STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Social Media Reactions Reveal Early Reviews For Lucasfilm's Next Disney+ Series

With less than two weeks to go until The Acolyte premieres on Disney+, the first social media reviews have hit X and critics are having their say on the first half of the season. Check them out here...

By JoshWilding - May 24, 2024 07:05 AM EST
Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4, and the first reactions from critics have started finding their way online (via SFFGazette.com). 

These are made up of a mix of people who attended a splashy premiere for a screening of the two-part premiere and reviewers who were sent the first four instalments to view online. It's worth noting then that not everyone here will have been caught up in the excitement of yesterday evening's event, meaning these verdicts may hold more weight than usual. 

Regardless, the reactions so far are overwhelmingly positive. It sounds like the mystery elements work well, as do The Acolyte's practical stunts and the new ways this series utilises the Force. The cast, and particularly Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae, is also praised.

Despite taking place long before the Skywalker Saga began in The Phantom Menace, many critics have pointed out how interesting it is to explore the High Republic Era and made it clear that the show still feels like "classic" Star Wars

We'll see what the reviews say closer to The Acolyte's premiere as they tend to differ slightly from social reactions. For now, though, the series is off to a strong start and is likely to exceed expectations after initial uncertainty among fans. 

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The Acolyte will premiere on Disney+ on June 4. 

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/24/2024, 7:12 AM
User Comment Image
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/24/2024, 7:19 AM
@harryba11zack - Yeah I was thinking the same thing. I wonder how much they pay these critics. 😅😅😅😆🤣
HermanM
HermanM - 5/24/2024, 7:42 AM
Looks like crap
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2024, 7:49 AM
Sweet , glad to see the positive reactions (for the most part) so far to this as someone who’s been excited for it since it was announced!!.

The one reviewer mentioning that it felt like Kill Bill is neat since the producers have said that Headland’s initial pitch described the show as that meets Frozen in the SW world which sounds hella cool to me so seems like that has successfully come across in the intent…

I could see it being Kill Bill in that Mae may be killing Jedi out of revenge but moreso for the martial arts influence & level of choreography that we saw in those films while Frozen could be due to the emotional core or heart of the story being the relationship between the 2 sisters as rumored.

Regardless , looking forward to it!!.

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/24/2024, 7:53 AM
I hear Shaw Brothers and I’m in. Sounds like an interesting take on the lore
Thing94
Thing94 - 5/24/2024, 7:54 AM
Let me guess, it is stunning and brave?

Lol
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/24/2024, 8:01 AM
I don't buy it really. Not because I think it'll be bad, but because early reactions are always hyperbolic and reactions based on a few instead of all episodes gives a skewed view as well.
Drewmcdougall
Drewmcdougall - 5/24/2024, 8:07 AM
I can't wait to see all you whinny tits flip on this. LOL

Bunch of fuucking morons who are apparently scared of women and something new. Booboohoooooo!

