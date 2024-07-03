THE ACOLYTE Episode 6 "Teach/Corrupt" Recap - The Stranger Reveals His Past And Future Plans - SPOILERS

Today's episode of The Acolyte reveals more about The Stranger's past and what he has planned for the future, setting the stage for two epic final episodes in the process. Find our full recap here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 03, 2024 07:07 AM EST
This week's episode of The Acolyte, "Teach/Corrupt," opens with Osha waking up on an unknown planet that resembles Ahch-To. That was where Luke Skywalker went into hiding during the Star Wars sequel trilogy and happens to be the birthplace of the Jedi Order. 

She follows The Stranger as he bathes and takes his lightsaber; he's playing nice and says he can sense her anger (which, in turn, betrays her thoughts to him). It seems at least part of the reason he's taken Osha is because it will bring Sol and Mae to him, and the Sith soon reveals that he too was a Jedi "a really long time ago."

The Stranger tells Osha that, below the surface of the consciousness, there are powerful emotions: anger, fear, loss, and desire. She recognises that as the path to the Dark Side, though the villain dismisses it as "semantics."

He justifies killing the Jedi for threatening his existence, though Osha says she won't be as easily corrupted and threatens The Stranger with his lightsaber. He senses anger and pain within her as Osha states she isn't a Jedi because she "failed." The Stranger explains he too has lost everything but, like Osha, it means he's finally free. 

Later telling Osha he'd hoped Mae wanted more than revenge, The Stranger confirms he seeks the "Power of Two," likely referring to his quest to find an Acolyte. We see a larger, curved scar on the villain's back and he strongly suggests his old Jedi Master was responsible for the wound. 

The Stranger introduces Osha to Cortosis - it runs through the planet's veins - and he reveals his helmet blocks out everything aside from the Force. Suggesting she try it on, he leaves her, only for the episode to end with her placing the sinister helmet on her head. 

Elsewhere in "Teach/Corrupt," Sol deduces that "Osha" is really Mae and restrains her before insisting that he will talk while she listens. Clearly, he's ready to get that big secret off his chest. 

Vernestra Rwoh, meanwhile, leads a group of Jedi to Khofar where they discover Sol's slain allies. She utilises her whip-like lightsaber, a weapon which certainly looks capable of having left that scar on The Stranger's back. The other Jedi seem to think Sol might have been responsible for the slaughter, though Vernestra is convinced that it's something to "tip the scales."

There's a lot to unpack here but still many unanswered questions. What did you think of today's episode of The Acolyte?

Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/3/2024, 7:55 AM
WHEEEEEEEEEEE
AC1
AC1 - 7/3/2024, 7:55 AM
Yeah I'm not too sure how I felt about this episode, felt like it finished half way through, bit fillery, mainly just setting stuff up for future episodes without paying anything off itself
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 8:10 AM
@AC1 - I’ll reserve judgement for now given how the final 2 episodes wrap it up but right now , it does feel like most of these episodes should have been longer.

Hopefully 7 & 8 make up for it.
AC1
AC1 - 7/3/2024, 8:13 AM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah same here, I wanna wait until it's all wrapped up until I decide my final thoughts on it, but at times it does feel like some Disney Plus series would've benefit more from a Netflix style release strategy because a lot of the episode seem less self contained than you'd expect from weekly releases
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/3/2024, 8:00 AM
Miss K has perfected Star Wars. Give her another 5 years. ❤️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 8:09 AM
I liked the episode , definitely a calm after the storm type of episode in which we deal with the fallout…

I have a feeling that while OSHA’s connection to the Force has been rusty due to her not training for so long , the potential is still there and it has been growing so I wouldn’t be surprised that given the Cortosis helmet blocks out everything but the Force that it unlocks a repressed memory or something that is key in fuguring out what happened on Brendock while Sol tells Mae the full story aswell.

Given again how much this show is about perspective or POV , both sisters might come to interpret or see that event differently with the information they are given thus potentially leading to a change in sides such as Osha becoming the titular Acolyte etc.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 8:09 AM
Them mfs on Ahch-To, I swear

TheLight
TheLight - 7/3/2024, 8:11 AM
Against my moral convictions, I said to myself that I was going to finish this show for a full disclosure of the series as a whole, although with each episode's ending leaving such a bitter taste in my mouth. Can't imagine what's in store for the last 2.
Origame
Origame - 7/3/2024, 8:14 AM
1) ok, this is what's dumb about qimir. He says he's only killing because the jedi threaten his existence, but none of the jedi would even be hunting him down if he wasn't sending his acolyte to kill people. They didn't even know he existed prior to all of this. Which is not only dumb in general but really makes the rest of the story dumb in comparison since it's trying to paint the jedi as bad.

2) why would the jedi suspect sol as the one who killed the jedi knights and padawan? They know they were after a jedi killer, and bare minimum they suspected a dark jedi. They're really doing everything they can to twist logic so the order doesn't suspect the obvious culprit, the sith
SuperBatCap1
SuperBatCap1 - 7/3/2024, 8:22 AM
@Origame - THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT I SAID!

