THE ACOLYTE Episode 7 "Choice" Recap - The Truth About Mae, Osha, AND The Jedi Is Finally Revealed - SPOILERS

This article was originally published on SFFGazette.com. Head there now for more on Star Wars and The Acolyte.

Today's episode of The Acolyte, titled "Choice," opens with Indara, Sol, Kelnacca, and Torbin on Brendok sixteen years ago. They've been there for seven months, searching for a vergence in the Force which explains why the planet has flourished despite a disaster from long ago that left it lifeless.

Torbin is desperate to return to Coruscant, but the Jedi must persist and complete their mission as instructed. It's boring, tedious work and we later learn that Sol is eager to find a Padawan.

While searching the planet, he encounters Mae and Osha from afar with scenes from the third episode now playing out from his point of view. He follows them back to the coven's base and insists to Indara that the girls are in danger. The Jedi invade their home in more scenes we saw previously, though we now get to watch as Mother Aniseya enter Torbin's mind to play on the fact he so strongly desires a return to Coruscant.

Back on their ship after the coven agrees to allow Mae and Osha to be tested by the Jedi, Sol claims to feel a connection to the latter and believes she's meant to be his Padawan. Indara disagrees and argues the girls and their coven should be left alone.

The tests take place and it's revealed that Sol favoured Osha and, to some extent, manipulated how hers played out. He's formed an emotional attachment to the girl, but everything changes when the Jedi discover the twins aren't twins at all; they were artificially created by a power that split one consciousness into two bodies.

Torbin loses it and goes to retrieve the girls as they can prove there's a vergence on Brendok, allowing the Jedi to finally return home (whether Aniseya's interference made him act so irrationally is hard to say).

Mother Koril encourages Mae to "get mad" while the witches strongly disagree with Aniseya's decision to allow Osha to leave. Koril arms the women to prepare for battle and we see that Mae did start the fire...however, it was an accident and she immediately ran to find help rather than cruelly leaving her sister to burn.

Sol and Torbin confront Aniseya and Koril, and when the former turns into a smoke-like substance to teleport herself and Mae to safety, Sol kills her with his lightsaber (though, with her dying words, she admits she planned to let him take Osha). Mae witnesses all of this and a fight ensues which sees a mind-controlled Kelnacca attack his fellow Jedi.

Koril teleports to safety (and isn't shown again which feels like it will be important down the line) and when Indara intervenes to clear the Wookie's mind, she inadvertently kills the entire coven of witches who had joined forces to control him.

Sol, meanwhile, attempts to save Mae and Osha but can't hold them both; knowing Mae witnessed what he did to their mother, he allows her to fall to her apparent death, taking Osha to safety.

On the ship, he agrees to face the consequences by admitting what he's done to the Jedi Council, only for Indara to talk him out of it. It's a cover-up and, yes, the Jedi may well be the bad guys in this instance...