid as the show.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/10/2024, 12:01 PM
@Gabimaru - *looks at your comment*

Seems like my ‘ghost’ is real.
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/10/2024, 12:05 PM
@FireandBlood - 28% (after the one day boost from 26-32%)

I'm certin that one day spike was all legit...

PS: Second time in the thread you are throwing out names. We are all being nice to you because you are white guy pretending to be a black guy and we dont want you to hurt yourself.

This F'er is like missionary postion.

The Incels!
The Incels!
The Incels!


Also the 3rd episode is totally true so you dont know wtf you're even talking about.

Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/10/2024, 12:06 PM
@FireandBlood - *yawn i feel sorry for you so i had to reply. I have better things to do so goodluck on your whiteknighting tho you still won't get laid by that.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/10/2024, 12:11 PM
@Gabimaru - Evidently you don’t, but it is weird you think anyone’s trying to get laid on a comic book movie site, or being an incel wankstain somehow would, but okay. You do you, chud. I’m sure your knee deep in clunge 😂
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/10/2024, 12:12 PM
@AvalonX - You’re posting scores you helped review bomb because the show has a female non-binary minority in the lead. This is the most incel-like thing you’ve done up until this point and the sad, yet equally hilarious thing about it is, you think you’re actually doing something 🥴

