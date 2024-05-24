STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Social Media Reactions Reveal Early Reviews For Lucasfilm's Next Disney+ Series

Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4, and the first reactions from critics have started finding their way online (via SFFGazette.com).

These are made up of a mix of people who attended a splashy premiere for a screening of the two-part premiere and reviewers who were sent the first four instalments to view online. It's worth noting then that not everyone here will have been caught up in the excitement of yesterday evening's event, meaning these verdicts may hold more weight than usual.

Regardless, the reactions so far are overwhelmingly positive. It sounds like the mystery elements work well, as do The Acolyte's practical stunts and the new ways this series utilises the Force. The cast, and particularly Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae, is also praised.

Despite taking place long before the Skywalker Saga began in The Phantom Menace, many critics have pointed out how interesting it is to explore the High Republic Era and made it clear that the show still feels like "classic" Star Wars.

We'll see what the reviews say closer to The Acolyte's premiere as they tend to differ slightly from social reactions. For now, though, the series is off to a strong start and is likely to exceed expectations after initial uncertainty among fans.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The Acolyte will premiere on Disney+ on June 4.