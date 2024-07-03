THE ACOLYTE Episode 6 "Teach/Corrupt" Recap - The Stranger Reveals His Past And Future Plans - SPOILERS

This article was originally published on SFFGazette.com. Head there now for more on Star Wars and The Acolyte.

This week's episode of The Acolyte, "Teach/Corrupt," opens with Osha waking up on an unknown planet that resembles Ahch-To. That was where Luke Skywalker went into hiding during the Star Wars sequel trilogy and happens to be the birthplace of the Jedi Order.

She follows The Stranger as he bathes and takes his lightsaber; he's playing nice and says he can sense her anger (which, in turn, betrays her thoughts to him). It seems at least part of the reason he's taken Osha is because it will bring Sol and Mae to him, and the Sith soon reveals that he too was a Jedi "a really long time ago."

The Stranger tells Osha that, below the surface of the consciousness, there are powerful emotions: anger, fear, loss, and desire. She recognises that as the path to the Dark Side, though the villain dismisses it as "semantics."

He justifies killing the Jedi for threatening his existence, though Osha says she won't be as easily corrupted and threatens The Stranger with his lightsaber. He senses anger and pain within her as Osha states she isn't a Jedi because she "failed." The Stranger explains he too has lost everything but, like Osha, it means he's finally free.

Later telling Osha he'd hoped Mae wanted more than revenge, The Stranger confirms he seeks the "Power of Two," likely referring to his quest to find an Acolyte. We see a larger, curved scar on the villain's back and he strongly suggests his old Jedi Master was responsible for the wound.

The Stranger introduces Osha to Cortosis - it runs through the planet's veins - and he reveals his helmet blocks out everything aside from the Force. Suggesting she try it on, he leaves her, only for the episode to end with her placing the sinister helmet on her head.

Elsewhere in "Teach/Corrupt," Sol deduces that "Osha" is really Mae and restrains her before insisting that he will talk while she listens. Clearly, he's ready to get that big secret off his chest.

Vernestra Rwoh, meanwhile, leads a group of Jedi to Khofar where they discover Sol's slain allies. She utilises her whip-like lightsaber, a weapon which certainly looks capable of having left that scar on The Stranger's back. The other Jedi seem to think Sol might have been responsible for the slaughter, though Vernestra is convinced that it's something to "tip the scales."

There's a lot to unpack here but still many unanswered questions. What did you think of today's episode of The Acolyte?